37 Of The Best Toys For The Toddler In Your Life

Every parent knows that keeping a toddler entertained for more than three seconds can be a challenge. They’re growing, learning and changing fast — and maybe causing a little mischief while they’re at it.
But with the right toys, you can (hopefully) keep them occupied and keep those terrible twos and threes not as terrible for you. Here are 37 amazing options that will not only keep your toddler entertained but also learning.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
A Learning Resources Spike the Fine Motor Hedgehog
A set of Magna-Tiles
A five-stage folding tricycle Doona Liki Trike S3
An Educational Insights "Design & Drill Bolt Buddies" rocket
A three-piece space astronaut play tent
A "Silly Poopy's Hide & Seek" game
A Learning Resources "Learn-A-Lot Avocados" game
A LeapFrog Yum-2-3 Toaster
A 12-pack of all-natural pure beeswax crayons
A VTech electronic drum set
A Playmobil Noah's Ark
A three-wheeled micro scooter
A 24-piece Melissa & Doug pet vet play set
A solar-powered Pretend and Play calculator cash register
A 22-piece wooden instrument set
An 18-piece Fisher-Price "S'more Fun" campfire play set
A Liberty Imports remote control race car
A Manhattan Toy wooden pony activity center
A VTech Smart Shots Sports Center
A 600-piece set of Plus Plus interlocking puzzle blocks
A Melissa & Doug wooden railway set
A push or pull V-Tech "Drop & Go" dump truck
A "Monkey Around Wiggle & Giggle" board game
A Learning Resources "Peekaboo Learning Farm"
A VTech "Touch and Learn" activity desk
A 10-pack of Play-Doh
A 36-piece wooden pattern blocks animals jigsaw puzzle
A 14-piece Tegu magnetic wooden block set
A four-wheeled, Hape "Scoot Around" wood bike
A set of Blockaroo magnetic foam building blocks
A three-chord Loog Mini acoustic guitar
A Munchkin Mozart Magic Cube
A "Build-a-Flower" toy set
A LeapFrog Pick Up and Count vacuum
A personalized superhero cape
An "itsy pack" of Clixo building toys
An indoor/outdoor Wack-a-Tag game
Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.