Why 1 A.M. Is The Best Time To See The Eiffel Tower

Alexander Spatari via Getty Images The Eiffel Tower is a stunning sight during the day, but special views are offered at different times during the night.

The Eiffel Tower is one of the most iconic structures in the world, so naturally it’s a must-see for visitors to Paris. In fact, an estimated 7 million people visit the Iron Lady each year.

Tourists generally stop by the monument during the day, ascend to the top and admire the sunlit view from the Trocadéro across the Seine River. The tower is also a popular sight at sunset and during the evening when it’s all aglow. But if you’re looking for a particularly epic view of the Eiffel Tower, consider paying a visit at 1 a.m.

Beginning at sundown every evening, the Eiffel Tower is illuminated to emit a beautiful golden glow. There’s also a special light show each hour on the hour as the monument “sparkles” for five minutes. Imagine luminous champagne bubbles on a massive scale.

Agustín Faggiano - Fotografía via Getty Images The Eiffel Tower illumination begins at sundown and ends at 1 a.m.

At 1 a.m., the tower sparkles for the final time before going dark. But this 1 a.m. glimmer is a particularly stunning sight because the golden lights turn off, giving the effervescent twinkling an extra spectacular flair.

Commercial photos and videos of the Eiffel Tower at night can violate French law, but countless tourists have shared their personal pictures and recordings online.