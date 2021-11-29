The Best Tools For All Your Hanukkah Frying

The Jewish people celebrate Hanukkah to mark the miracle of a one-day supply of oil to light a lamp in temple lasting eight whole days. In addition to lighting the menorah (with candles in our modern times), the miracle is further honored by eating fried foods such as jelly doughnuts or potato pancakes. But anyone who has ever labored over sufganiyot and latkes knows they require the right tools and a steady hand with hot oil.

We went to the experts to find out exactly how to achieve the perfect crisp latkes and golden sufganiyot this Hanukkah (other than calling Bubbe and Zayde to fly you some). Here are the top tools the pros recommend for all your frying.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.