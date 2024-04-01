34 TikTok Beauty Products That Will Genuinely Wow You

Popular products from this list include:
A sulfate-free biotin shampoo
Read more about how biotin shampoo could help with the fullness of hair at Cleveland Clinic
.Promising review:
"I love this shampoo! I had gastric sleeve surgery, and my hair was very, very thin. I started taking biotin and switched to biotin shampoo, as recommended by my doctor. It doesn’t make your hair grow by washing it, but it makes your hair and roots stronger. And it worked. After using the whole bottle, my hair was stronger.
I had a lot of new growth that was sticking around (the previous new growth fell out early on), and my hair was getting thicker. Eight months later, my hair is back to normal. It's longer and thicker than ever."
— Diane J. Huff
A pair of "flossing toothbrush" with two layers of bristles
Mouthwatchers
is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines.
I've had one of these for awhile, and I love it! I usually use an electric toothbrush, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter how much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively.
I've switched to using this in the morning and the electric one at night and definitely see a difference in that area in particular. Promising review:
"This was another one of my TikTok purchases! I was skeptical, but my kids hate flossing their teeth, so thought this might help in between making them floss. They work amazing!
My kids said they could see and feel a difference on the first use, and I agree! They are definitely worth a try! I would suggest not pushing too hard. Those tiny bristles really get in there, and if you push too hard, you might be sore like I was. It felt like after going to a dental cleaning." — Amy N.
A firming and de-puffing eye cream
Promising reviews:
"Incredible product! Still cannot believe what a difference it has made in the lines and wrinkles around my eyes. I use it twice a day and actually use it for my entire face and my neck. My skin feels so soft, and lines are disappearing
." — Melissa
"Absolutely love this eye cream. I was looking for an eye cream and saw the video on TikTok and decided to give it a try.
I have been using it for a couple of months and already can see a difference. A little goes a long way. I put a small amount on my finger and tap around my entire eye, and then I put any extra on the back of my hand to help smooth my skin there. Definitely worth the money!" — SLRottweiler
COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence
I use this on my skin and definitely have noticed results! While it didn't help completely kick my stubborn pre-period hormonal acne, it has done wonders with reducing redness on my face, particularly around my nose, and in dealing with my pores.
Since I started using it, my primer and foundation goes on a whole lot smoother, and I'm struggling a whole lot less to cover my pores.
After using it for a few weeks, I read the advice of one reviewer to put this on when your face is slightly moist from washing
, rub it in, let it dry, and then put your moisturizer on top of it — I've found that it's what got me the best results! Promising review
: "I caved to the TikTok hype, and now I am obsessed, lol! I have extremely sensitive skin, but this was the first product that I didn’t have to go through a 'getting used to' phase." — Shelby
A snail mucin repairing moisturizer
To use as intended, apply the moisturizer after the snail repairing essence
has dried on your face in your skincare routine. Promising review:
"I don’t think I will use anything else! When I tell you this product makes my skin so soft and so even, it’s an understatement!
My skin is usually very dry, oily (acne-prone), and super sensitive, so it’s really hard for me to find something that can be hydrating but gentle at the same time. The product itself is creamy/slime consistency, and sometimes you do have to work it in a little bit to absorb. After about 5-10 min, the product fully absorbs, and you’re all set!
I use it after I apply their brand of hyaluronic acid
." — May
A 10-pack of clinical antiperspirant wipes
You should definitely "patch test" this on a small area of skin before putting it on to ensure you don't have any reaction. Each box lasts two months.Promising review:
"Was pretty skeptical. Bought it, and it’s changed my life. First use, and I did not sweat, at all, for probably a week.
I had already been using Lume deodorant for a few years now and was looking for something else as I felt I was building a resistance to it. I should’ve been using this to begin with. The second application I applied to other areas of my body, zero sweat. Amazed." — Hanna L. Hetz
"I saw this product on TikTok, and I decided to give it a shot since it was only like $20 for 10 wipes (that's 10 weeks, 2.5 months) of no underarm sweat. It worked!
I was so happy to finally be able to wear all the shirts I own that are not black!" — Nes172011
A Benzene-free, travel-friendly applicator dry shampoo powder
Promising review:
"I've had the best results from this dry shampoo than any other. It's a small container, but it lasts a very long time because a little really does go a long way! I also do this the night before so the powdery look goes away by morning, and it's more absorbed. You
can also add a light oil to your ends and work it up if it feels too dry. There's no scent either, and it is very convenient for travel! This is the only thing that still makes my hair look 'clean' on the no hair wash days
!" — Alice
A lengthening mascara
Hello, that is my face above, because I bought into the hype of all the 5-star reviews and now I will never look back!! Putting it on is like giving my eyelashes butterfly wings.
It doesn't get clumpy, it stays put no matter how much you sweat, and you can apply it on very lightly if you don't want it to look so dramatic, or continue applying for longer lashes each time. Promising review
: "Saw this product on TikTok and thought it would be expensive looking at the results they got. I am beyond amazed with how my lashes look after about two coats. For around $5 you couldn’t ask for a better mascara!
I will be buying this same one when I run out. I was not expecting to like it as much as I do! No complaints." — Kd
A volume-boosting lash primer
Just be sure to wait 30 seconds after application to put layer your mascara to get the full effect! Promising review:
"Saw this primer recommended on TikToks and they were right. Let it dry before mascara application and it does wonders. Adds volume! Stays all day." — JC
A pack of 50 cult-favorite Clean Skin Club clean towels
Clean Skin Club
is a US-based small business specializing in hygienic, vegan, and cruelty-free skincare products. Promising review:
"I absolutely love these. I saw these on TikTok and bought them. I will be buying more. They are great for my face. Really soft and VERY durable and strong, even when wet.
You can wash your face [with it] or just dry your face, either way, it’s the best option." — Sahara
A 36-pack of pimple healing hydrocolloid patches
Promising review:
"I heard all about these on TikTok so I decided to order. I switched my birth control and was having a ton of breakouts, these are amazing! They helped me stop picking at my face and my skin is so clear now. Will always have these in my house from now on!" — Kiara Galloway
A long-wearing eye shadow primer
Promising reviews:
"So let me start by saying I have used nearly every eyeshadow primer available. From high end to low...they don't hold a candle to Thank Me Later. I have very oily skin. Using this primer, shadow lasts a full eight hours or more.
I could get maybe five or six out of the other brands if I was lucky. I got this as a sample in my Ipsy bag, and I had to buy the full-size product straight away! I couldn't be happier with my purchase. Thank you, Elizabeth Mott, for finally making a primer that lasts! I love this stuff!" — Melissa Mae
"Saw this used by a makeup artist on TikTok giving a tutorial for women over 40. Totally changed how my eyeshadow works. No clumping or crease lines!" — wo1995
An Olaplex-like repairing hair mask infused with collagen
This is designed to work on all hair types, with reviewers with 2b–4c curls mentioning it worked for them! Promising review:
"I have tried everything on the market to fix my damaged, bleached hair that keeps breaking off. I stumbled across this hair treatment on TikTok. I had never heard of it before, but decided to give it a try. I used it for the first time yesterday, and I couldn't believe how amazing it made my hair feel and look. It's sooo soft, shiny, bouncy, and nourished.
My bleached rat's nest now looks and feels like hair again. Even my boyfriend noticed a huge difference in my hair. I’m going to buy a lot more of this product. I’ve been really frustrated about my hair for years now because of all the damage. Now I can finally relax and enjoy my new hair." — Eline
A ridiculously charming octopus-shaped blackhead remover
Promising review:
"I saw this on TikTok, it works great so far." — MarMarManuel
"After just two days of use, this adorable little octopus has done wonders for me, smells great too.
Here's how I used it: I wore down the stick just a little to where the texture from the salt is visible, scrubbed around on my face so there was plenty of product, then I used my fingers to gently massage all the gunk away. Rinse, pat dry, and enjoy the softness. Highly recommended for people with sensitive skin like myself.
" — LuckLocust
A cult-favorite body cream infused with firming ingredients
Promising review:
"Like so many, I was brainwashed by TikTok into buying this rather expensive lotion...then I bought one for my mom and one for my sister, and five more for myself as they became harder to find.
My favorite thing about it is the smell. Lightly tropical/coconutty but nothing overwhelming. Every time I wear it, people say, 'What are you WEARING?' like I have some amazing perfume on. Besides that, it really is a great moisturizer. I’m not usually a sucker for marketing, but this was so worth it.
" — Kristen
A pack of two stainless-steel tongue scrapers
DrTung's
is a US-based small business that specializes in oral care products. Promising review:
"On the list of things TikTok made me buy ... You guys!!!! I don’t know why I waited so long to use one of these but here I am AMAZED!! I really recommend. True game-changer!" — Aliyah Lofton
A cooling and hydrating eye balm
Promising review:
"I have always had serious dark circles and bags under my eyes, and this has really changed this for me. The results are incredible. The puffiness is gone. The dark circles are hardly noticeable.
My sensitive skin has not broken out. I never write reviews, but this was so good that I had to write a review. This actually works." — Ben
The internet-famous Revlon oil-absorbing volcanic face roller
Promising review:
"First off, if you have extremely oily skin, this. is. it. I was so tired of getting blotting powder/wipes. It felt wasteful and always left residue on my face. I saw this on TikTok and NEEDED it. It was back ordered, but then I got an email saying it was in stock, and I was SO excited. Not only is it affordable, but it's washable, which helps you save money and be less wasteful." — Kelsey B.
A trio of hydrating lip sleeping masks
Promising review
: "Definitely fell into the TikTok trend. This product makes my lips so moist and soft. The flavor is amazing as well. I will be ordering more for sure!!" — Jennifer Vandergriff
CeraVe's Hydrating cream cleanser made with hyaluronic acid, ceramides, and glycerin
Promising review:
"Got this after seeing a recommendation on TikTok. It's been a lifesaver for me. I have dry, red, sensitive, acne-prone skin. Most cleansers strip my skin, but not this one. It’s been helping keep my skin clear while not drying it for a few months now. If you have dry skin, this is a must!" — L. Ashburne
A duo of painless, mint-flavored teeth-whitening pens
Promising review:
"I have to say, I was skeptical about this product from all the TikTok hype about it, but after trying it out, it really does work.
I’ve used whitening strips before, but those usually hurt my sensitive teeth, and I hate the taste of some of the other gels on the market but this one was super easy and didn’t hurt my teeth at all and didn’t taste much different than my regular toothpaste, since I got the mint-flavored one. I used it for a few weeks before my brother’s wedding, and it worked like a charm.
I noticed visible results in only a couple of days and was able to keep using it until I reached my desired shade of white. 10/10 would recommend for anyone with sensitive teeth and taste
s!" — Victoria Bravo
Etude's delightfully multipurpose water tint
Available in three shades.
Promising review
: "While I haven't tried the Benefit Lip Tint, I saw this on TikTok and appreciated the lower price point.
I am SO glad I gave this a chance! I only have the Cherry color, but it is the perfect bit of natural color and can be deepened as desired upon application.
There is no sticky residue, and it is not drying or irritating at all. Looks great alone but even better with gloss on top. Love!" — Mollie
A blurring and pore-perfecting putty primer
Promising review:
"Highly recommend. Learned about it as several influencers used it on TikTok. Tried it, and it’s my favorite. Better than all the expensive brands I had tried before.
Smooth application and does an excellent job! Excellent." — Binnyx1
A shampoo scalp massager
I started using one of these a few months ago, and WOWZA, it really helps you get extra mileage out of your shampoo
. I have a whole lot of hair on my head, so sometimes it's a struggle to feel like I've soaped up my whole scalp thorough, but this was a very effective way to spread out the suds and really get them to the roots. I was worried it might tangle in my hair, but it was totally fine on that front, too. I've noticed that my hair has been a little less greasy at the roots since I started using it
. And I'm echoing a ton of reviewers here when I say it just feels reeeeeally, really nice. Promising review:
"I saw this little thing all over TikTok, and everyone swore by it. To be honest, they’re right, and I now swear by it. It’s perfectly soft and sturdy to massage the scalp. Works shampoo into roots, helps with dry skin and such.
I absolutely love it, and I use it every time I wash my hair. I most definitely would recommend it to anyone. Don’t hesitate." — Z
First Aid Beauty's KP Bump Eraser body scrub exfoliant
First Aid Beauty
is a US-based small business that specializes in clean, fragrance-free, cruelty-free personal care products. Promising review:
"I saw this on TikTok and Instagram. I decided to try it, and it really works. I used it on my thighs and upper arms. I noticed a difference the first time and even more the second time!!!
Fabulous product. Worth every penny." — Lana
A pore-filling targeted primer stick
Promising review
: "Great product. I have tried more expensive products and have discovered that NYX pore filler is as good as the $40 products. It leaves a smooth matte finish." — Amazon customer
A pair of exfoliating gloves
Evridwear
is a small business that specializes in gloves for work, personal care, and weather use. Available in three textures, various colors, and as sets of two or three.Promising review
: "This is one of my favorite purchases. Not gonna lie, TikTok made me buy this. So I buy it and I’m still a little nervous because it’s literally a glove. But nah, I used it with liquid body soap, and I’ve never felt so clean in my whole life. I got out of the shower feeling like a freshly birthed baby.
My skin had never felt so clean, and I questioned how I went 32 years without this." — Brittney
A nourishing and makeup dissolving cleansing balm
Juno & Co.
is a small business specializing in personal care and skincare products. Promising review:
"I LOVE THIS PRODUCT!!!! I found it on TikTok, and OMG!! It works so well. I don't have to sit there and rub the crap out of my eyelashes to get the waterproof mascara off. I will admit, it doesn't take 100% of the makeup off, but about 95% of my makeup comes off. It is not water-resistant, as emulsifying it with water helps take the makeup off. I have not found a better makeup remover, and yes, that includes Micellar Water (which also works well but leaves my skin feeling oily).
With this cleansing balm, my face feels hydrated and smooth. LOVE LOVE LOVE IT!!!!!!!! 1000/10 would recommend!!!" — Deetje Frederick
An internet-beloved set of five makeup sponges
Promising review
: "Don't hesitate, just buy these. I was using the Real Technique sponges for years and I bought these on a whim after seeing several TikToks praising these. I love these sponges and the price.
I apply liquid foundation with a damp sponge, and these work better than Real Techniques. They are dense but soft and 'bouncy.' I wash mine between each use, and these hold up very well and much better than the RT. Very happy with my purchase and the price. Will definitely continue to buy." — chris
BuzzFeed / Maitland Quitmeyer,
The cult-fave CeraVe Skin Renewing night cream
Promising review:
"Yes yes yes! I recently found CeraVe due to dermatologist reviews on TikTok and I am not disappointed!
I’ve always had oily, acne-prone skin and Cerave has shown me it was also super sensitive. These products are so gentle but work very well. I am still going through the purge (getting rid of all the gross stuff that was under the skin) but can already tell a big difference in my skin texture.
" — Alicia Reid
Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray for preserving blowouts
Promising review
: "I rarely — I don't think ever — rave about a hair product, but this is an exception. I got it to smooth out the frizzies in my hair, and it performed above and beyond my expectations.
I'm not a fan of the price, but I'll keep buying it because it's worth it. I highly recommend this product!" — Amazon customer
A bottle of nail and cuticle repair oil
Promising review:
"Found it on TikTok, and I’m so pleased with the results. My nails are getting stronger and growing. And the best of all, not chipping. Love it." — sidna saavedra
A six-piece set of high-performance matte lipsticks
Promising review:
"What can I say, I saw a TikTok about this lipstick and for $10 had to try it! The reviews are right, for some reason this lipstick is better than even $20 name brand ones bought from Ulta.
Not only does it smell great, but dries in under a minute and survived eating a cupcake, a Starbucks drink, and an entire evening out,
no smudging and had to be removed with a makeup wipe. Fantastic product!!" — Claire
A set of two smudge-proof eyeliner stamps
Psst — this tool is double sided, so you can choose the thickness of your wing, and comes with two stamp pens — one for each eye. Available in four styles.Promising review:
"Best eyeliner ever! This item was a 'TikTok made me buy it' LOL but overall, I am truly happy with this purchase. Thank you! Your product is truly amazing!" — Samantha Lopez