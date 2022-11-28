Food & Drink
HolidaysCoffee

The Best Time Of Day To Drink That Sugary, Holiday-Themed Latte

Nutritionists explain how your body reacts to peppermint mochas and gingerbread lattes at different times of day.

On Assignment For HuffPost

Drinking your peppermint mocha before a workout is actually a good idea, according to nutritionists.
Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Drinking your peppermint mocha before a workout is actually a good idea, according to nutritionists.

Move over, pumpkin spice latte: ’Tis officially the season for peppermint mochas, gingerbread and eggnog lattes, and steaming mugs of hot chocolate. While we’re all for splurging on these beverages when the occasion calls for it ― which, in our opinion, should happen for the entirety of the holiday season ― the sugar crash that comes with these drinks isn’t exactly fun.

Because we don’t want to deprive you of these sweet sips, we talked with nutritionists to find out when to time your holiday-themed latte and hot chocolate consumption so you feel good all day long. Here’s everything you need to know.

Stick to mornings, but eat breakfast first.

Because these beverages are both sweet and caffeinated for the most part, you’ll want to try to consume them before noon, according to registered dietitian Eleana Kaidanian. “Many of these festive drinks, in addition to the excessive sugar content, also contain caffeine and that duo is not a recipe for sleep,” she said. “Avoid having them later in the day unless they are caffeine-free and unsweetened.”

That being said, it’s not a good idea to drink them on an empty stomach, according to Mary Wirtz, registered dietitian and nutritional consultant at Mom Loves Best.

“Sugar-laden beverages, such as a holiday-themed latte, are best consumed with or just after a meal,” she explained. “The protein and fiber consumed at that meal will help to slow digestion of the sugars in the beverage and therefore leave an individual with more stable blood sugar and energy levels.”

More stable blood sugar in the morning means you’re less likely to crave sugary, unhealthy foods throughout the day — and the protein and fiber in your breakfast could also influence your holiday-themed drink order. For example, Wirtz says, you may be less likely to order a large beverage, or you may just not drink as much of it.

Consider having your latte before or after exercising.

Don’t think of a peppermint mocha as pre-workout fuel? It may be time to reconsider. Wirtz noted that you can actually view your sugary, caffeinated drink as pre-workout fuel. “It is best to have concentrated sugar sources, such as a holiday-themed latte, just before exercise, as glucose (sugar) is needed to fuel activities such as cardiovascular exercise or weightlifting,” she said, noting that there’s also strong research that shows that caffeine can help fuel workout performance.

And if you can’t quite get the timing to work, sipping on a sugary latte after a workout is fine, too. “The holiday-themed latte can also be enjoyed post-workout, combined with a protein source, to help speed up the muscle recovery process,” Wirtz said.

The same is true of non-caffeinated drinks, like hot chocolate: The sugar in hot chocolate can help fuel a hard workout and help you recover from it.

And of course, you always have the option to lighten up your beverage.

If you want to avoid the possibility of a sugar crash altogether — or at least reduce it — you’d be hard-pressed to find a dietitian who isn’t ready with hacks to make this happen.

“You can skip the whipped cream, request half the sweetener, ask for a calorie-free sweetener, or flavor your beverage with cinnamon,” Wirtz said. “You can also order a black coffee or Americano with one pump or half a serving of holiday-themed flavoring.”

You can also get the thrill of a holiday-themed beverage with very minimal sugar, according to Kaidanian. “You can enjoy an unsweetened pumpkin chai latte that is packed with flavor, not sugar, from pumpkin and spices such as cinnamon, nutmeg and vanilla,” she said. “You should also consider choosing nonfat milk, low-fat cow’s milk or unsweetened plant-based milk when possible. Ask for unsweetened beverages, or take control by specifically asking for how much flavoring you want to be used by the barista.”

While nutritionists aren’t crazy about the sugary caffeinated beverages that tend to be consumed around the holiday season, there are ways to time your consumption so it’s less detrimental to your energy levels and overall health. So order those eggnog lattes while you still can!

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

A travel K-cup coffee maker

Travel Mugs That Will Brew You Coffee For You

MORE IN LIFE

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Wellness

‘Junk Sleep’ Could Explain Why You’re Tired After A Full Night’s Rest

Home & Living

This Fantasy Adventure Film Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Relationships

Twitter May Be A Hopeless Place, But These People Found Their Spouses On It

Travel

16 Travel Hacks That Actually Save Money

Relationships

The Truth About The ‘Three-Date Rule’

Wellness

What To Do If You Feel Guilty After Setting Boundaries

Shopping

42 Of The Best Toys And Games To Buy This Black Friday

Shopping

All The Best Black Friday Fitness Deals On Apparel, Machines, and Tech

Shopping

Get Your Holiday Shopping Done Early With The Best Gifts On Sale During Black Friday

Shopping

All The Best Black Friday Pets Deals

Shopping

39 Gifts To Buy On Amazon This Black Friday

Shopping

34 Things To Buy At Amazon's Black Friday Sale That Thousands Of Reviewers Swear By

Shopping

44 TikTok Products That Are Worth The Hype *And* On Sale This Black Friday

Shopping

17 Great Parenting Deals From Target’s Black Friday Sale Event

Shopping

The Best Small Business Sales To Shop This Weekend

Shopping

The Best 2022 Black Friday And Cyber Monday Sales At Amazon

Shopping

20 Things Under $50 You'll Probably Want To Buy From Target's Black Friday Sale

Shopping

Don't Miss These Huge Deals On Popular Sex Toys For Black Friday

Shopping

Oprah's Favorite Things Have Dropped: Here Are 24 Of The Coolest Things To Shop

Home & Living

This German Period Thriller Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Shopping

13 Black Friday Bedding Sales You Shouldn't Sleep On

Shopping

Save Up To 50% At Sephora's Black Friday Beauty Sale

Food & Drink

Americans' Thanksgiving Side Dish Preferences, Broken Down By State

Shopping

Anthropologie Is Having A Major Sale On Home Decor Right Now

Wellness

More And More People Are 'Kidulting.' Maybe You Should, Too.

Shopping

These Are The Best Black Friday Fashion Deals

Shopping

The Best Black Friday And Cyber Monday Sales At Walmart

Relationships

7 Boundaries Adult Children Should Consider Setting With Their Parents

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Shopping

The Coolest and Most Comfortable Footwear on Sale For Black Friday

Shopping

What Our Shopping Editors Are Buying From Amazon's Black Friday Sale

Shopping

All The Best Black Friday Sales On Expensive Baby Gear

Shopping

These Walmart Stocking Stuffers Are Surprisingly Tasteful

Shopping

The Best Black Friday And Cyber Monday Beauty Deals For 2022

Shopping

The Over-The-Counter Period Cramp Remedies That OB-GYNs Recommend

Parenting

What Is 'Breast Milk Storage Capacity,' And Can I Increase Mine?

Shopping

Upgrade Your Fall Power Walks With A Set Of Ankle Weights

Shopping

The Best Breast Pumps For Every Feeding Need

Work/Life

Acne Is Still Seen As Unprofessional In The Workplace. That Needs To Change.