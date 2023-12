39 Of The Most Giftable TikTok Products Of 2023

A "Shark Tank"-featured Pizza Pack, aka a handy pizza storage container

Instead of wasting foil or trying to shove a pizza box into the fridge, they can use this collapsible container to stack up to five leftover slices on top of each other — it's even designed so the slices won't stick, plus it's totally microwaveable, so they can reheat all the slices at once without moving them. It's available in multiple colors. Check out a TikTok of the Pizza Pack in action."It's always a pain to put away leftover pizza. It never seems to work. UNTIL THIS PRODUCT!!! IYou can use it for one piece or several — it is very easy to expand. The best part is that it is very easy to clean. Storing the Pizza Pack when not in use doesn't take up a lot of space either. Try it." — B. Cirincione