Shopping
shoppingBeautyMakeupsummerskincare

The Best Tinted Moisturizers For Lightweight Coverage

Let your skin breathe during hotter temperatures and swap your foundation out for a tinted moisturizer or CC cream from brands like Nars, Ami Cole and Fenty Beauty.

Shopping Writer at HuffPost

<a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=tintedmoisturizer-KristenAdaway-042122-62615cd6e4b0e900dcd2d4dd&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fthe-lip-bar-just-a-tint-3-in-1-tinted-skin-conditioner-with-spf-11-1-fl-oz%2F-%2FA-80192506" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="The Lip Bar Just a Tint 3-in-1 tinted skin conditioner" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62615cd6e4b0e900dcd2d4dd" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=tintedmoisturizer-KristenAdaway-042122-62615cd6e4b0e900dcd2d4dd&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fthe-lip-bar-just-a-tint-3-in-1-tinted-skin-conditioner-with-spf-11-1-fl-oz%2F-%2FA-80192506" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">The Lip Bar Just a Tint 3-in-1 tinted skin conditioner</a>, <a href="https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=1856056&u=2986930&m=115723&urllink=thirteenlune%2Ecom%2Fproducts%2Fami%2Dcole%2Dskin%2Denhancing%2Dtint%3Fvariant%3D41742995521735&afftrack=tintedmoisturizer%2DKristenAdaway%2D042122%2D62615cd6e4b0e900dcd2d4dd" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Ami Cole&#x27;s skin enhancing tint" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62615cd6e4b0e900dcd2d4dd" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=1856056&u=2986930&m=115723&urllink=thirteenlune%2Ecom%2Fproducts%2Fami%2Dcole%2Dskin%2Denhancing%2Dtint%3Fvariant%3D41742995521735&afftrack=tintedmoisturizer%2DKristenAdaway%2D042122%2D62615cd6e4b0e900dcd2d4dd" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Ami Cole's skin enhancing tint</a> and <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=2417&u1=tintedmoisturizer-KristenAdaway-042122-62615cd6e4b0e900dcd2d4dd&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fshiseido-synchro-skin-self-refreshing-tint-spf-20-P480353" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Shiseido Synchro Skin self-refreshing tint" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62615cd6e4b0e900dcd2d4dd" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=2417&u1=tintedmoisturizer-KristenAdaway-042122-62615cd6e4b0e900dcd2d4dd&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fshiseido-synchro-skin-self-refreshing-tint-spf-20-P480353" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Shiseido Synchro Skin self-refreshing tint</a>.
Target, Thirteen Lune Sephora
The Lip Bar Just a Tint 3-in-1 tinted skin conditioner, Ami Cole's skin enhancing tint and Shiseido Synchro Skin self-refreshing tint.

When the sun’s beaming and it feels like a sauna outside, it’s the perfect time to try out a simpler beauty routine with products that aren’t as heavy as you might normally wear. Trading out your favorite foundation for a tinted moisturizer is one simple swap you can make that won’t leave your skin feeling cakey or like your makeup is melting off your face.

Tinted moisturizers are lightweight, pigmented lotions that also provide sheer, sometimes buildable coverage, giving a radiant look to your skin without using multiple products. Think of them as a less intense, lighter foundation that can be worn alone or as a base for the rest of your makeup routine.

They come in a variety of shades and often contain hydrating or beneficial ingredients like rose water, cucumber extract, hyaluronic acid, vitamin C and even SPF protection.

If you have oily or acne-prone skin, you can even find moisturizers that are oil-free — such as The Lip Bar’s — or those that give off a blurring effect to cover blemishes, like Fenty Beauty’s. Whatever your skin care concerns and needs are, there’s a moisturizer that will work with you, not against you.

And to help you choose one that’s right for you, we reached out to makeup artists around the country to see what their favorite tinted moisturizers are that are perfect for warmer temperatures. Check out their picks below.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Thirteen Lune
Ami Cole skin enhancing tint
"This one is great for melanated skin. It's super lightweight and you can get light to medium coverage from it. You probably will need to add a bit of concealer if you're looking for more medium coverage. It's a great add-on for those good skin days, and it's one of my favorite tinted moisturizers for women of color." — Delina Medhin, celebrity makeup artist

It comes in 6 shades.
Get it from Sephora for $32.
2
Sephora
It Cosmetics CC+ cream
"It Cosmetics CC+ Cream is still a favorite for me as a makeup artist, since most clients are looking for the comfort of a tinted moisturizer but a bit more coverage than is usually offered in this category. The shade range is wide and the SPF 50 keeps me reaching for this, leaving skin perfectly even when applied with a brush. It offers a glowy and a matte finish for clients who need the range when temps rise." — Priscilla Freire, a New York City-based makeup artist

It comes in 15 shades.
Get it from Sephora for $42.
3
Sephora
Saie Slip Tint
"Saie’s Slip Tint is a go-to for drier/combo skin that loves a glow, and it’s bigger bonus is that it has zinc mineral sunscreen. Finding your right shade, you can get sun protection that doesn’t leave a white cast and it’s easy enough to reapply as needed. I'm a fan of products with licorice root extract to really help keep complexion bright and even-toned, and the Slip Tint features this ingredient." — Priscilla Freire

It comes in 14 shades.
Get it from Sephora for $35.
4
Target
The Lip Bar Just a Tint 3-in-1 tinted skin conditioner
"This 3-in-1 moisturizes, protects and gives an amazing amount of coverage without feeling cakey. Made with hyaluronic acid, this tinted moisturizer is nourishing enough to apply to clean, bare skin and has enough coverage to perfect the skin while still looking natural." — Kierra Lanice Wray, a Michigan-based makeup artist

It comes in 8 shades.
Get it from Target for $20.99.
5
Sephora
Nars pure radiant tinted moisturizer
"An oldie but goodie, this tinted moisturizer has SPF 30 and contains vitamin C to brighten the skin! This sheer, buildable tinted moisturizer is packed with skin care. Perfect for summer because it's lightweight and helps to even the skin tone over time!" — Kierra Lanice Wray

It comes in 16 shades.
Get it from Sephora for $46.
6
Fenty Beauty
Fenty Beauty Eaze Drop blurring skin tint
"This skin tint is the most lightweight in texture and blurs imperfections. Almost wet in its consistency, it melts into the skin like butter with its sheer to medium coverage. What takes the cake is the fact that is sweatproof and humidity-resistant, much needed for summer vacation or just an everyday slay!" — Kierra Lanice Wray

It comes in 25 shades.
Get it from Fenty Beauty for $32.
7
Sephora
Shiseido synchro skin self-refreshing tint
"The makeup I do is for photo and video, so the best thing about this skin tint for me is that it looks incredible on camera! It has SPF 20 and hyaluronic acid on the skin care side of things; then, on the makeup side, it gives a beautiful soft veil of coverage that balances the skin texture and tone, while still letting the natural skin shine through. I would say get this tint in two shades (light and dark), then use them to highlight and contour your face. You can use your favorite foundation as a concealer for a little extra coverage if you want to get that 'clean girl' makeup look that's very much trending." — Remi Odunsi, a New York City-based makeup artist

It comes in 12 shades.
Get it from Sephora for $43.
8
Sephora
Kosas tinted face oil
"A tinted oil that is perfect year-round for those who need an extra bit of moisture. I recommend applying this formula with your hands and pressing it into your skin for more coverage. For those looking for skin care benefits, it contains six different oils to nourish your skin." — Verónica Gaona, a New York City-based makeup artist

It comes in 16 shades.
Get it from Sephora for $42.
9
Sephora
Smashbox Halo Healthy Glow tinted moisturizer
"Super lightweight formula creates a healthy glow with light coverage that primes, perfect and protects the skin while adding hydration. The packaging is easy to work with and the shade options cater to a great variety of skin tones! I use during both summer and winter to give myself a skin-like finish and protect me from the sun!" — Melissa Drouillard, a New York City-based professional makeup artist and licensed esthetician

It comes in 20 shades.
Get it from Sephora for $39.
Farmacy Honeymoon Glow soothes skin with flower acids and honey for plumper skin

26 Travel-Size Beauty Products That Are Suitable For Carry-On Travel

Popular in the Community

shoppingBeautyMakeupsummerskincare

MORE IN LIFE

Relationships

The Thought Pattern That May Be Keeping You From Really Great Sex

Travel

How To Bring Luxury To Your Vacation When You’re Traveling On A Budget

Food & Drink

How Alcohol Affects Your Body Differently When You’re On A Plane

Parenting

30 Funny Tweets About Kids’ Bedtime Excuses

Work/Life

Never End A Job Interview Without Doing These 3 Things

Travel

17 Mistakes Tourists Make While Visiting Washington, D.C.

Parenting

21 Little Milestones That Are Secretly A Big Deal For Kids

Parenting

These Comics Flip The Script On Common Parenting Double Standards

Home & Living

Here's What's Coming To Netflix In May

Shopping

No One Will Ever Know These Great-Looking Bags Are Actually Coolers

Style & Beauty

Prince Harry Says He's Been Feeling Princess Di's Presence For Last 2 Years

Style & Beauty

Thrifty Bride Shows The Internet How To Throw A $500 Wedding

Shopping

The Best Petite Pants, According To Devastatingly Chic Short Women

Shopping

Here's Where To Stock Up On At-Home COVID Tests While You Can

Shopping

The Best Men’s Sandals That Actually Fit Wide Feet

Shopping

The One Item You'll Need To Make THC-Infused Edibles Is On Amazon

Style & Beauty

These Ice-Cold Facials Are Trendy, But Dermatologists Have Some Strong Thoughts

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Parenting

How To Actually Be More Present With Your Kids

Home & Living

This British Miniseries Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Wellness

Experts Reveal 4 Sneaky Issues That Could Contribute To IBS

Shopping

What Experts Want You To Know About TikTok's Powder Sunscreen Trend

Food & Drink

The Best And Worst Foods To Eat On A Plane

Shopping

The Best Pajamas I've Ever Worn Are This Perfect $22 Set From Target

Wellness

If You Struggle With Your Body Image On Vacation, Read This A+ Advice

Food & Drink

The 5 Absolute Best Popcorn Toppings That Aren't Butter

Shopping

32 Things I Guarantee You Won't Regret Having On Hand Next Time You Travel

Shopping

31 Toddler Products That'll Make You Think, 'Wow, I Could Really Use This In My Life'

Shopping

24 Shoes You'll Wear On Repeat That'll Basically Pay For Themselves

Wellness

For People With Anxiety Or Insecurities, It's Hard To Lose The Mask

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Shopping

The One Thing From TikTok You Need To Make Your Laundry Smell Amazing

Shopping

10 Of The Best Wide-Fit Women's Shoes You Can Actually Get At Target

Shopping

Stop Tossing Away Money With This $2 Sheet That'll Make Produce Last Longer

Work/Life

4 Signs Your Perfectionism Is Becoming Toxic

Travel

How To Make The Most Of Your Last Few Hours Of Vacation

Parenting

How To Make A Family Trip With Kids Feel More Like A Vacation

Travel

11 Mistakes Tourists Make While Visiting Chicago

Shopping

6 Of The Best Anti-Aging Creams, According To A Dermatologist

Parenting

Help! My Kid Started Preschool And Now They're Always Sick