On a busy morning, the last thing you want to do is fight with your toddler about putting their shoes on, spending 30 minutes trying to tie laces on squirmy feet. And once you your child out the door, you don’t want to worry about them taking their shoes off and being unable (or unwilling) to put them back on.

To help you make your mornings easier (and to set up your kiddo to keep their shoes on during the day), we asked parents and guardians of toddlers about the best back-to-school kicks for little feet. Speaking to HuffPost readers across our Life and Parenting Facebook pages, as well to parents within our own newsroom, we came up with a list of comfortable and adorable shoes that are easy to put on and 100% kid-approved.

On Facebook, a lot of teachers, babysitters and general childcare professionals commented as well, all emphasizing one thing: Stick to shoes your kids can put on themselves. To save all parties some time and stress, we stuck to shoes that don’t have laces, difficult buckles or any other challenging fascinators. Get ready to put your child’s best foot forward.