39 Of The Most Giftable TikTok Products Of 2023

The cult-favorite Reverse Coloring Book
Instead of adding the color to these pages, you add the lines — sort of like a Rorschach test, but make it whimsical. Reviewers love the "mindlessness" of it allowing them to get into a stress-free flow.
Each book includes 50 pages of watercolor art
for you to add lines, along with suggestions for what to add if you want a jumping off point. Bonus: The pages are perforated
so you can easily tear them out and frame them! Check out these cult-fave black fine point pens
for $9.99
on Amazon for a good doodling option, and a TikTok of the Reverse Coloring Book
in action. Promising review:
"Changed my life. So I get anxious doing the adult coloring books. This was so much fun and made me really think outside of the box. I'm not the best at drawing but I felt like I was when I was a kid doodling in my textbooks in school." — Carley C.
A reviewer-favorite luxury-scented candle
This jasmine, oud and sandalwood blend will be the signature scent for their space in no time. Check out a TikTok of the candle
in action. Promising review
: "I was staying over at a friend's house and sitting next to her coffee table. She had this candle on the table and even though it wasn't lit I could smell it, and it was so delicious that I instantly went online to find it and bought it for myself!
If this came in a perfume I would buy enough to last the rest of my life. I don't know how to even explain the scent but if you are an amber/patchouli/vanilla fan, this is absolutely for you. The jasmine adds an unbelievable freshness without a flowery scent
. I even bought the shampoo and conditioner
which I will probably use as more of a body wash and shaving cream but that is how desperate I am to get this scent on me!" — Melissa I.
A three-in-one foldable magnetic wireless charger guaranteed to be a favorite in their tech arsenal
It folds out from a small square into a rectangular charging pad with a spot for their iPhone, AirPods and Apple Watch to charge at their desk all at the same time. It'll also help save space in their luggage. Check out a TikTok of the foldable three-in-one charger
in action. Promising review:
"I use this product to charge my IPhone 13, AirPods, and Apple Watch. Prior to this 3-in-1 compact purchase, I have purchased three different kinds of 3-in-1 chargers — I frequently travel between school and home with carry-on bags on airlines and all of the previous stand version chargers doesn't fit well in my bags or I am always worried I would break. This is compact and folds so well that I can fit in my carry-on or in any zipper pockets without having to worry about breaking anything.
Charger works really well and it is the best compact one you can find in market. Love it and been using it for two months now and no issues!!" — SBREDDY
"Cocktail Codex: Fundamentals, Formulas, Evolutions"
It's a bartender-beloved book for beginner- to intermediate-level cocktail enthusiasts that breaks down six iconic "root" cocktails — the old-fashioned, martini, daiquiri, sidecar, whisky highball and flip — to show readers how to improvise and riff their own creations based on what combinations work with the ingredients they have. Check out a TikTok of the cocktail book
. Promising review:
"This book has easily become one of my favorites. Great base knowledge and would recommend to anyone
seeking to further educate themselves on spirits and cocktails. Even the first few pages is full of useful information. Purchase this for yourself or even as a gift.
I cannot say enough good things about this book." — Adriana
A stuffed waffle maker
Check out a TikTok of the stuffed waffle maker
for inspo! Promising review:
"I bought this after I saw a video on TikTok, so I had an idea about the yummy waffles I could make. First waffles were stuffed with apple pie filling. Second ones scrambled eggs with bacon and cheese
. Just amazing!!! The only way you could make this better is to send a chef!! I definitely recommend watching a video on TikTok or YouTube to inspire you before you start!!" — Adirondackdarling
A little polar bear hydrating eye stick to help relieve puffy eyes
This formula is blended with Iceland glacial water to help tighten skin and tackle dark circles so they feel more refreshed — perfect for the busiest bees in your life who don't get enough sleep!
Promising review:
"I have always had serious dark circles and bags under my eyes and this has really changed this for me. The results are incredible. The puffiness is gone. The dark circles are hardly noticeable.
My sensitive skin has not broken out. I never write reviews, but this was so good that I had to write a review. This actually works." — Ben
A genius attachable Stanley cup snack bowl
Check out a TikTok of the Stanley snack cup
in action. Promising review
: "If using this snack holder on my Stanley is wrong, I don't want to be right. Now when I sit at baseball tournaments all day, I don't have to keep reaching into snack bags and coolers. We all get the snack we want and never have to carry more than a cup.
I do get some odd looks but if they had one, they wouldn't be judging anymore. Sits very sturdily on my tumbler but comes off easily when I'm done with it." — Abby
An oh-so-satisfying 1,000-piece Mystic Maze puzzle
This whimsically-illustrated, colorful puzzle isn't just a puzzle, but a journey: There are over 50 Easter eggs in it, tons of miniature scenes full of optical illusions and surprises, plus a magical twist at the end. They'll have to solve the puzzle to find out!
You can check out a TikTok of the Mystic Maze puzzle
in action (
but warning, it will spoil the surprise!). Promising review:
"I bought this as a gift for my husband because he absolutely loves puzzles and magic, so it was a no-brainer! I was honestly way more excited to finish putting this puzzle together than a normal puzzle because I couldn’t wait to see the end result. Blown away. I’m super impressed and will be purchasing a different version.
Oh, and they weren’t kidding about the no dust in the box...very pleased with this purchase!" — Nlbrimberry
A set of affordable, highly popular wireless Bluetooth earbuds
These are completely waterproof, so they can fully take them in the pouring down rain and in the shower, and come with several silicone earbuds to get the best fit possible. They also come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 14 hours of charge (with the earbuds able to play for four-plus hours with each full charge). Promising review:
"Best decision! These are the greatest headphones ever! I saw them on TikTok months ago and added them to my wishlist. I got a new phone that doesn't have the headphone port so I decided it was time to finally buy them. They are amazing and I probably won't ever take them out of my ears! 😂" — Katlyn D Arnold
A sleek time-marked water bottle
They'll love this bottle not just for the chic frosted, minimalist look, but also because it's super lightweight, leakproof and motivational for keeping themselves hydrated.
Promising review:
"Saw it on TikTok and thought it would be a great bottle for work. It is very sleek and lightweight enough to carry when you have other items in your hand.
I love the modern look and cleans very easily! The time increments really do motivate, definitely ordering again for myself and gifts. Fast delivery and very nice packaging." — Rosa
A cold brew coffee maker
It's so easy to use that all they have to do is stick their favorite ground coffee in the filter, seal the airtight lid on top and pop it in the fridge overnight. Boom, four cups of cold brew they don't have to lift a finger to make when they're scrambling to get out the door. Promising review:
"Now don't get me wrong, I love my Dunkin', but I wanted to find a way to be able to make that same iced coffee at HOME, and I think my wallet and gas tank wanted me to figure that out too. I found out about this product through TikTok and it is a GAME CHANGER
. All you have to do is put coffee grounds in the filter, fill up the main compartment three-quarters full with water (I use water from my fridge), screw the filter into the lid and screw the lid shut, shake it a little to put the coffee grounds to work, and let it do its magic for 12–24 hours! This is probably the best investment I've ever made. You need this
!!" — Carmen E.
A comfy baguette-shaped pillow
They can use it for everything from a mini body pillow to lumbar support to the ultimate "nap on the couch" pillow. Check out a TikTok of the baguette pillow
in action. Promising review
: "I bought this delicious bread morsel to cheer up a friend. It was perfect, she really 'kneaded' it. She uses it for cuddling and sleeping. This yummy bread-cake doesn’t feel 'crummy' at all, it’s soft.
It was the yeast I could do. If your friend loves bread, and she’s going through a tough time you 'butter' get this for them." — Nora Lee Majors
A cult-favorite portable blender
It charges so they can operate it wherever they are, and it's as small as a water bottle, so once they blend their ingredients, they can swap out the lid and drink straight from it.
Promising review:
"Yes, I did it. I bought the TikTok blender and I don't regret it one bit. I can create any smoothie I want, from healthy to dessert shakes for the kids. So easy to use, charge and clean. It's a must buy!!!" — Debby from Warren
"Burn After Writing," a popular guided journal
Through a series of questions and thought experiments, it encourages people to take time away from their screens to explore their feelings, both new and old, so they can embrace meaningful ones and try to let others go.
Promising review:
"I first saw this book on TikTok and decided to look more into it. I purchased four total because I know some people holding onto things that are difficult to let go of. It’s a great way to look at things from a different perspective and truly hold yourself accountable to different things in your life.
I love what it stands for and I look forward to when I burn mine after I’m done. Self love, self care, and meditation for a better state of mind tomorrow is always the goal. I definitely recommend it to those susceptible to change and the willingness to try things different
." — Brent Helm
A plug-in color-shifting mushroom nightlight
Check out a TikTok of the mushroom night-light
in action. Promising review:
"I LOVE this night-light. It's in my bathroom and is a lovely addition. It turns off the second the lights go on which is nice that I don't have to worry about accidentally leaving it on.
Super cute and the little itty-bitty lighting element does a good job lighting, just enough so I don't have to turn the main lights on in the middle of the night." — 1Thand
A chic adjustable mini belted pack (aka fanny pack) they can wear around the waist or shoulder
It's available in 40 colors.
Promising review
: "TikTok told me this compared to Lululemon, and it’s true, it is. Love this little bag! And the price — you can’t beat it." — Jolie
An Airplane Pocket tray cover
It's designed to slide seamlessly over an airplane tray to create an instant, deeply convenient hub — this comes with many pockets so they can keep track of all their devices, snacks and other odds and ends without rooting around for them in the gross back pocket or your carry-on the whole flight. Bonus: This is an excellent way to prevent touching a germ-y tray, and it's fully machine washable.
Check out a TikTok of the Airplane Pockets tray table
cover in action. Promising review:
"I used it last week and it was terrific. It fit everything: magazine, iPad, tissues, gum, glasses, phone, earplugs and water bottle.
It stretched easily but tightly over the tray and both the flight attendant and my seat mates complimented me on it. I plan to use it every time I fly. It would be perfect for children, too
. Highly recommend it." — Sue G.
A ridiculously plush, soft blanket
It's available in seven colors and four sizes.
Promising review
: "I saw this blanket on TikTok and I have to say I absolutely love it. I washed it several times now and it’s maintained its elasticity and softness after each wash. It’s warm enough but not too hot for a throw. Absolutely recommend this blanket!" — Amy
A portable Bluetooth retro-style keyboard to instantly fashion their tablet into a chic mini laptop
It's available in 11 colors.
Promising review:
"I've been seeing retro-style typewriter keyboards on TikTok for a while now. I aways thought, 'That looks pretty cool!' Decided to look on here and found this one. I just got it today and so far has been working great! I had no problems connecting the keyboard via Bluetooth, and the clicking of the keys is really nice, one of the reasons why I wanted to get this
." — dee
A Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition
It holds thousands of books, and will let them read the way they like best — they can customize it with all their favorite fonts and layouts and organize their virtual shelves to their precise standards. Bonus — its charge lasts weeks (plural!) and it's waterproof, so they can take it in the bathtub. Check out a TikTok of the green Kindle
in action. Promising review:
"I am so happy to be reading more, and I find it easier to take around with me than carrying my book around. Easy to travel with, and battery life is amazing. I initially was skeptical because I love holding a physical book but ever since I received my new Paperwhite, everything has changed.
Lightweight, and so functional and easy to use. I have been reading books and downloaded so much. LOVE LOVE LOVE THE GREEN COLOR it is so pretty.
" — eileeenie
We're Not Really Strangers, a revolutionary card game to help you open up to those in your life
It's designed to help you form stronger bonds with your friends, family or significant others. It involves three levels of cards with questions you use to get to know each other, with each level a little deeper than the last, plus "wild cards" and "dig deeper" cards to really break the surface. There are also two modes — "play safe" and "play to grow" — depending on how deep you want to dig with certain people or groups. Check out a TikTok of the game
in action. Promising review:
"If you want a stronger bond with someone please play this game with them. You will get to know them on another level. I love how there’s levels to how deep you want to get with one another. Mostly every question is really interesting and can bring out one hell of a conversation, laughter, or even tears.
" — Khoa Tran
A refreshing portable sparkling water maker
It's easy to use, too — all they'll have to do is pop on the cap with a cartridge. Each bottle comes with 20 mini CO2 cartridges (with more refills
available separately). Check out a TikTok of the Ote sparkling water maker
in action. Promising review:
"Love this bottle/soda maker. I am obsessed with fizzy drinks and cannot take my bulkier at-home maker with me to work or when I travel. This maker allowed me the compact convenience of taking my fizzy drinks everywhere I go.
I can control what I put in my body and always get my flavors I love. 10 out of 10 do recommend! — Zeusboomer911
Laneige's Sweet Candy Lip Sleeping Mask
This is made with vitamin C and antioxidants to help keep their lips so soft, hydrated and happy that they'll take more selfies than their front-facing camera can prepare itself for.
Promising review
: "I’m obsessed with buying products I see on TikTok, I was a little hesitant about this one due to the price. My lips get easily chapped, but never crack. I put it on, within seconds they felt like my usual lip balm does after apply it all day! I’m in love!" — Emma White
A Grosche moka pot so they can enjoy espresso right from their stove top
Check a TikTok of the moka pot
in action. Promising review
: "Greatest purchase in the last five years!!! I have always been a coffee drinker, but I recently purchased a moka pot to make iced espressos during the summer. Quickly it became an everyday thing!
I love this moka pot more than any other item in my kitchen other than my actual coffee pot brewer! It has lasted me two and a half years now without ever giving me a problem.
Definitely a customer for life." — A. Arvy
A set of two leggings organizing hangers
It's perfect for anyone who owns leggings that are currently tangled in a dresser drawer like a giant athleisure nest. This will not only free up space, but give them easy access so they're not rooting through them for the One Pair That Is The Comfiest Of All. Each hanger holds 10 pairs of leggings. Check out a TikTok of the legging organizer hanger
in action.Promising review:
"Yes...I have too many clothes. I LOVE my leggings. These saved me soooo much room! Now I have much more space, AND I can see them all easier." — Larry Seymour
An easy-to-use at-home slushy-making cup
All they have to do is freeze the cup for four hours, pour in the cold drink of their choice (anything from soda to LaCroix to juice to smoothies) and crush the sides of the silicone cup until a slush forms. It's available in multiple colors. Check out a TikTok of the Slushy Maker Cup
in action — it even comes with a spill-proof lid so it won't leak while you're crushing the cup! Promising review:
"I’m an absolute sucker for slushies. Why? Heck if I know. I saw this cup on TikTok, and bought it though I was very skeptical. However, it works!! I’ve made at least a dozen already, if not more." — C. Warrick
A RobeCurls heatless hair curler
They can easily wrap slightly damp air in the satin-covered rod at night, then wake up the next morning and pull it out to buoyant curls. This rod is designed to work with all hair types, with tutorials
included on their site! Promising review
: "WOW!!!!! I can’t believe how well this works!!! I’ve seen this all over Instagram and TikTok, and wanted to try it. It’s so easy to put in, takes about a minute or two. Comfortable to sleep in.
Then, you take it out, and it looks like you put all this effort into doing your hair. The curls turned out gorgeous, I’m so impressed!!
" — Katie Porter
A reviewer-beloved veggie chopper
This gadget lets them julienne, chop, spiralize and slice vegetables in an instant, and has a built-in storage container to hold the chopped veggies so they can pour them into a pan or dish without any mess. Check out aTikTok of the veggie chopper
in action. Promising review:
"Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more.
We used to have a Prepworks chopper which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop, and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food and it has a generous container.
" — Amazon Customer
A magnetic water bottle sleeve pouch
This pocket not only attaches to their water bottle as a convenient place to stash keys, cash and headphones, but has a strong magnet in the back so they can instantly attach it to metal surfaces in the gym. Check out a TikTok of the water bottle magnet attachment
in action. Promising review
: "Hands down one of the best purchases I’ve made on amazon. I can fit my iPhone 13 Pro with the case in the pocket and have plenty of room for my AirPods. Magnets are super strong and hold everything perfectly!" — Nalani
A handy pancake batter dispenser and mixer
This will give the pancake fan in your life mess-free, beautifully blended, perfectly portioned pancakes every time. The silicone tip is even heat-resistant, so they can get up close and personal with the pan if they wanna flex some art skills. Plus? Cleanup is as easy as shaking soap and water into it.
Promising review:
"My 8-year-old is a huge fan of making pancakes. He saw this on TikTok and just had to have it. We absolutely love this product!! Easy to clean and use. I love that it’s an all-in-one. No more messy bowls, and he can squeeze out the perfect amount for his pancakes.
" — Amazon Customer
A set of gorgeous rainbow wineglasses
Check out a TikTok of the rainbow wine glasses
in action. Promising review:
"Love these! Wasn’t ready to splurge on Estelle stemmed glasses so I got these instead. I’ve run them through the dishwasher once so far and they held up fine. Glass is thin near the top which I love in a wineglass. I would recommend!" — Tricia
A bottle of Mike's Hot Honey to instantly elevate every dish
They can add a pinch of sweet and a kick of spice to anything from pizza to salads to tacos to grilled cheese.Promising review:
"Saw someone try this in TikTok and knew I needed it. It’s so good and sweet and spicy. I love it on fried chicken and even pepperoni pizza. It’s delicious." — Tricia
A set of six Globbles, which are about to be their new favorite stress-relieving fidget toy
These colorful balls are squishy, stretchy and will stick to pretty much any flat surface they can throw them at without leaving any messy residue. TikTokers are having a blast tossing these at walls and ceilings to see the satisfying way they glom onto them. Check out a TikTok of the Globbles
in action. Promising review:
"Bought a six pack for my neurodivergent family. We are all either ADHD or autistic. I struggle with compulsive hair pulling and bought these to help keep my hands busy. They are the perfect size, more satisfying than a stress ball, clean easily, fun to hurl at the wall or ceiling, and so far have lasted very well.
I did test the durability of one and did break one when I pulled it as hard as I could —the inside looks something like shaving cream and didn’t smell or anything. But if you have a kid who is an aggressive chewer, perhaps keep an eye on them." — Amazon Customer
A waterproof shower phone holder
It's perfect for anyone who wants a soundtrack of bops for their morning showers. This adjustable rotating mount is waterproof and gives them touchscreen abilities, so they can swap between apps or switch songs with ease. Check out a TikTok of the shower phone holder
in action. Promising review:
"This waterproof phone case makes listening to music and watching Netflix in the shower so easy!! It’s super easy to put your phone in, fog proof, and easily rotatable.
The only thing is sometimes touching the screen through the plastic can be a little difficult, but worked most of the time! It comes with three different backs so you can move it around to many different spots in the house. I got the white color so it would match my shower." — Brittney Steele
A wireless, Bluetooth-enabled karaoke mic
They can sync it with pretty much anything, including speakers, players or singing apps on their phone. It's available in multiple colors.
Promising review:
"You don't understand TikTok made me obsess over this microphone. As a 30+ year old woman I resisted purchasing it. I finally broke down and bought it because it was haunting me in my sleep. I'm so glad I did. When I am in a bad mood I start karaoke in my house and am instantly better.
It has 'ruined' my teenage son's life because my performances can be heard through his XBOX microphone. This is a must have product." — Zane A. Undercoffer
A pair of handy horizontal glasses
Promising review:
"I saw these on a couple of TikTok videos and immediately bought them. They are literally the best thing I’ve ever bought.
I was scared they wouldn't fit over my glasses but they do just fine. I use them to read, watch TV, and scroll through my social media all while lying down.
Such a great buy!" — Kivy
A pair of waterproof, anti-slip fuzzy memory foam slippers
They're available in women's sizes 5–10 and multiple colors.
Promising review:
"These slippers are amazing! Discovered them on TikTok and went back and forth about ordering them but wow, they are so comfortable. I have barely taken them off since receiving them. They are so fluffy and stay on my feet surprisingly well when walking around the house. Can’t wait until more colors are in stock to get another pair." — MSumm
A "Cup Cozy Pillow" to up their movie snack game to its highest potential
This has expandable cup holes to fit mugs, water bottles and snacks, with an insulating foam that keeps drinks hot or cold for longer periods. It even comes with four snack holes so they can share with the person next to them (or just make themselves a glorious TV charcuterie pillow). Check out a TikTok of the Cup Cozy Deluxe Pillow
in action.Promising review:
"This thing is great! I’m home on maternity leave with my new baby and spend most of my time on the couch under a sleeping baby. This product makes it easy for me to keep my drinks, remote, etc close by even with dogs running around
. It’s a little more expensive than I would have liked but it works and I love it so money well spent!" — Amber
A "Shark Tank"-featured Pizza Pack, aka a handy pizza storage container
Instead of wasting foil or trying to shove a pizza box into the fridge, they can use this collapsible container to stack up to five leftover slices on top of each other — it's even designed so the slices won't stick, plus it's totally microwaveable, so they can reheat all the slices at once without moving them. It's available in multiple colors. Check out a TikTok of the Pizza Pack
in action. Promising review:
"It's always a pain to put away leftover pizza. It never seems to work. UNTIL THIS PRODUCT!!! I am very happy with my purchase. It's easy to keep the pieces separate from others and you don't have a large bulky box letting your crust dry out.
You can use it for one piece or several — it is very easy to expand. The best part is that it is very easy to clean. Storing the Pizza Pack when not in use doesn't take up a lot of space either. Try it." — B. Cirincione