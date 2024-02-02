Amazon, Loewe, Jonathan Adler A Boy Smells Gardener candle, a Loewe Tomato Leaves candle and a Jonathan Adler Muse Couleur Tomate Candle.

One of the things I love about trend cycles is how they ebb and flow, giving us insight into how our culture shifts and evolves. This is the case even for even the most niche corners of the zeitgeist, including the world of candles and fragrances. And you may or may not have noticed but right now, tomato-scented everything is having a major moment.

This might be largely due in part to the success of Loewe’s deliciously scented Tomato Leaves candle. The luxurious Spanish design house hit all the right notes when it released an evocative and delightfully designed candle that is as aesthetically pleasing as it is freshly fragrant. I popped into a store a few months ago and was tempted to purchase it, but like many, was put off by the purchase price of $120.

Luckily, there are quite a few brands who have hopped on to the tomato bandwagon at a much more affordable price point. If, like me, you’ve been craving a hit of that yummy summery scent, then take a look at the candles below. You just might find the one that hits the spot without breaking the bank.

