These Tomato-Scented Candles Smell Just Like Their Much More Expensive Doppelgänger

Loewe’s $120 tomato leaves candle is a cult-favorite — but these similar scents are a fraction of the price.
A Boy Smells Gardener candle, a Loewe Tomato Leaves candle and a Jonathan Adler Muse Couleur Tomate Candle.
One of the things I love about trend cycles is how they ebb and flow, giving us insight into how our culture shifts and evolves. This is the case even for even the most niche corners of the zeitgeist, including the world of candles and fragrances. And you may or may not have noticed but right now, tomato-scented everything is having a major moment.

This might be largely due in part to the success of Loewe’s deliciously scented Tomato Leaves candle. The luxurious Spanish design house hit all the right notes when it released an evocative and delightfully designed candle that is as aesthetically pleasing as it is freshly fragrant. I popped into a store a few months ago and was tempted to purchase it, but like many, was put off by the purchase price of $120.

Luckily, there are quite a few brands who have hopped on to the tomato bandwagon at a much more affordable price point. If, like me, you’ve been craving a hit of that yummy summery scent, then take a look at the candles below. You just might find the one that hits the spot without breaking the bank.

1
Etsy
BelnaCandles Tomato Leaf candle
BelnaCandles is a Black-owned Etsy shop that makes hand-poured soy wax candles that come in a sweet mason jar that can be repurposed once you're finished. Reviewers praised the small but mighty candle, saying that it "smells exactly like a little tomato plant in your garden!"
$15 at Etsy
2
Jonathan Adler
Jonathan Adler Muse Couleur Tomate candle
If you're a fan of Jonathan Adler's famous Muse pot candles, then you're in luck. This beauty shows off the line's classic red glossy interior and pairs it with red-hued candle wax that looks as good as it smells. It has notes of tomato leaves, rhubarb, basil, crushed thyme and sandalwood — a sumptuous olfactory feast.
$43.99 at Jonathan Adler (regularly $80)
3
Amazon
Boy Smells Gardener candle
I love Boy Smells candles, so you can imagine my thrill when I realized that this trendy queer-owned brand had its own tomato-scented variation on the theme. Gardener is infused with the smell of citrus groves and tomato gardens and rounded out with sweet drops of honeysuckle nectar. It's as summery and fresh as it gets. The candle has a burn time of up to 50 hours, which is major bang for your buck, and is made with a coconut and beeswax blend housed in the brand's iconic black glass vessel.
$38 at Amazon
4
Flamingo Estate
Flamingo Estate Roma Heirloom Tomato candle
Boasting rich notes of tomato vine, basil and pepper, this vegetable wax candle will transport you to the Italian countryside in a single whiff. It's just what we need to elevate the senses during the drudgery of the cold winter months. Hand-poured in Los Angeles, this Flamingo Estate candle is packaged in recyclable glass, so make sure you clean it out properly and put it in the recycling bin for minimal environmental impact.
$58 at Flamingo Estate
5
Anthropologie
Terrain Linnea Heirloom Tomato candle
Trust Anthropologie to know exactly where to source a beautiful candle that melds both form and function. This sumptuous fruity, earthy candle is made with soy wax and is housed in a beautiful transcluscent green vessel. It features notes of ripe tomato, green stem and soil, providing a relaxing garden escape even if you're stuck inside your city apartment.
$39 at Anthropologie
6
Antica Farmacista
Antica Farmacista Tomato Vine reed diffuser
Antica Farmacista has an entire tomato vine collection including a candle, though it's currently sold out. But this reed diffuser will do the trick in the meantime. It features notes of green tomato vine, herbaceious basil, ripe peach, Meyer lemon, cut grass, pepper, jasmine, violet, freesia, white musk, cedar and more. It's a complex fragrance that will infuse the space with a warm, rich scent.
$69 at Antica Farmacista
7
Kohl's
WoodWick ReNew Tomato Leaf & Basil candle
This plant-based candle is made with a soy and coconut wax blend that can burn up to 35 hours. It's housed in an amber glass vessel with twist detailing along the bottom to add a hint of visual interest without being overtly ostentatious. Its fresh fragrance includes notes of purple basil, sweet orange, thyme, crushed basil, soft woods and more to give it the aroma of a sweet tomato on a hot summer day.
$14.01 at Kohl's
8
Loewe
Loewe Tomato Leaves candle
We can't leave out the source of our inspiration, Loewe's famous Tomato Leaves candle. If you've been saving your pennies or are itching to splurge, then you can't go wrong with this gorgeous candle. The brand's in-house perfumer (chic!) created this candle to energize and revitalize anyone who sniffs it. It's made with vegetable wax and housed in a terracotta earthenware vessel with the brand's iconic lettering and a bubbly silhouette.
$110 at Net-a-Porter

