The Best TikTok Videos Of 2021

The app provides loads of laughs and life hacks, and takes up legit too much of our time.
Erin E. Evans

Erin E. Evans is senior enterprise editor of culture at HuffPost.

TikTok users @dutchdeccc, @mimi_thefunnyone, @zo3tv and @ohheyadam provided so much comic relief.
TikTok users @dutchdeccc, @mimi_thefunnyone, @zo3tv and @ohheyadam provided so much comic relief.
Illustration: Isabella Carapella/HuffPost; Photos: TikTok users @dutchdeccc, @mimi_thefunnyone, @zo3tv and @ohheyadam

By now, you can already tell I spend way too much time on TikTok. Yes, I’m one of probably millions of users who downloaded the app out of boredom early on in the pandemic. More than a year later, I’m still falling asleep with my phone in my hand, with some earworm sound on repeat. BING BONG.

Naturally, I liked hundreds of TikTok videos in 2021, shared many of them to my Instagram stories and with friends in all my group text message threads. So here is a well-rounded compilation of a huge handful of my favorites (don’t worry, I spared you all the workout and cleaning videos, makeup tutorials, and most of the recipes). These videos are mostly funny and relatable — the perfect antidote to a wild and sometimes rocky year.

January

This cat knows a hit when he hears it: ​​

@fluffsquad

Straight vibin (via: @chloebrickell2 ) #catsoftiktok #cats #petsoftiktok #fyp #justcatthings

♬ original sound - Fluff Squad

When it’s been 21 years into the new millennium and you suddenly feel old as hell:

@theboxdad

But for real 💙😊💙 #winetime

♬ original sound - Joey Mayberry

Sometimes you have to listen just a little more closely:

@jax.tilo

Accurate description of my life 😴 #introvert #extrovert #sleepyhead

♬ Into resting - Josh Mullen

Sometimes DIY projects are not worth the pain:

@prettyb.eeeee

Part 4 : Behind the scenes of my mom waxing my armpits . 😫 I don’t like that lil laugh she did at the end !!!! She was having way too much fun .😫💔

♬ original sound - prettyb.eeeee

When we needed to laugh to keep from screaming and crying about the insurrection:

@papablanco6

#fyp

♬ original sound - Dev & Montyy

This tortilla trick was one of the best hacks of the year:

@moribyan

Tortilla wrap but Taco Bell Crunchwrap Edition! #TortillaTrend #Homemade #tacobell #doritos #fyp #foryou

♬ Roxanne - Instrumental - Califa Azul

Ellen Pompeo may be ready to throw in the towel, but this “Grey’s Anatomy” moment will live on forever:

@speaking_of_michy

#stitch with @chloaymay ICONIC!! #meredithgrey #greysanatomy #shesaidwhatshesaid🗣 #period #fyp

♬ original sound - Take.care

Kris Jenner is usually two steps ahead of us all:

@sassyycassidy1998

It’s a trap and we all played into it #kanyewest #krisjenner #kuwtk #LiftandSnatchBrow #ignoremyagressivetan

♬ original sound - Cassjeanelle

A new version of the Slip ’n Slide:

@lilloafygirl

PLS I CANNOT #ZodiacSign #2021Affirmations #SkinCare101 #bestfriend #hiking #canada #canadian #hahaha #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #texttospeech

♬ Elevator Music - Bohoman

When we stanned Michelle Obama once again:

@bjfromtheburbs.pt2

CMON MADAM MICHELLEEEE 😭😍🔥

♬ original sound - BJFROMTHEBURBS 🏡

When you gotta convince yourself that this will be your day:

@lovemilanmarie1

When everyday is your day! Wake up and say this to yourself and I promise you will feel good #thisismyday #singingtoddler #leavemealone

♬ original sound - Milly from Philly

But then you gotta convince everyone to leave you alone:

@lovemilanmarie1

All 2021 Stay out my face 😂😂😂

♬ original sound - Milly from Philly

February

When you remember self-love is the most important love:

@paqjonathan69

😭😭 #fyp

♬ original sound - Paqjonathan

If you’re on TikTok, this was in your head for at least 17 hours this year:

@ahsiajanae

Reply to @mayaprothro3 SAY LESSSS 💓

♬ A BOOKIE BOOKIE BOOP Bankhead voice - Ahsia Janaé

This song about Mesopotamia has no right being this catchy:

@thejacks

meet me in the fertile crescent #band #singer #newsong #drummer #fyp #loveyourinsecurities

♬ original sound - THE JACKS

March

An analysis of why we didn’t love Matt James’ season ​​of “The Bachelor”:

@morganptalks

The tell all was telling. #thebachelor #morganpw #bachelornationabc

♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys - Kevin MacLeod & Kevin The Monkey

When we all remembered we don’t really like Prince Charles:

@kaylamarie033_

tbh I never really got off the hate train I just kinda forgot about him for a sec #meghanmarkle #princeharry #oprahinterview #princessdiana

♬ original sound - kaylamarie033

When y’all were obsessed with “nature’s cereal”:

@zo3tv

#MyMajor #tasteBuds #inTheBack of #MyTongue #not #feelingThis #natureCereal #coconutWater #nature #dude #usedToIt #he #outside #everyday #mixingShit

♬ original sound - Zolo

This sound had a hold on us all:

@ohheyadam

A day in the life when a TikTok sound invades your workday. #wfh #over30 #millennial #tiktokaddict #morningroutine

♬ A BOOKIE BOOKIE BOOP Bankhead voice - Ahsia Janaé

Sometimes you need help calming down:

@overtime

His older brother really held him down 🤞 #love #brother #cute #family #shoutoutot (via ashleyoutloud/TW)

♬ original sound - Overtime

Who else is tired of washing dishes?

@ayeethats.suavee

As my momma would say “depress them dishes”🙄 #fyp #foryou #comedy #trending #relatable #fypシ #xyzbca

♬ original sound - Cardi B Fan Account

Because kids won’t let you get away with anything:

@sierrarenaeee

omgggg 😂😂😂

♬ original sound - SIERRA✨

Sometimes TLC via Maya Angelou is exactly what you need:

@emmanuelreddish

Reply to @neverjen No Scrubs. Period. #fyp #mayaangelou #tlc #lyrics #music #women #men #scrubs #foryoupage #PlantersTrickShot #RayBanElevatorDance

♬ original sound - Emmanuel Reddish

When you need to convince everyone that Selena is life:

@thekabsfamily

I told Mali I could speak 12 languages 😂👀 I guess I wasn’t ready for the test lol Part 2 #thekabsfamily #Fyp #fatheranddaughter

♬ original sound - The Kabs Family

The best explanation for how mRNA vaccines work:

@hotvickkrishna

How the mRNA Vaccine 💉 works #fyp #comedy #skit #covid19 #mrna #coronavirus #vaccine #howitworks

♬ original sound - hotvickkrishna

April

When your doctor makes house calls:

@thehannafamily_

Dr. Harmony making house calls #harmonysworld #toddlersoftiktok #funnytoddler

♬ original sound - Harmony’s World

When you thought you were giving up “Law & Order: SVU” after summer 2020:

@asha.recaps

fun fact: I thought TARU was an actual person for the longest #lawandordersvu #elliotstabler #criminalminds #drspencerreid #acab #simp #xyz

♬ Mrs. Officer - Lil Wayne

Thank you for the help!

@southerngal51

derekchauvin. #georgefloyd torture,murder

♬ original sound - Michelle Campos

When we stan Ina Garten:

@heymisskelsey

I live vicariously through this woman #barefootcontessa #inagarten #foodnetwork #cookingtiktok #early2000s

♬ Elevator Music - Bohoman

When you won’t stand for “Grey’s Anatomy” slander:

@iwantafrankoceanalbum

♬ original sound - nijheaminaj

When happy hour is any hour:

@ubuibme

This is getting outta hand

♬ Its me again - Auntie

May

Hot girl summer? Let’s go longer.

@averagefashionblogger

♬ original sound - Averagefashionblogge

When you’re sick of living through historical events:

@aliyah.tianna

But, I have a full tank #fyp #skincare #healthyskin #gasshortage

♬ original sound - Aliyah

When time is money:

@theyeeetbaby

Money is the only language I speak 😌💸

♬ original sound - Marleigh and Chris

June

This trend of guessing boyfriend names was too funny:

@brenley

#stitch with @gene.noble

♬ original sound - Brenley

Immaculate vibes; no notes:

@annaolala

♬ I Just Called To Say I Love You - Stevie Wonder

The cutest face ever singing one of the most popular sounds on TikTok:

@boopsalot

Into the thick of it 🙈🥰#thebackyardians #intothethickofit #toddler #singingtoddler #toddlers

♬ original sound - Boopsalot

This is the kind of love I’m looking for:

@curltalk.honestea

I love the fun we have 😍 So glad those boobs are gone lol #blacklove #marriage #husband #rain #blackmarrige

♬ original sound - fourwashington

Hard to pick just one video from this comedian:

@janewickline

Forehead game

♬ original sound - Jane Wickline

July

Because dancing babies are the best:

@kandiekisseskay

#CantTouchThis#MCHammer

♬ original sound - kandiekisseskay

We all have gotten pretty good at multitasking during the pandemic:

@nandizzzy

Multitasking is my greatest strength 😆 #fyp #comedy #xyzbca #foryou #pandemic #panorama

♬ Bitch You Doin A Good Job - Destini Ann

When treat yo’ self goes too far:

@sammyfightmaster

Vicious cycle #fyp #consequences #relatable #treatyourself #ClearGenius #XfinityFanthem

♬ well if it isnt the consequences of my own actions - farts in your mouth

The best explanation to convince you to get vaxxed:

@drewcomments

Why I Took The Vaccine 💉 #DrewComments #covidvaccine #vaccine #Moderna #KamalaHarris

♬ original sound - Drew Comments

Whew, relatable for all my singles out there:

@mikestephens63

I got caught in the rain before filming this #dontflop #fypシ #foryou

♬ original sound - Bryan Riel

Did we all reach this broke breaking point over the summer?

@emilyflorenceviuh

Respectfully, leave me at home pls and thank you 🙏🏼

♬ original sound - Emily Florence Viuhk

The most accurate representation of this year unfolding:

@esmeylove

It be like that. #pandemicbaby #UltaSkinTok #viral #babyfunny #ohno #2021 #fyp

♬ original sound - Esmey Parra

Still can’t believe this was actually a trend this year:

@slayinkaylyn

#frozenhoney

♬ original sound - K A Y

One of the most relaxing crowd-sourced TikTok sounds:

@felixgabrielmusic

Reply to @kimbokak THANK U GUYS FOR ALL THE LOVE, WASNTING EXPECTING TO WAKE UP TO THIS BUT TY #piano #catsoftiktok #music

♬ Here Comes the Boy - Felix Gabriel

August

Return of the mask, part 143:

@jillwinkler

My fiancé came up with this idea #cdc #covid #returnofthemask #masks #california #viral

♬ Return of the Mack - Mark Morrison

September

A cute puppy moment:

@thehushpup

#dachshund #dachshundsoftiktok #dachshundpuppy

♬ original sound - For You

October

This fall salad is the truth:

@lahbco

all I have to say is MAKE THIS SALAD PLS #harvestbowl #sweetgreen #salad #tempeh #miso #foodtiktok

♬ Fall Sounds - Lofee

We all need Abby in our lives:

@alongcameabby

Smile Lines Poppin #foryoupage #smile #cute #feelinggood

♬ original sound - Along Came Abby

Another precious dancing baby:

@therealnikkireneebackup

Wobble baby literally😂😂 #HowIBathAndBodyWorks #getitgirl #ThatCloseMessenger #aejeanshavefun #ChimeHasYourBack @therealnikkirenee

♬ Wobble - V.I.C.

Perhaps the most New York City moment ever:

@dutchdeccc

real new yorkers go back for their donuts #nyc #newyorkers #gaystorytime

♬ original sound - Dutch

Yes, I’m obsessed with babies pouring but mostly spilling things:

@sailorkinsley

After watching @wren.eleanor Sailor’s POV: I did a good job?😂 #pouring #fyp #fypシ #TargetHalloween #babiesoftiktok #MakeItCinematic #viral

♬ original sound - Baby S A I L O R🌻

Working, sleeping, minding my business, the keys to life:

@crownmecutie

Working or sleeping…or minding my business Lmaoo

♬ Working and sleepin - CrownMeCutie

A truly iconic duo:

@lizzo

Or this one?

♬ helllp the killer is ey scape ing - abi

Shout out to Keke Palmer for an explainer on that iconic moment at the Met Gala AND her “Titanic” comments:

@entertainmenttonight

Our hearts can go on now that @KeekthaSneak made peace with Kate Winslet. 😌🙏 #Titanic #KekePalmer

♬ original sound - Entertainment Tonight

We love a confident little Black girl:

@thomasfamily101

Thank you ☺️ #AFRO #SamsClubScanAndGo #imsohappy #babiesoftiktok #toddlertok #itsanafro #fypシ #foryou #duetwithme

♬ original sound - cassidy_brianna

This french fry tutorial is so timely, since we all have air fryers now: ​​

@thrivingrecipes

Can you make a good French Fry in the air fryer? (By @prohomecooks) #recipes #airfryer #fries

♬ original sound - Thriving Recipes

November

There’s almost no in between:

@loewhaley

both are considered ✨meets expectations✨ #wfh #corporate #millennial #worklife

♬ vibe for this year - joseph fagundes

You never know when you might need a coin purse!

@shopaif

Road trip shenanigans 😫 #roadtrip #marriedcouple #lgbttiktok #lgbtcouples #gasstation #prizes #marriedlife

♬ original sound - RaeShanda Lias-Lockhart

One of the best feelings:

@lea_toshiye

do me a favor and just don’t invite me 😬 #JustDanceWithCamila #artsandcrafts #relationships #productivity #selfcare #introvert #anxiety #rnbvibes

♬ original sound - Justine🦋✨ - Justine🇵🇭🦋

Don’t even try to explain it to me!

@promise_elisa

♬ original sound - promise_elisa

No help from the toddler in this one:

@thachamp0621

♬ son original - La famille Ntetu

Open enrollment always gets the best of us:​​

@goatsandboats1

♬ Laugh Out Loud - David

The new dance challenge that I promise I will learn but I won’t: ​

@mimi_thefunnyone

You’re welcome 😏 DC @dreyamac #fyp #foryoupage #foryou

♬ original sound - mimi_thefunnyone

’Cause it was always going to be a slim Christmas this year:

@dannytallen

It’s called self love Susan #fyp #fypage #christmas #selflove #gifts

♬ original sound - Danny Allen

A pep talk we can all use right now:

@tessa.conway

smiley face

♬ original sound - Tessa Conway

And we are ready for you, 2022!

@corporatesupervisor

Not playing games this year. #wfh #work #workfromhome #DoTheJuJu #corporate #9to5 #business #millennial #fyp #foryoupage

♬ original sound - Stephy Says 💋

Jillian Capewell contributed to this list.



