A nourishing and widely adored facial serum

Before you run in fear at the thought of massaging snail slime onto your face, know that snail mucin has been a Korean skin care staple for ages due to its many benefits, like increased hydration, improved skin texture and reparative properties. Cosrx's snail essence contains a highly concentrated 96% of mucin filtrate that quickly absorbs into the skin and has all of TikTok saying that their skin has never looked better.