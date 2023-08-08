ShoppingParenting ToddlersShoes

These Are The Best Shoes For Toddlers Starting School, According To Parents

These shoes are made to get your little one dressed and out the door with as little struggle as possible.
<a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fbrowse%2Fclothing%2Fwonder-nation-shoes%2F5438_3317124_3002994_7476897&subId1=64ca760ae4b03d9b515f294b" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="WonderNation camp sneakers" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64ca760ae4b03d9b515f294b" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fbrowse%2Fclothing%2Fwonder-nation-shoes%2F5438_3317124_3002994_7476897&subId1=64ca760ae4b03d9b515f294b" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">WonderNation camp sneakers</a>, <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-100345797-11554337?sid=64ca760ae4b03d9b515f294b&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.zappos.com%2Fvans-kids%2FWgLaA-ICAQs.zso" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Vans slip-ons" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64ca760ae4b03d9b515f294b" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-100345797-11554337?sid=64ca760ae4b03d9b515f294b&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.zappos.com%2Fvans-kids%2FWgLaA-ICAQs.zso" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Vans slip-ons</a> and <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-100345797-11554337?sid=64ca760ae4b03d9b515f294b&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.zappos.com%2Fmerrell-kids-shoes%2FCK_XAVICtwNaAvsR4gIDAQsK.zso" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Merrell Moab sneakers" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64ca760ae4b03d9b515f294b" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-100345797-11554337?sid=64ca760ae4b03d9b515f294b&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.zappos.com%2Fmerrell-kids-shoes%2FCK_XAVICtwNaAvsR4gIDAQsK.zso" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Merrell Moab sneakers</a>.
On a busy morning, the last thing you want to do is fight with your toddler about putting their shoes on, spending 30 minutes trying to tie laces on squirmy feet. And once you your child out the door, you don’t want to worry about them taking their shoes off and being unable (or unwilling) to put them back on.

To help you make your mornings easier (and to set up your kiddo to keep their shoes on during the day), we asked parents and guardians of toddlers about the best back-to-school kicks for little feet. Speaking to HuffPost readers across our Life and Parenting Facebook pages, as well to parents within our own newsroom, we came up with a list of comfortable and adorable shoes that are easy to put on and 100% kid-approved.

On Facebook, a lot of teachers, babysitters and general childcare professionals commented as well, all emphasizing one thing: Stick to shoes your kids can put on themselves. To save all parties some time and stress, we stuck to shoes that don’t have laces, difficult buckles or any other challenging fascinators. Get ready to put your child’s best foot forward.

1
Amazon
Saucony unisex Jazz velcro sneakers
HuffPost senior reporter Kelsey Borresen recomends these all-gender, easy-strap sneakers for her little ones. "I've bought multiple pairs of these! So easy to put on," she said. With a 4.6-star overall rating on Amazon, many reviewers call them durable and good for growing feet.
$17.95+ at AmazonShop all Saucony Kids at Amazon
2
Crocs
Classic or fleece-lined Crocs
Another favorite across Facebook readers, as well as HuffPost's managing shopping editor, Emily Ruane: Crocs, baby. "They really are such an easy and versatile toddler shoe," Ruane said. "While they're certainly not all-weather, I find they can be worn well into the fall when paired with socks, and they are so affordable and so sturdy. I was also reminded just now, as I rinsed some errant pee-pee off a pair, that they are so incredibly easy to clean." Ruane's little one has a classic pair in pink, but she also suggests the fleece-lined clog as well for some extra insulation.
Classic: $34.99 at CrocsFleece-lined: $33.74+ at CrocsShop all toddlers' Crocs
3
Zappos
Keen shoes
Three Facebook users cited the brand Keen as another parent favorite for kids' footwear. We like this pair of colorful Speed Hound shoes, which reviewers say have good traction on the bottom and keep up well through lots of activity.
Speed Hound: $43.78+ at ZapposShop all Keen for kids at Zappos
4
Nordstrom
Pediped shoes
Facebooker Liz Chirico recommends Pediped brand shoes, saying they are "comfy, fun colors and styles and super easy for my kid to get on/off by herself."

Ruane agreed, noting that both her little ones like the sneaker style. "I have them in several colors and patterns for both of my kids. The velcro straps make them easy to put on and they're equipped with all kinds of cushioning to support little feet. The sole is also very flexible, which is nice for playground days," she said. "We don't have this dinosaur pattern yet, but I feel like this will be a big hit with my 3-year-old who will be starting school for the first time in September.” (The "laces" are really elastics.)
Pink dino sneakers: $56.95 at NordstromShop all Pediped at Zappos
5
Zappos
Colorful Sketchers Sport-Gametronix sneakers
"Sketchers makes a line of Kids' Velcro style sneakers that are colorful and fun, no laces!" said Vickie Clairmont Rogers. "And they’re well made and last forever! Love Sketchers!" These chunky sneakers are available in four video-game-inspired colorways.
Gametronix: $53.95 at ZapposShop all Sketchers for kids at Zappos
6
Converse
Converse All Star velcro low-tops
A potential parent-kiddo matching moment that your kid will actually like wearing: Reader Emily Wirth recommends Converse. "Velcro All Star low tops are a favorite for our toddler, who loves to drag his feet while on tricycles at daycare," she said.
$35 at ConverseShop all Converse for toddlers
7
Zappos
See Kai Run shoes
HuffPost’s head of audience, Abigail Williams, joined some other parents on Facebook in singing the praises of any and all shoes by the brand See Kai Run. We love this highly-rated Stevie II sneaker style that has both Velcro and elastics that look like laces. Reviewers say are supportive but still flexible.
Stevie II: $47.99 at ZapposShop all See Kai Run at Zappos
8
Zappos
Vans slip-on V shoe
If you're looking for a super-cute matching moment, run, don't walk, to get a pair of toddler Vans. Williams and parents across the Facebook groups recommend the brand. There are different Vans styles for tots — some with Velcro, some with laces — but we (and many reviewers) love these classic slides, giving your little one a skater vibe even if they're in a stroller state of mind.
Checker slides: $30 at ZapposShop all Vans for kids at Zappos
9
Amazon
Bogs classic rain boot
Sabreena CM said that "for outdoor play autumn through spring, I always loved Bogs. They provide good support while keeping their little feet warm and dry." These come in 5 colorways with easy-to-grab uppers.
Unisex rain boot: $28.64+ at AmazonShop all kids' Bogs at Amazon
10
Walmart
Walmart's WonderNation brand
For a budget-friendly option, Nida Ahmad reccomended WonderNation sneakers from Walmart. We like these camo kicks with a terry cloth lining and elastic laces.
Camo sneakers: $12.98 at WalmartShop all Wonder Nation at Walmart
