31 Toddler Products That'll Make You Think, 'Wow, I Could Really Use This In My Life'

A snack spinner for enticing even the pickiest of eaters to add more foods to their rotation at home or on the go

Promising review: "My 2-year-old loves it, he gets excited every time he pushes the button and sees it spin. He spins it grabs a piece of strawberry spins it again grabs a blueberry keeps him entertained. It’s easy to clean and compact for easy on-the-go snacks. Great product!" —



Get it from Amazon for $29.95 (available in three colors). "My 2-year-old loves it, he gets excited every time he pushes the button and sees it spin. He spins it grabs a piece of strawberry spins it again grabs a blueberry keeps him entertained. It’s easy to clean and compact for easy on-the-go snacks. Great product!" — Noe G.