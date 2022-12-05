Scrolling through your #fyp of TikTok might seem like a strange way to go about holiday shopping this year, but trust me when I say that some of the platform’s virally adored sensations are actually gift-able gems and completely deserving of the hype.
If you’re at a loss for gift ideas, take some #inspo from the following collection of trending TikTok goods and find a little perfect something for everyone in your life, from the practical to the little bit extra, the wildly clever and much more.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.
1
A hand-held milk frother
2
Target's viral "office sweatpants"
3
A plush travel jewelry organizer
4
The versatile Tasman Ugg slipper
5
The most comfortable jersey cotton pajama set
6
A spa-like shower head
7
A multi-styling tool that rivals its more expensive competitors
8
A cordless electric curling iron
9
A Fujifilm instant smartphone printer
10
The Cosori air fryer oven combo
11
A pair of the internet’s favorite crossover leggings
12
An 1960s-inspired glass table lamp
13
A universal pan with a lot of aesthetic
14
An instant camera and printer with LED screen
15
A Bluetooth speaker table
16
A nourishing and widely adored facial serum
17
A countertop ice maker
18
A signature volcano candle from Capri Blue
19
An electric breakfast sandwich maker
20
A headboard wedge pillow
21
The Stanley Quencher cup
22
A 6-in-1 mandolin tool
23
A debris-catching ball
24
A "no-lip-wrinkle" straw
