37 Of The Best Toys For The Toddler In Your Life

A VTech electronic drum set

Trust that this is not as noisy as it looks. Your kid can freestyle with this (like Animal from the Muppets) or they can follow the lights as they learn about letters and numbers."There are times when you know your kid is going to love something so much that you overlook just how very ridiculously annoying that thing can be? Well, I’m sure glad I took a gamble! This toy is not really as annoying as I thought it would be. I haven’t needed to hide it away or remove the batteries. In fact, I’ve recommended it in my mommy group to moms with other toddlers my kid's age.I can't hear it when he plays with it and I’m in the next room." — Captainmaddux