A roll-up multipurpose drying rack

It's heat-resistant up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and can be tossed in the dishwasher for easy cleaning. Available in three sizes.See it in action on TikTok "I bought this becauseI hate having things on my counters that don’t belong. I have a dishwasher but I have some things (like most everyone) that aren’t dishwasher safe. I love that I can just roll this out and dry my dishes over the sink.Prior to this I was using a drying mat next to my sink, but I was always having to towel dry items that had been sitting out 'drying' for hours. Even my husband is impressed. He has told me multiple times it was such a good buy!" — Sheri