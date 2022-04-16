31 Toddler Products That'll Make You Think, 'Wow, I Could Really Use This In My Life'

Popular items on this list
-
A pack of bright laminated flash cards so toddlers and preschoolers can soak up their alphabet and numbers.
-
A detangling brush that’ll glide through knots to turn your kiddo’s daily hair-brushing ordeal into a painless experience minus the *ouchies or tears* (for both of you).
-
An ingenious sandwich cutter and sealer so you can make your own Smuckers Uncrustables copycats at home without spending nearly $10 for a box.
A leave-in conditioning spray for curly hair so your little one's curls are restored to their former glory!
Reviewers say this spray will leave wavy or curly hair (from 2a–4c hair) shiny, soft and bouncy.Promising review:
"My 2-year-old daughter has curly frizzy hair. And I have tried sooo many leave in conditioners to define her hair. Nothing thus far has worked. But this stuff is amazing! Truly defines her curls without any hold or crunch. Soft bouncy curls. The smell is quite strong — but it does smell good. If you are sensitive to smells you might want to prepare yourself ahead of time for this. I will buy this again and again. So glad I found something that works for my toddlers curls." — mikeGet it from Amazon for $8.38 .
A sturdy step stool with a grippy surface and slip-resistant rubber feet to give any toddler a confident boost during the "I can do it by myself" phase
Promising review:
"We got this for our 22-month-old daughter so she can brush her teeth at the sink on her own. She absolutely loves this stool, the only problem now is getting her off it and out of the bathroom. She wants to stay in there and stand on her stool and brush her teeth all day. It is very sturdy and easy for her to drag to the sink. I would highly recommend this stool, especially for toddlers and kids." — Ashlee StrobelGet it from Amazon for $22.95.
A set of nonslip educational placemats that'll help little Einsteins practice their ABCs, 123s, shapes and colors during meals
Promising review:
"My grandson uses these to learn his colors, shapes, alphabet, and numbers! He was so excited when they arrived and picks out which one he wants to use! Thank you so much! This is a must have for toddlers! They can learn and make a mess all at the same time!!!" — Diane CGet a set of four from Amazon for $14.97.
Promising review:
"My 2-year-old mastered the her numbers, alphabet, colors, shapes, and identifies all animals and objects on the cards.
When I first received the cards I thought they may be a little too advanced for her age (18mo old at the time), but I was dead wrong! After about a month and a half of using the flash cards she mastered them! We usually 'play' with the flash cards for only about 10 minutes before her bedtime. This is a great tool in the early developmental stages for any toddler.
I’m excited to get her the next card set. Material = durable, same as a normal deck of cards. Size = a little bigger than your typical deck of cards. Fits nicely in pocket or purse, great for keeping toddlers busy while traveling. Overall = A+." — M. AbdallahGet a pack of 58 cards from Amazon for $12.99 (also available for babies).
And a 100 Words Book that'll interact with budding scholars and help build their vocabularies in English and Spanish
Promising review:
"One of the best gifts we bought for our 1-year-old on his first birthday!! This is an amazing electronic book for toddlers or little ones that are learning their first words. It is also something they can continue to learn with as they grow because there are different settings. I couldn’t believe how nice it was for the price. Great buy and very educational/fun!" — slowdown&lookup12Get it from Amazon for $12.45 .
A Melissa & Doug magnetic calendar for teaching them the days of the week, months and the weather in a hands-on, interactive way
Promising review:
"Great for curious toddlers. Almost-3-year-old loves it. After getting this he’s now asking me 'today’s Tuesday mom?' And 'it’s winter now?' He likes the holiday magnets and trying to figure out where to put the arrow for the temperature each day. It is sort of heavy, so I would recommend using a nail to hang it or Command strips
around the rope so you don’t damage your wall. I used a Velcro heavy weight Command strip and it has held up for a few months now. We tried attaching Command strips to the back of the wood and it wasn’t holding to that material. This is a must-have for toddlers." — StephGet it from Amazon for $16.69.
And a Melissa & Doug activity book with a pair of safe scissors
Promising review:
"I was looking for toddler scissors for my 2-year-old but I was hesitant about introducing a new 'toy' that could potentially be used for hair cutting of her nearly non existent hair. This scissors is ALL plastic and no metal blade!!! My husband looked at this thing and gave me the 'what you paid $8 for plastic scissors, it won't cut' look.... and to his surprise, CUTTTT and it even made the noise that a normal scissors would make when cutting — AND it was a sharp straight cut! BOOM, win for mom!! The kiddo has to work to open it with one hand, but she's slowly getting the hang of it and guess what... it works for left or right-handed kiddos because mine is still working out the kinks on which hand she wants to use, both ways cut nicely! The pages are a little thicker and are colorful and fun with lots of different things to cut, changing directions, different shapes and it's perfect for the beginner. Melissa & Doug brand, we are huge fans!!" — Cody CakesGet it from Amazon for $6.99.
A potty training chart that'll provide positive reinforcement (aka a dino sticker) each time they successfully use the "big potty"
The set includes four weeks of training chart, a steps-by-step visual chart to using the potty for the kiddos, an eight-page potty training guide, two celebratory crowns, a certificate of completion, 200 stickers, three cards and an erasable marker.Promising review:
"Had my son using the potty on the first day! I will never regret buying this set. I swear it’s the only reason my 3-year-old boy is peeing in the potty now multiple times a day.
The stickers bring such excitement to his little face and he beams with pride when he places it on his chart. He lets his dad know when he gets home about his stickers for today. My 2-year-old boy has even peed in the potty a few times because he wants a sticker too." — kandis stewartGet it from Amazon for $9.95.
And a waterproof potty-training watch that exists for the sole purpose of reminding toddlers to use the toilet on the reg
You can preset intervals of 30 minutes, 60 minutes, 90 minutes, 2 hours and 3 hours. The watch has an inbuilt proximity sensor and only sounds alerts when it is worn so there's no need to turn it off at night. How smart is that?Promising review:
"Love this watch! My 3-year-old was giving me a run for my money. He was by far my most stubborn child to potty train. This watch has made a night and day difference.He puts it on when he wakes up and leaves it on all day. He gets super excited when the the countdown timer starts to okay music and lights up. He now will yell 'potty' and run to the bathroom. This watch is a must-have if you have a stubborn little one!" — MamaBear3Get it from Amazon for $24.45.
Reviewers swear this brush works on all hair types: straight, wavy or curly (from 3a–4c hair).Promising review:
"I bought this for my 2-year-old daughter who has fine hair, but a lot of it. She hated me brushing her hair, even with using nice shampoo and a detangler. I was battling her all the time to brush it. So after seeing pictures of other people that it worked for I decided why not give it a try. This brush is seriously awesome, my daughter is now brushing her hair on her own and offering to brush other people's hair. It was seriously the best thing we could hav bought. I highly recommend it!!" — AlanGet it from Amazon for $11.99 (available in six colors).
A cult-favorite stain remover especially great for stubborn stains like grass, oil or blood
Promising review:
"This solution is magical!! I ran into this in Annapolis, Maryland, at a Muse paint bar and again randomly in TJ Maxx (I love the spray bottle for bigger stains), but since I'm a mom of a toddler this is ideal for clothing and spot treatment in the house or on the go. If you don't have this in your house hold then this is your sign. GET IT!!" — Lauren RuffinGet a pack of three from Amazon for $11.89.
A value pack of 500+ reusable puffy stickers that'll keep easily bored kids engaged for hours
The stickers feature letters, numbers, vehicles, butterflies, deep-sea life, animals, fish, dinosaurs and more.Promising review:
"I love that they are removable. They don’t leave marks on your window. You can even place them back on the plastic sheet and use them again. I have a busy box for my toddler and these stickers are in there. She peels them off and puts them on the lid of the box and then peels them off again and puts them back. She creates scenes with them. She puts them on windows at home. I peel them off and put them back. They really are fantastic stickers." — Elizabeth A. ZapfGet a pack of 20 sheets from Amazon for $7.99.
A canvas growth chart for helping you keep track of your munchkin's height
Promising review:
"The designs on this are adorable and look great in my toddler's room. It's soooo tall, too. You'll be able to measure even your giant kids before they go off to college. It rolls up nice and small so it will be easy to store and take out when they are too big for the cutesy designs but you still want to torture them with your parental nostalgia." — Justina SchneeweisGet it from Amazon for $10.99 (available in two colors).
A bug bite suction tool invented by a mom that's worth its Shark Tank hype
Promising review:
"This is a miracle-worker for my toddler. I bought this after receiving a spider bite on my foot, that was already healed when it came in. Two days after delivery, my 2 1/2-year-old got stung by a bee or wasp and was screaming and in tears. I broke this out, and he immediately went from screaming to laughing as I used it. It was amazing. He got his second sting today, and the same thing happened — instant pain relief. I don’t know what I would do without this thing. Plus, he likes to play with it afterwards which further calms him down. A+++" — Briley BlackGet it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in two colors).
A pack of toilet seat covers to have on hand if your potty-trained toddler loves to get their hands ALL OVER gross public restroom seats
Promising review:
"This is amazing! I keep one with me wherever and whenever I have my toddler with me when not at home.
He adjusted to using it right away and it actually made him more comfortable using public potties than without this coverage. There is plenty of seat coverage and the adhesion works perfectly.
In these times of germophobia, this puts my mind at ease a little more and makes us feel just a little safer." — JessicaGet a pack of 24 covers from Amazon for $9.99.
A bath toy organizer with 9,000 5-star reviews (!!!) that reviewers swear will actually stick to your wall, tidy your bathtub and keep toys dry
Promising review:
"We got tired of stepping on our 2-year-old's toys or having to take them all out of the shower/bath to put in a tub where there was also a small amount of water at the bottom because of the toys draining, I've only had for few days but so far so good. My daughter likes it too, now she is just taking out the toys she wants instead of all of the toys. I also used the suction hooks, no falling so far. I also put it closer to the tub over lapping a bit so she can reach her toys herself. If you have toddlers who love bubbles and toys this is perfect!"— Jessica KirbyGet it from Amazon for $10.99+ (available in two sizes and pre-stocked with toys or by itself).
A Silly Poopy's Hide & Seek game, which involves hiding a fake rainbow-colored poo that says "yoo-hoo" and gives other hysterical clues about its hiding place
Promising review:
"This game is HILARIOUS. My kids love playing with it and taking turns hiding it. (8, 6, and 3 years). They all think poop is funny and run around yelling 'Silly Poopy, where are you?' It keeps them busy for at least half an hour at a time and they leave me alone. Also? It's pretty durable. I found it outside in my garden in the 20-degree winter weather. I guess my 8-year-old left it out there for a few days. It also gets thrown down the stairs and Silly Poopy just keeps on giggling and having fun." — AdeleGet it from Amazon for $12.98.
And a scavenger hunt that'll keep them busy by sending them on a mission to discover *treasure*
Promising review:
"A must-have. My 2-year-old son is obsessed. Always asks to play 'find you' game LOL. Then we play it and every option on the game he actually thinks really hard then says 'come on mommy' and runs me through the house to find the object. Highly recommended from a mom of four." — Britney bansleyGet it from Amazon for $11.04 .
A pack of spill-proof Munchkin snack catchers
Promising review:
"These are a must-have for a small toddler and their snacks. The top is soft and flexible so I don’t have to worry about my little guy scratching his little hands when he’s digging around in the cup. Very easy to clean and they’re priced well. Buy them now!" — WootyGet a pack of two from Amazon for $5.95 (available in two color combos).
And a Contigo spill-proof tumbler that reviewers call a "holy grail" because this is one of those rare cups that *actually* doesn't leak
Promising review:
"I was skeptical that these were ACTUALLY leak-proof. After all I have a toddler, they can make literally anything leak or spill. I have been through sooooo many cups trying to find ones that will not leave a puddle of water behind when it's left in its near permanent horizontal resting place on the floor or break or pour when my son inevitably bashes it onto the hardwood floor. The only liquid that comes out is what is left behind in the top of the straw after he drinks from it, which there is nothing you can do to even fix that. These are magnificent! They are easy to clean but then again I only use these for water so thicker liquid or drinks that tend to spoil may be more difficult to clean out. Overall this is the BEST cup I've come across when it comes to capacity, functionality, and most importantly ACTUALLY NOT LEAKING!" — AshleyGet it from Amazon for $10.99+ (available in 11 prints).
An ingenious sandwich cutter and sealer so you can make your own Smuckers Uncrustables copycats at home without spending nearly $10 for a box
Promising review:
"I am a dad of two toddlers who love their lunchtime 'pies.' Up until recently I was purchasing these sandwiches at the store, now with this we make our own at home and have had a few laughs during the process!!! So far a great addition to the kitchen and hope to continue using for lunchtime fun!!!!!!" — Matt BehnkeGet it from Amazon for $19.96.
A viral TikTok toothbrush holder and dispenser you'll regret not having bought sooner
This bad boy includes a toothpaste dispenser that'll squeeze out every last ounce, four cups and holders and a place to store your toothbrushes.Promising review:
"Game changer! Mad at myself for having not purchased this sooner. Keeps the counter clear, keeps the toothpaste mess to a minimum, and allows the toddler to independently prep his toothbrush (doubling down minimal mess). The pump dispenses the perfect amount of toothpaste. The cups on top act as a convenient and functional space to hold all of our flossers. Magnetic cups work as a great resource for the kids to all rinse the sink out nicely after use. Couldn't recommend this enough." — Mike AllegriniGet it from Amazon for $20.89 (available in three colors).
A travel-sized antiseptic and pain relief spray that'll work fast to treat ouchies when you're out and about
Promising review:
"This is the perfect travel item to throw in my diaper bag. With a rambunctious toddler, I can always use some Neosporin on the go!" — Kelsey MarcianoGet it from Amazon for $6.29+ (available in three sizes).
A sleek touchless forehead thermometer with a built-in sensor that measures in seconds
Promising review:
"Wow I am LOVING this thermometer!! The worst thing is having to hold your toddler still (impossible) through crying or wake them up in the middle of the night to take their temp. We even had a forehead thermometer but it has to actually touch the skin and makes a loud beep sound. This one will be perfect for those middle of the night temp checks. I also LOVE the attractive sleek design. My only criticism would be that it needs to come with a storage case. It says on the instructions to store it in the box to keep the sensor from getting dirty or scratched but the box is much bulkier than the device itself, which is slim. If it could just come with a nice little carry bag, that would be much better"— Sam K.Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
And a pack of stick-on fever indicators that'll come in handy during cold and flu season
It goes without saying that these stickers aren't a replacement for a thermometer. But, if your kid has a temp, these will help you keep track of whether their fever is spiking or going down. Promising review:
"We had a stressful day of trying to keep our 3-year-old's fever down and he was exhausted. I had these in the cabinet and stuck one on at bedtime. It immediately lit up N, which matched the thermometer. While putting him to bed I saw it go to 99 so when I checked on him in 30 min I brought the thermometer '99.3.' We used it throughout the night to monitor whether or not we should wake him for more medicine. I think of it as a peace of mind sticker. He loves stickers and got a big kick out of it. He’s had it on about 13 hours now with no complaints. There’s a shiny N there now, and this paranoid mama still checks with a thermometer occasionally to make sure it’s accurate." — NatericGet eight stickers from Amazon for $6.50.
A pack of inconspicuous corner guards for protecting your wobbly toddler's fragile head from big bumps
Promising review:
"These arrived quickly and were easy to install....you did need a good fingernail to get the tabs off for sticking, but other than that, piece of cake. And they look so good! When I showed my husband, he said they almost looked decorative on our glass table! And now I don't have to worry (as much) when our 2-year-old granddaughter races past that entry way table...she may get a little bump if she should hit the corner, but she won't get cut, and that was our big concern." — Sharon HGet it from Amazon for $7.98.
And a whale-shaped bath spout cover that'll prevent boo-boos when they're having a ~whale~ of a good time in the bath
Promising review:
"I have a toddler who tends to be more mobile in the bathtub than I care for. This thing has saved his noggin so many times. Great padding — it doesn’t hurt when he bonks his head, stays in place (my son could not remove it at 15 months and has since given up), and cute. Can’t imagine not having this." — MMGet it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in two colors).
An inexpensive Pop2Play foldable indoor slide because it LITERALLY pops up in minutes
The slide's capable of holding up to 50 lbs.Promising review:
"We are so happy with this slide. My almost-3-year-old is VERY rough and this slide still looks in the same condition as when I first opened it. It is very sturdy and durable but easy to fold and take on the go or store. This is going to be perfect to bring to my extended family’s house or for play dates. It provides a lot of entertainment so far. We had three toddlers ages 1 to 3 years old playing at once, taking turns, and it really impressed. My daughter spilt her milk on it at one point and it wiped away beautifully. It is the perfect indoor slide!" — JohnGet it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in two styles).
Sturdy and stretchy toy hammocks to corral their ever-growing collection of Squishmallows
Promising review:
"Needed this for my toddlers room, he has over 30 stuffed animals. Some large and some medium/small. It has held them up and done wonders! Made a lot of room for other toys! Thanks" — Nakesha GayGet a pack of two from Amazon for $14.47 (available in three colors).
An anti-nail-biting pen which tastes sooo awful it'll basically make your kiddos want to puke at the very thought of biting their nails or sucking their thumb
Plus, it has anti-inflammatory ingredients like organic aloe leaf juice and organic eucalyptus leaf to soothe sore fingers.Promising review:
"We were looking for a washable nail-biting deterrent so that my toddler would still be able to eat with her hands. This stuff tastes bad but not enough to make it cruel for children. Nail biting cured!" — SpiderpigPromising review:
"OMG it works!! My 3-1/2-year-old was a constant thumb sucker. Four days and she hasn't put her thumb in her mouth!! It's the worst taste ever but it works. We tell her we are painting her nails. We put it on during the day and at night. Best product around." — Natalie PlazaGet it from Amazon for $16.95.
A snack spinner for enticing even the pickiest of eaters to add more foods to their rotation at home or on the go
Promising review:
"My 2-year-old loves it, he gets excited every time he pushes the button and sees it spin. He spins it grabs a piece of strawberry spins it again grabs a blueberry keeps him entertained. It’s easy to clean and compact for easy on-the-go snacks. Great product!" — Noe G.Get it from Amazon for $29.95 (available in three colors).