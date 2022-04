Shiseido synchro skin self-refreshing tint

"The makeup I do is for photo and video, so the best thing about this skin tint for me is that it looks incredible on camera! It has SPF 20 and hyaluronic acid on the skin care side of things; then, on the makeup side, it gives a beautiful soft veil of coverage that balances the skin texture and tone, while still letting the natural skin shine through. I would say get this tint in two shades (light and dark), then use them to highlight and contour your face. You can use your favorite foundation as a concealer for a little extra coverage if you want to get that 'clean girl' makeup look that's very much trending." — Remi Odunsi , a New York City-based makeup artistIt comes in 12 shades.