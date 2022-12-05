Shopping
The <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Stanley-Adventure-Resistant-Insulated-Maintains/dp/B0BCCGHD8Y?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=638822a1e4b006e9b853f47d%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Stanley Quencher cup" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="638822a1e4b006e9b853f47d" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Stanley-Adventure-Resistant-Insulated-Maintains/dp/B0BCCGHD8Y?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=638822a1e4b006e9b853f47d%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Stanley Quencher cup</a>, <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=2417&u1=638822a1e4b006e9b853f47d&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fvolcano-candle-P433018" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Capri Blue Volcano jar candle" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="638822a1e4b006e9b853f47d" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=2417&u1=638822a1e4b006e9b853f47d&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fvolcano-candle-P433018" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Capri Blue Volcano jar candle</a>, a<a href="https://www.jdoqocy.com/click-100345797-11557584?sid=638822a1e4b006e9b853f47d&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.overstock.com%2FHome-Garden%2FAva-Bluetooth-Enabled-Accent-Table-w-USB-14-x-14-x-23.25%2F34339084%2Fproduct.html" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name=" speaker end table " data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="638822a1e4b006e9b853f47d" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.jdoqocy.com/click-100345797-11557584?sid=638822a1e4b006e9b853f47d&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.overstock.com%2FHome-Garden%2FAva-Bluetooth-Enabled-Accent-Table-w-USB-14-x-14-x-23.25%2F34339084%2Fproduct.html" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2"> speaker end table </a>and the <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Hamilton-Beach-25475A-Breakfast-Sandwich/dp/B00EI7DPOO?th=1&tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=638822a1e4b006e9b853f47d%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Hamilton Beach electric breakfast sandwich maker" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="638822a1e4b006e9b853f47d" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Hamilton-Beach-25475A-Breakfast-Sandwich/dp/B00EI7DPOO?th=1&tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=638822a1e4b006e9b853f47d%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3">Hamilton Beach electric breakfast sandwich maker</a>.
Scrolling through your #fyp of TikTok might seem like a strange way to go about holiday shopping this year, but trust me when I say that some of the platform’s virally adored sensations are actually gift-able gems and completely deserving of the hype.

If you’re at a loss for gift ideas, take some #inspo from the following collection of trending TikTok goods and find a little perfect something for everyone in your life, from the practical to the little bit extra, the wildly clever and much more.

1
Amazon
A hand-held milk frother
Make frothy cappuccinos, silky lattes and blended matcha with this hand-held electric frother that comes with its own countertop stand for storage. It's what #coffeetok is calling a "game changer."
$10.97 at Amazon
2
Target
Target's viral "office sweatpants"
These ankle-skimming, high-wasted trousers-in-disguise may look like your regular office pants, but they actually have an elasticized waist and the undeniable feel of sweatpants. They've gone viral a few times for the genius melding of comfort and professionalism and be snagged in several colors and prints.
Light gray: $25 at TargetNavy: $25 at Target
3
Amazon
A plush travel jewelry organizer
This plush jewelry case is a great gift for the frequent traveler. It has dual compartments and multiple removable dividers to keep jewelry from getting tangled or lost.
$19.99 at Amazon
4
Amazon, Nordstrom
The versatile Tasman Ugg slipper
A slipper for all occasions as well as indoor and outdoor wear, the cozy Tasman by Ugg is being styled all across TikTok and touted as the ultimate winter shoe. It features the same signature durable outsole as traditional Ugg boots, is lined with plush upcycled wool and is outfitted with soft suede.
Mens: $69.95+ at NordstromWomens: $69.95+ at Amazonmens and womens: $69.99+ at Ugg
5
Target
The most comfortable jersey cotton pajama set
Some TikTokers claim that this lightweight pajama set is a cheaper alternative to a set from luxury sleepwear brand Emberjey. Whether or not that's true, these $20 pajamas from Target promise to be incredibly soft, cool to the touch and an absolute dream to sleep in.
$20.99 at Target
6
Amazon
A spa-like shower head
This 12-inch rain shower head can be a little gift of spa-like luxury to anyone who receives it thanks to advanced pressure-boosting within the head that delivers a wide and consistent, powerful rainfall. It also promises an easy installation –– no handyman required.
$35.99 at Amazon
7
Shark
A multi-styling tool that rivals its more expensive competitors
We've all coveted the Dyson Air Wrap at some point, but probably balked at the exorbitant price tag. According to hair aficionados of TikTok, the FlexStyle tool from Shark performs nearly the same, and for a fraction of the cost. The series of attachments allow you to straighten, volumize, curl and dry, while the rotating swivel arm offers an added element of functionality.
$279.99 at Shark$269.99 at Best Buy
8
Ulta
A cordless electric curling iron
People are claiming that they pop this little tool in their bag or purse for convenient hair curling on the go and the results are pretty convincing. This cordless hair curler by Conair automatically pulls hair into the barrel, curls then releases the section to reveal the perfect bouncy lock, with you barely lifting a finger.
$79.99 at Ulta$62 at Amazon (originally $79.99)
9
Target
A Fujifilm instant smartphone printer
Perfect for the sentimental in your life, this instant smartphone printer wirelessly connects with a smartphone to directly print off photos stored in libraries, apps and even videos. With the Fujifilm Instax app, users can also scroll through multiple printing functionalities and edit or add to their photos before printing.
$99.99 at Target$98 at Amazon
10
Amazon
The Cosori air fryer oven combo
The Cosori air fryer claims to cook food that's as good as this sleek appliance looks. Great for that person in your life who may detest the idea of spending hours making a home-cooked meal, this air fryer and oven combo features 13 convenient one-touch cooking functions, automatic temperature adjustments and an easy-clean large capacity basket.
$119.99 at Amazon
11
Aerie
A pair of the internet’s favorite crossover leggings
These flare crossover leggings are made from a buttery soft fabric, offer light support and have become famous for the way they accentuate all the right places.
$38.46 at Aerie (originally $54.95)
12
Urban Outfitters
An 1960s-inspired glass table lamp
Taking inspiration from Italian Murano glass lamps of the '60s, this Ansel table lamp from Urban Outfitters has gotten a lot of love from retro decor-seekers online. It's available in six color variations, including iridescent, sky blue and tortoise shell.
$69 at Urban Outfitters (originally $99)
13
Our Place
A universal pan with a lot of aesthetic
The Always Pan from Our Place might prove to be the home cook's favorite companion because it not only looks delicious to display, it's made from an exclusive nonstick ceramic coating and is designed to replace eight pieces of traditional cookware. Receivers can do everything from steam, braise, boil and fry with this beautiful piece, which is available in seven colors.
$99 at Our Place (originally $145)
14
Amazon
An instant camera and printer with LED screen
The Instax mini Evo combines the beloved nostalgia of Polaroid photo-taking with modern tech. It takes pictures and instantly prints credit card-sized photographs, plus it has Bluetooth connectivity to print off photos from a phone.
$180.75 at Amazon$199.99 at Best Buy
15
Overstock
A Bluetooth speaker table
Although the exact speaker accent table that rose to TikTok fame is notoriously sold out everywhere, this one is nearly identical. Replicating mid-century modern design, this table is Bluetooth-enabled to play music through its speakers and also has a USB charging port.
$176.49 at Overstock
16
Sephora
A nourishing and widely adored facial serum
Before you run in fear at the thought of massaging snail slime onto your face, know that snail mucin has been a Korean skin care staple for ages due to its many benefits, like increased hydration, improved skin texture and reparative properties. Cosrx's snail essence contains a highly concentrated 96% of mucin filtrate that quickly absorbs into the skin and has all of TikTok saying that their skin has never looked better.
$25 at Ulta
17
Amazon
A countertop ice maker
The GE Profile Opal creates 24 pounds of ice per day and has a large-capacity bin that holds up to 3 pounds at a time. But this viral countertop ice maker doesn't create just any old ice. It's famed for producing those crunchable, chewy, nugget-like pellets that you get at fast food restaurants that are somehow so satisfying.
$512.75 at Amazon$629.95 at Williams Sonoma$529 at Crate & Barrel
18
Amazon
A signature volcano candle from Capri Blue
When you're at a loss for gift ideas, candles are always a safe bet, and the citrusy and slightly sugared scent of Capri Blue's signature candle is loved by many, especially on TikTok.
$34 at Sephora$34 at Capri Blue$34 at Amazon
19
Amazon
An electric breakfast sandwich maker
Hamilton Beach's electric sandwich maker promises you a fresh and custom-made breakfast sandwich in just four easy steps and all with one appliance. Each nonstick cooking layer is removable and dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup and allows you to prepare an egg directly in a designated egg pan.
$29.98 at Amazon
20
Amazon
A headboard wedge pillow
Have a person in your life who's serious about their sleep? This genius invention is designed to get rid of that awkward gap between a mattress and headboard while also adding some comfort in the process. Available to accommodate mattress sizes twin to California king, the wedge pillow is made from high-density foam and features storage pockets on either side.
$31.49+ at Amazon
21
Amazon
The Stanley Quencher cup
Somehow overnight, the Stanley Quencher cup became the internet's favorite drinking vessel and it's been selling out left and right. This insulated tumbler features a double-wall vacuum insulated design, a rotating lid and an anti-spill top.
$40 at Amazon$40 at Stanley$40 at Urban Outfitters
22
Amazon
A 6-in-1 mandolin tool
Traditional mandolins can be a little terrifying to use, especially for someone newer to the food-prep game. This helpful tool comes with six different slide-in blade attachments to grate, slice, spiralize and more, as well as a safety handle to prevent any accidents.
$24.99 at Amazon
23
Amazon
A debris-catching ball
You know those annoying little crumbs that are floating around at the bottom of your bag? A great stocking stuffer for the sensibly inclined, this clever little gadget manages to catch them all thanks to a sticky inner ball that's entirely washable and ready to use again.
$12.99 at Amazon
24
Amazon
A "no-lip-wrinkle" straw
According to dermatologists, frequently drinking from straws can cause lip wrinkles due to the repetitive lip pursing motion. If you have a loved one that is obsessed with fighting the signs of premature skin aging, then they might really enjoy a few of these silicone BPA-free drinking straws that don't require pursed lips to drink from.
$14.95 at Amazon
