As a former footwear designer and a mom who regularly indulges in retail therapy (under the guise of research), it should go without saying that my toddler’s shoe collection is substantial.
In many ways, I blame Target: How can I be expected to practice restraint in the face of so many adorable (and affordable) options?
Advertisement
My daughter and I have done our due diligence to bring you the definitive roundup of Target’s top warm-weather shoes for little feet. You definitely don’t need all of them — but if the shoe fits, we suggest you wear it.
HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
Sunny jelly sandals
2
Regan footbed sandals
3
Shawn slip-on flip-flops
Advertisement
4
Ash slip-on flip-flops
5
Oscar water shoes
6
Ade footbed sandals
Advertisement
7
Jese slip-on water shoes
8
Parker velcro sneakers