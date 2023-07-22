ShoppingParenting footwearkids clothing

8 Summertime Shoes From Target That Are Perfect For Little Feet

Your kiddo’s shoe collection is about to get a whole lot bigger.
Oscar water <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=64b89bdfe4b09a3b4890d772&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Ftoddler-oscar-water-shoes-cat-jack%2F-%2FA-84252344%3Fpreselect%3D87442819%23lnk%3Dsametab" role="link" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="shoes" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64b89bdfe4b09a3b4890d772" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=64b89bdfe4b09a3b4890d772&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Ftoddler-oscar-water-shoes-cat-jack%2F-%2FA-84252344%3Fpreselect%3D87442819%23lnk%3Dsametab" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">shoes</a>, Ash <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=64b89bdfe4b09a3b4890d772&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Ftoddler-boys-ash-slip-on-thong-sandals-cat-jack%2F-%2FA-86542997%3Fpreselect%3D86492786%23lnk%3Dsametab" role="link" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="flip-flops" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64b89bdfe4b09a3b4890d772" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=64b89bdfe4b09a3b4890d772&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Ftoddler-boys-ash-slip-on-thong-sandals-cat-jack%2F-%2FA-86542997%3Fpreselect%3D86492786%23lnk%3Dsametab" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">flip-flops</a> and Regan footbed <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=64b89bdfe4b09a3b4890d772&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Ftoddler-reagan-footbed-sandals-cat-jack%2F-%2FA-83480975%3Fpreselect%3D83377932%23lnk%3Dsametab" role="link" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="sandals" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64b89bdfe4b09a3b4890d772" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=64b89bdfe4b09a3b4890d772&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Ftoddler-reagan-footbed-sandals-cat-jack%2F-%2FA-83480975%3Fpreselect%3D83377932%23lnk%3Dsametab" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">sandals</a>
As a former footwear designer and a mom who regularly indulges in retail therapy (under the guise of research), it should go without saying that my toddler’s shoe collection is substantial.

In many ways, I blame Target: How can I be expected to practice restraint in the face of so many adorable (and affordable) options?

My daughter and I have done our due diligence to bring you the definitive roundup of Target’s top warm-weather shoes for little feet. You definitely don’t need all of them — but if the shoe fits, we suggest you wear it.

1
Target
Sunny jelly sandals
These were too big when I bought them for my daughter last summer, yet she’s worn them on the regular from day one (we live in Los Angeles, so we just paired them with socks during the winter). They stay on securely, hold up amazingly, and look great. We just bought another pair.
$10 at Target
2
Target
Regan footbed sandals
This casual footbed sandal is modeled after Birkenstock’s classic Arizona sandal, but with a secure back strap for added toddler-friendliness. I think the universally comfortable style and gender-neutral colorways (like the pictured cognac or olive green) make them a great option for every kid.
$16.99 at Target
3
Target
Shawn slip-on flip-flops
If you think wobbly toddlers and flip flops don’t mix, think again: The elasticized heel strap on these babies mean they’ll stay put no matter what your little one gets into. They’re also designed to be crazy comfortable, with a soft-lined upper strap and a cushy TPU outsole. The bright and beachy color choices don’t hurt, either.
$9.99 at Target
4
Target
Ash slip-on flip-flops
If you’re looking for even more variations on the Shawn silhouette, try the Ash, its equally adorable and top-rated sibling style. This season’s colorways include sea creatures (pictured) and palm trees.
$9.99 at Target
5
Target
Oscar water shoes
Another great water shoe, this style has a soft fabric upper, adjustable hook-and-loop closure and sturdy rubber outsole . Reviewers say their kiddos “can wear them all day long,” they “dry super quick,” and are “an amazing compromise” between kids who love going barefoot and parents who’d rather they didn’t.
$14.99 at Target
6
Target
Ade footbed sandals
The Birkenstock EVA Arizona sandal is a ubiquitous summer staple, so it’s no surprise Target’s pint-sized version is a top seller. They’re soft, sturdy, come in a slew of summery colors, and have almost 300 5-star reviews. Grabbing a pair might be the easiest decision you make this summer.
$10 at Target
7
Target
Jese slip-on water shoes
These closed-toe water shoes are soft and flexible, so they slip on and off with ease. The ventilated upper keeps feet cool; the bouncy, textured outsole makes them comfy and sturdy whether wet or dry; and the waterproof EVA material makes them a breeze to clean.
$12.99 at Target
8
Target
Parker velcro sneakers
Another Target style we’ve bought (and will continue to buy) in multiple sizes and prints, these lightweight canvas sneakers can take your tot from summer all the way back to school. They’re a tried-and-true style that come in an array of colors and prints and hold up amazingly well. These are a no-brainer.
$9.99 at Target

