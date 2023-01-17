Popular products from this include:
• A pack of spill-proof snack bowls that feature a flexible silicone lid that keeps snacks inside, even when knocked over.
• Clever and easy-to-grab light switch extenders that make turning lights on and off easy for little hands that can’t yet reach.
• The Pink Stuff: a magical and multi-purpose cleaning paste that can even remove Sharpie ink from walls.
A leave-in conditioning spray for curly hair
Reviewers say this spray will leave wavy or curly hair (from 2a–4c hair) shiny, soft, and bouncy.Promising review:
"A must-have. Best product I’ve found for my little one's hair.
" — Jose OrellanaPromising review:
"This stuff is fantastic for curly girls!
I spray it in my daughter's dry hair in the morning, run my fingers through her ringlets (never ever comb or brush curly hair dry), then clip the top back. It smells amazing, and the price on Amazon is better than other national retailers I've found it at. The price is worth it. Minimizes frizz and keeps curls soft and natural looking. My daughter has soft/fine thick hair." — Carolyn Smith
A TikTok-famous grape cutter
Promising review:
"Must have if you have toddlers. Wish I knew of this sooner. Has made it so much easier to cut grapes for my toddler.
Now can do it one-handed when my LO won’t let me set him down to cut the fruit. I have also used it to cut blueberries and blackberries." — Crystal AlbertinPromising review:"If your toddler loves grapes, this is a MUST-HAVE!
So much easier than cutting into 4ths with a knife." — Amazon customer
A 12-pack of dinosaur bath bombs
Promising review:
"My 4-year-old is obsessed with all things dinosaur, so I was sure that this would be a hit in our household
. Everything from the packaging to the actual product was a pleasant, sensory experience. Normally I have a hard time getting my kid to wash up in the evening because he knows bedtime is around the corner; however, he wouldn’t stop begging to hop in the tub with his new dinosaur eggs!
The fact that each bath bomb is made with essential oils makes me feel good about soaking my little one, and the smell is quite delightful. My kid loved how fun it was when the water changed color, but I loved how it didn’t stain my bathroom. It takes a minute to dissolve because the bath bombs are quite large, but the funnest little dinosaur toy emerges once it fizzles out completely. Highly recommend! 10/10, will be purchasing again, as the price point is more than reasonable for 12 of these bad boys!" — Jesseca L.
A whale bath toy that lights up and spouts water
Promising review:
"My grandson LOVES this! He has so much fun! Loves the colors and how it squirts the water. Really cute for a 1-or 2-year-old. Heck I think it's fun and cute! Definitely a must-have for bath time!
" — Faye
Two silicone pouch lids that prevent messes
ChooMee is a small biz based in Northern California, owned by a mom, that specializes in innovative products that solve everyday feeding challenges.Promising review:
"MUST HAVE FOR TODDLERS.
My son is a little over 1-year-old and I wish I got these sooner! He gets moments of extreme excitement where is squeeze's the crap out of his pouches and it gets EVERYWHERE. Since having these I have had zero messes!
I ended up buying 4 more because I wanted to keep one in every possible place I'd need one. It seems pretty darn secure if you do it following the directions. It fits Plum Organics, Earth's Best, and Happy Baby pouches for sure." — Amazon customer
A set of 24 satisfying tempera paint sticks
Promising review: "Best invention almost ever (there’s still sliced bread).
I mean how can you go wrong with paint in a stick?!! I mean certainly a toddler can go wrong with it. A toddler can go wrong somehow with a spaghetti noodle!!! But seriously, I saw these paint sticks at one of our local art galleries and it was an immediate MUST HAVE!!! Vibrant colors and they fit in little hands SO well!!! My kiddo loves them and so does her Momma!!"
— RNinMD70
The Pink Stuff, a magical all-purpose cleaning paste
Promising review:
"A must-have fortoddlermoms! My 3-year-old recently decided to channel his inner Van Gogh on our stairwell wall, and red crayon was EVERYWHERE
. I tried every possible cleaning solution, and nothing was getting it off. I heard about the Pink Stuff on TikTok and decided it was worth a shot. This stuff is a miracle worker!
With a sponge and some elbow grease, I was able to remove all the crayon within 10 minutes. There’s absolutely no trace of the crayon left, and it didn’t ruin my paint!" — Casey BlainePromising review:
"If you have toddlers, this is a MUST!
This stuff is amazing. It gets out crayon, ink, permanent marker, literally whatever way your toddler decides to unknowingly destroy your home — this stuff cleans it up
. Will be giving this to all expectant parents as a gift from now on. Forget that cute onesie. They need this. 10/10"
— Diana
A pair of sink extenders you can install on any faucet
Promising review:
"Must-have for toddlers and small children! LOVE this! My 1- and 3-year-old love washing their hands now and my back gets a nice break.
Adding the faucet extenders and a stepstool to our bed time/morning routine has been a godsend. Great bargain for the price." —TeaBea21
A pack of 58 bright laminated flash cards
Promising review:
"My 2-year-old recognizes all her number and alphabets so she needed something to challenge her. These cards are it. Shapes, colors, number, counting animals — there is so much to learn, and so many games you can make up. A must-have for any toddler.
" — IG: Pink_confession
A set of three plastic knives that kids can use to help out in the kitchen
Note: Children still need supervision while using them, of course.Promising review:
"My daughter LOVES helping me cut and prep dinner with these!
My LO (2.5 years) feels so helpful in the kitchen and I enjoy spending time together. A must have!
" — KaciePromising review:
"Highly recommend these for safety, sturdiness, quality, & life skill reasons. These have been amazing for practicing cutting for my daughter. She’s been using them almost two years now since she was 2 years old
. A must purchase if you’re looking to introduce a practical life skill especially to a young child!!"
— Ciandra
A pack of two ingenious light switch extenders
These install in minutes on standard light switches.Promising review:
"Must-have for toddlers!
Perfect solution! As my toddler's independence soars, so do frustrations. This light switch extender pack was a great buy. He can now turn on the lights in his room and bathroom.
Installation was easy and works as expected." — AW
A Melissa & Doug activity book with a pair of safe scissors
Promising review:
"Must-have for toddlers.
My 3-year-old loves doing these cutouts, and I enjoy them as well. The pictures are vibrant and pleasing. The puzzles are fun. The scissors are wonderful for small hands." — HollyPromising review: "Must-have for your toddler needing to learn scissor skills!
And they actually cut, so long as you are holding the scissors straight (which teaches your child proper form). Will have to eventually move on to a bladed scissor, but these are perfect for learning." — L. Anderson
A Melissa & Doug magnetic calendar for teaching days of the week
Promising review:
"Almost 3-year-old loves it. After getting this he’s now asking me “today’s Tuesday mom?” And “it’s winter now?”
He likes the holiday magnets and trying to figure out where to put the arrow for the temperature each day. It is sort of heavy, so I would recommend using a nail to hang it or command strips around the rope so you don’t damage your wall. I used a velcro heavy weight command strip and it has held up for a few months now. We tried attaching command strips to the back of the wood and it wasn’t holding to that material. This is a must have for toddlers
." — Steph
A block wooden puzzle equivalent to playing Tetris
Reviewers say that this is great for ages three and up.
Promising review:
"Excellent for learning! Must-have!
Such a wonderful toy/puzzle! Similar in some way to tangrams. Great for stimulating thinking and problem solving. My 3-year-old's teacher was blown away by her working the puzzle so easily.
" — tigerhax
A pair of spill-proof snack bowls featuring flexible flaps
Promising review:
"These are a must-have for a small toddler and their snacks.
The top is soft and flexible so I don’t have to worry about my little guy scratching his little hands when he’s digging around in the cup. Very easy to clean and they’re priced well. Buy them now!" — Wooty
A detangling brush that glides through knots
Reviewers swear this brush works on all hair types: straight, wavy, or curly (from 3a–4c hair).Promising review:
"Brushing hair was a nightmare for my toddler.
She is so happy with this item, She brushes her hair by herself now. This is a must-have brush, especially for mixed kids or Afro hair
." — pelin ercanPromising review:
"Best detangling brush I've ever used! My daughter has really curly hair and puts up a fight every time I have to brush it! This brush has made bath time a much more enjoyable experience for both of us! If you have thick, curly hair this brush is a must-have!
" —Tiffany Marie
A pair of GeoSafari Jr. binoculars
Promising review:
"MUST HAVE. Baby K is only a year & a half and she was so excited to look out the windows and see the birds, up close!
I wasn't sure they would work for her little face, but once she focused in, it was all over, hahaha!" — Brenda RichmondPromising review:
"My 3 1/2 year old loves these! Perfect for toddlers wanting to explore. He uses them for bird watching, plane watching, checking out bugs, just about anything! Great for learning!" — JillS
An Oogiebear nose and ear cleaner
Promising review:
"Must have for toddler mamas!
This is the best $12 piece of plastic/silicone I have ever bought! Great for my 2-year-old and he doesn’t even mind when I use it! Great for those nasty boogers!
" — Megan G.
A bath toy organizer
Promising review:
"This has been a game-changer for the whole bath toy tub time mess problem.
The toys hang on the bath wall and dry in the mesh bag. It's great and holds a lot of toys! And it doesn't take up any space in the bathroom. Definitely a must-have for any toddler!
" — Katie V.
A pack of 18 corner guards to protect little heads from accidents
Promising review:
"Must-have for small children. When my toddler was running one day and smoked the corner of the island I knew I had to do something.
These were perfect. They stuck on the corners great and most importantly will prevent the need for stitches if your child doesn't make a wide enough turn." —Tev
A machine-washable full-sleeved bib
Tiny Twinkle is a small business based in Phoenix, Arizona that creates high quality, safe products for babies, children and parents. The bib is available in two sizes and 27 colors.Promising review:
"Must have for toddlers!
This is my second time buying this type of bib. My child keeps taking off the other bibs but this she doesn’t take out. Also, it's good for play time and activities. Whenever it's time to eat my child is ready for the bib and knows that it's time to sit in the highchair and doesn’t resist or anything." — Aparna
A pack of 24 toilet seat covers
These are large enough to cover the sides of the toilet (unlike the the paper ones provided in the stalls).Promising review:
"Must-have! If you have a toddler these are a MUST! We travel and it gives us peace of mind knowing that no matter where we are, as long as we have these covers we can safely take her to the bathroom
and everything is ok. Before we found these, I used to be super stressed when she would ask to use the bathroom and we were out and about but not anymore. They have cute colors and are big enough." — Dayanna Pita
A four-pack of silicone dino ice pop molds
Promising review:
"Toddler snack must-have
. I absolutely love these molds. The silicone is good quality because it peels off the pops easily
and I use them quite often — they are pretty durable. Both my toddler and preschooler love them although the pop portion size is generous for my younger. The bone holders are hilarious and the yogurt we use looks exactly like a dino as expected after frozen. These work great and are really fun shapes so I highly recommend." —TXFan
A scavenger hunt that uses basic items around the house
Promising review:
"A must-have. My 2-year-old son is obsessed. Always asks to play the 'find you' game LOL.
Then we play it and every option on the game he actually thinks really hard then says 'come on mommy' and runs me through the house to find the object. Highly recommended from a mom of four." — Britney bansley
A set of four nonslip educational placemats
Promising review:
"My grandson uses these to learn his colors, shapes, alphabet, and numbers! He was so excited when they arrived and picks out which one he wants to use! Thank you so much! This is a must-have for toddlers! They can learn and make a mess all at the same time!!!
" — Rita Russell
A sandwich cutter and sealer to take crusts off sandwiches
Promising review:
"A must-have. As a mom of two, ages 2 and 5, who HATE crust this is a lifesaver!
It saves so much money to buy these instead of Uncrustables." — Baleigh W