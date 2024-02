Got Bad Breath? Try This $8 Dentist-Recommended Tool

A double-sided plastic scraper that I use and love

While I'll probably transition to a stainless steel scraper eventually, I use this plastic tongue scraper every day and have been devoted to it for several years now. I love how gentle it is on my tongue while still being visibly effective — I can actually see all the gunk it's removed from my tongue, even using it after I've brushed my teeth. It’s double-sided, with a scraper on one side and a brush on the other that you can use to help dislodge film and buildup from your tongue before you scrape.This is also surprisingly sturdy for such a lightweight item. Amazon reviewers seem to agree with me: “I used this tongue cleaner for longer than I would like to admit because it stood up so well over time,” wrote one. “Finally, I decided to replace it, mostly just because it was old, not because it didn't work anymore. I love the option of using a brush and a plastic scraper to clean my tongue… This set of tongue cleaners might last me the rest of my life.”