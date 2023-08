Pediped shoes

Facebooker Liz Chirico recommends Pediped brand shoes, saying they are "comfy, fun colors and styles and super easy for my kid to get on/off by herself."Ruane agreed, noting that both her little ones like the sneaker style. "I have them in several colors and patterns for both of my kids. The velcro straps make them easy to put on and they're equipped with all kinds of cushioning to support little feet. The sole is also very flexible, which is nice for playground days," she said. "We don't have this dinosaur pattern yet, but I feel like this will be a big hit with my 3-year-old who will be starting school for the first time in September.” (The "laces" are really elastics.)