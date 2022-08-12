Food & Drink

The Best Serrated Knives For Slicing A Tomato

If your chef's knife or paring knife squishes your tomato into a soggy mess, you need one of these.

Head Of Life

One of August’s greatest gifts is a simple tomato sandwich, made with white bread, salted and peppered rounds of juicy tomatoes and a slathering of mayo. Or maybe you’re a fan of the Caprese salad, which also stars perfectly sliced tomatoes along with mozzarella and basil.

But if your knife destroys your tomatoes, you’ll be enjoying none of it.

If you’re the rare home cook who religiously sharpens and hones your knife, you may have a certain amount of luck slicing through a soft, ripe tomato. But the key to slicing through a tomato without putting in all that work is simply using a good serrated knife.

The flat blade of a chef’s or paring knife will press down on the tender skin of a tomato if it’s even the least bit dull, squishing it down instead of slicing through it. When that pressure is applied to the tomato’s plump innards, which are full of seeds and liquid, that tomato will instantly explode, leaving you with a soggy, misshapen mess.

A serrated knife, on the other hand, has sharp teeth that saw through the tomato in a back-and-forth motion without the need to apply any weight on it, leaving the inside of the flesh intact. If your serrated knife is good enough, it can feel almost like the knife is sawing through the tomato without any help from you at all.

If your tomatoes are a reasonable size, you can choose a serrated knife on the shorter side (about 4 inches should do). But if you have a harvest of tomatoes the size of softballs, you can opt for a serrated bread knife, which can be 8-plus inches long, allowing you to saw through the entire girth of the tomato in one swift motion.

Either way, you’ll never mangle your tomatoes again once you invest in a good serrated knife. And the best part? All of the knives below cost less than $20 apiece.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Amazon
Best for beginners
If you aren't comfortable wielding a long knife, the 4-inch Victorinox Swiss classic paring knife with serrated edge is a widely popular option that you'll feel safe handling. The serrated teeth are quite fine and the knife is lightweight, coming in four different color options that you'll reach for over and over again.
$10.92 at Amazon
Amazon
Best for big tomatoes
Hacking through a giant tomato with a tiny paring knife just doesn't work, so when you've got large tomatoes, this Henckels 8-inch bread knife will do the trick.
$19.95 at Amazon (originally $25)
Amazon
For perfectionists, a knife specifically designed for tomatoes
This Rada tomato-slicing knife has nearly 3,500 five-star reviews from Amazon customers. Made in the United States, this knife is 8 7/8 inches long, meaning it'll slice through big 'maters with ease.
$15.75 at Amazon
Amazon
A set of affordable ceramic-coated knives that includes a good bread knife
I bought this very inexpensive six-piece kit of Cuisinart slicers to keep at my mom's house, because I got sick of cooking with her old, dull knives. The serrated bread knife in this set actually slices tomatoes like magic. (The other tools are all great, too.) The blades are made of stainless steel with a ceramic coating, so the only downside is that you can't really sharpen them.
$28.62 at Amazon (originally $65)

Before You Go

A vinyl peel-and-stick wallpaper

If It’s High Time To Redo Your Kitchen, These 27 Target Products Will Help You Do It Affordably

Popular in the Community

shoppingsummerKitchen Toolstomatoesknives

MORE IN LIFE

Parenting

If You Are Pregnant And Going Through A Breakup, This Is For You

Wellness

Monkeypox Is Now A Public Health Emergency. Here’s What That Means.

Parenting

How To Cope With The Anxiety Of Pregnancy After A Loss

Style & Beauty

Skinny ’90s Eyebrows Are Back. Here’s How To Get Them Without Plucking A Hair.

Home & Living

11 Flowers Or Plants That Are Toxic To Cats And Dogs And That You Should Get Rid Of ASAP

Parenting

German Kids Go To School With Giant Cones. Here's Why.

Wellness

What Is Langya? Here's Everything We Know About The Virus So Far.

Shopping

23 Of The Best Back To School Sales To Shop Right Now

Shopping

These Dorm Room Mini Fridges Are Actually Kind Of Cool (And Cold)

Shopping

15 Pieces Of Jewelry That We Can't Stop Raving About

Shopping

Tattoos And Weird Tan Lines Are No Match For This Body Makeup

Shopping

Power Up With 8 Of The Highest-Rated Portable Phone Chargers On Amazon

Work/Life

5 Things To Consider When Looking For A New Job

Shopping

This Amazingly Gross Foot Peel Transforms Rough And Callused Feet

Shopping

I Can't Go Anywhere Without My Emotional Support Water Bottle

Shopping

35 Very Nice Things For Your Home Office

Shopping

Start The School Year Off Right With These Preschooler-Friendly Backpacks

Parenting

Dads, Stop Giving Your Wife's Email For Your Kid's School And Extracurriculars

Food & Drink

General Mills Is Resurrecting 4 Of Its Vintage 'Monster Cereals' This Fall

Travel

How Hotels Are Trying To Entice Travelers To Return

Work/Life

How Serena Williams Decided To Retire Is A Lesson For All Of Us In Moving On

Shopping

Strippers Told Us The Best Ways To Keep Your Bikini Area Groomed

Shopping

My Quest For The Perfect SPF Lip Balm

Shopping

I Regret To Inform You That A Desk Treadmill Is Worth The Investment

Parenting

30 Funny Tweets About The Songs Kids Make Up

Wellness

6 Reasons Summer Could Worsen Your Anxiety, According To Therapists

Home & Living

This Video Game Adaptation Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Home & Living

This New Fantasy Adaptation Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Shopping

24 Comfy Shoes That Won't Give You Blisters On Your Next Trip

Food & Drink

If Spices Bother Your Stomach, Try Eating Them At This Time Of Day

Home & Living

What To Do When You're Caught Social Media Stalking Someone

Shopping

These Silk Pillow Cases Can Help Prevent Premature Aging Of The Skin

Shopping

Just 31 Products That'll Be Amazing For All Of Your Travels

Shopping

25 Pretty, Practical And Precious Products That May Be Just The Thing You Need Right Now

Shopping

'World’s Favorite Mom' Tabitha Brown Is Back At Target With A Line Of Cheerful Home Decor

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Wellness

Fertility Treatment Puts Many Families In Debt. Here's How To Manage It.

Food & Drink

The Best Breakfast Foods To Eat For Every Age Range

Shopping

Where To Get The 'Floop' Earrings You've Been Seeing Everywhere

Shopping

I Tried The New Bio-Oil Lotion And It's Worth The Hype