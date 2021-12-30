By now, you can already tell I spend way too much time on TikTok. Yes, I’m one of probably millions of users who downloaded the app out of boredom early on in the pandemic. More than a year later, I’m still falling asleep with my phone in my hand, with some earworm sound on repeat. BING BONG.
Naturally, I liked hundreds of TikTok videos in 2021, shared many of them to my Instagram stories and with friends in all my group text message threads. So here is a well-rounded compilation of a huge handful of my favorites (don’t worry, I spared you all the workout and cleaning videos, makeup tutorials, and most of the recipes). These videos are mostly funny and relatable — the perfect antidote to a wild and sometimes rocky year.
January
This cat knows a hit when he hears it:
When it’s been 21 years into the new millennium and you suddenly feel old as hell:
Sometimes you have to listen just a little more closely:
Sometimes DIY projects are not worth the pain:
When we needed to laugh to keep from screaming and crying about the insurrection:
This tortilla trick was one of the best hacks of the year:
Ellen Pompeo may be ready to throw in the towel, but this “Grey’s Anatomy” moment will live on forever:
Kris Jenner is usually two steps ahead of us all:
A new version of the Slip ’n Slide:
When we stanned Michelle Obama once again:
When you gotta convince yourself that this will be your day:
But then you gotta convince everyone to leave you alone:
February
When you remember self-love is the most important love:
If you’re on TikTok, this was in your head for at least 17 hours this year:
This song about Mesopotamia has no right being this catchy:
March
An analysis of why we didn’t love Matt James’ season of “The Bachelor”:
When we all remembered we don’t really like Prince Charles:
When y’all were obsessed with “nature’s cereal”:
This sound had a hold on us all:
Sometimes you need help calming down:
Who else is tired of washing dishes?
Because kids won’t let you get away with anything:
Sometimes TLC via Maya Angelou is exactly what you need:
When you need to convince everyone that Selena is life:
The best explanation for how mRNA vaccines work:
April
When your doctor makes house calls:
When you thought you were giving up “Law & Order: SVU” after summer 2020:
Thank you for the help!
When we stan Ina Garten:
When you won’t stand for “Grey’s Anatomy” slander:
When happy hour is any hour:
May
Hot girl summer? Let’s go longer.
When you’re sick of living through historical events:
When time is money:
June
This trend of guessing boyfriend names was too funny:
Immaculate vibes; no notes:
The cutest face ever singing one of the most popular sounds on TikTok:
This is the kind of love I’m looking for:
Hard to pick just one video from this comedian:
July
Because dancing babies are the best:
We all have gotten pretty good at multitasking during the pandemic:
When treat yo’ self goes too far:
The best explanation to convince you to get vaxxed:
Whew, relatable for all my singles out there:
Did we all reach this broke breaking point over the summer?
The most accurate representation of this year unfolding:
Still can’t believe this was actually a trend this year:
One of the most relaxing crowd-sourced TikTok sounds:
August
Return of the mask, part 143:
September
A cute puppy moment:
October
This fall salad is the truth:
We all need Abby in our lives:
Another precious dancing baby:
Perhaps the most New York City moment ever:
Yes, I’m obsessed with babies pouring but mostly spilling things:
Working, sleeping, minding my business, the keys to life:
A truly iconic duo:
Shout out to Keke Palmer for an explainer on that iconic moment at the Met Gala AND her “Titanic” comments:
We love a confident little Black girl:
This french fry tutorial is so timely, since we all have air fryers now:
November
There’s almost no in between:
You never know when you might need a coin purse!
One of the best feelings:
Don’t even try to explain it to me!
No help from the toddler in this one:
Open enrollment always gets the best of us:
The new dance challenge that I promise I will learn but I won’t:
’Cause it was always going to be a slim Christmas this year:
A pep talk we can all use right now:
And we are ready for you, 2022!
Jillian Capewell contributed to this list.