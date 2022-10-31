Shopping
Wellness teethDental Healthdentist

The Best Toothbrushes That Dentists Actually Use

Whether you’re looking for a manual toothbrush or an electric option with all the bells and whistles, you’ll love these dentist-approved options.

Shopping Writer at HuffPost

The <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Oral-B-iO-Electric-Toothbrush-Brush/dp/B095FTK7ZY?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=635a8a4ee4b044fae3e67686%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Oral-B iO Series 6 electric toothbrush" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="635a8a4ee4b044fae3e67686" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Oral-B-iO-Electric-Toothbrush-Brush/dp/B095FTK7ZY?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=635a8a4ee4b044fae3e67686%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Oral-B iO Series 6 electric toothbrush</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Colgate-Extra-Clean-Toothbrush-Count/dp/B00CC6XSSQ?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=635a8a4ee4b044fae3e67686%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Colgate Extra Clean soft toothbrush" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="635a8a4ee4b044fae3e67686" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Colgate-Extra-Clean-Toothbrush-Count/dp/B00CC6XSSQ?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=635a8a4ee4b044fae3e67686%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Colgate Extra Clean soft toothbrush</a>, <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=39789&u1=-635a8a4ee4b044fae3e67686&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.anthropologie.com%2Fshop%2Fcocobrush-toothbrush%3Fcolor%3D045%26type%3DSTANDARD%26size%3DOne%2520Size%26quantity%3D1" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Cocofloss Cocobrush" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="635a8a4ee4b044fae3e67686" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=39789&u1=-635a8a4ee4b044fae3e67686&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.anthropologie.com%2Fshop%2Fcocobrush-toothbrush%3Fcolor%3D045%26type%3DSTANDARD%26size%3DOne%2520Size%26quantity%3D1" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Cocofloss Cocobrush</a> and <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=-635a8a4ee4b044fae3e67686&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Foral-b-io-series-8-electric-toothbrush-with-replacement-brush-heads-onyx-black-3ct%2F-%2FA-80267827" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Oral-B iO Series 8 electric toothbrush" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="635a8a4ee4b044fae3e67686" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=-635a8a4ee4b044fae3e67686&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Foral-b-io-series-8-electric-toothbrush-with-replacement-brush-heads-onyx-black-3ct%2F-%2FA-80267827" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3">Oral-B iO Series 8 electric toothbrush</a>.
Amazon, Anthropologie, Target
The Oral-B iO Series 6 electric toothbrush, Colgate Extra Clean soft toothbrush, Cocofloss Cocobrush and Oral-B iO Series 8 electric toothbrush.

Maintaining your dental hygiene is an important part of preventing painful — and costly — conditions like gum disease and cavities. And one of the best ways to keep your teeth and gums happy is to brush daily to get rid of plaque and bacteria that can build up over time.

Electric toothbrushes and manual toothbrushes both provide different benefits and features, and either can be the right choice depending on your lifestyle and personal preferences. While manual toothbrushes may be better if you travel often, since they can easily be packed away and replaced, many electric toothbrushes have built-in functions like timers and various settings for different stages of cleaning.

Naturally, the best person to ask for advice on the best toothbrushes to use are dentists, which is why we did the task for you. Below, you’ll find the toothbrushes that dentists actually use themselves — and why you should us them, too.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
Oral-B Genius 6000 electric toothbrush
Dr. Aierress Davis, a dentist in Augusta, Georgia, named this toothbrush as her favorite because of its price point and the slew of necessary features you'll want in an electric toothbrush.

"Your toothbrush should have a pressure indicator to let you know when you’re brushing too hard. On the Oral B Genius 6000, the pressure indicator turns red and slows the speed of the brush if you’re brushing too aggressively during use. This is perfect to prevent things like gum recession or trauma!" Davis said.

She also likes the ability to replace the brush heads. "These should be replaced every 3 months for optimal cleaning. My personal preference is a circular brush head, and my most favorite to use is the Cross Action heads," she said.
$119.94 at Amazon
2
Amazon
Oral-B iO Series 9 electric toothbrush
Dr. Angela Abernathy, a dentist at New York City's Boutique Smiles, said she currently uses the series 9 model of Oral-B's iO electric toothbrush.

"I really like the electric brushes because they have technology that prevent you from brushing too hard. If there is too much pressure, the brush will either stop or stall to prevent damage to your teeth and gums. Also, the iO has a light around the head that will turn red if there is too much pressure, blue if there isn’t enough pressure and green if the pressure is just right. They also have timers that make sure you are brushing for at least two minutes. One other thing I like about the iO is that there is an app you can download to sync with your phone and evaluate your brushing over time. I especially highlight this feature for my patients," Abernathy said.
$299.94 at Amazon
3
Walgreens
Oral-B Genius 9600 electric toothbrush
Dr. Judy Yip, a pediatric dentist at Lollipop Dental in Garden Grove, California, is a fan of the Genius 9600 model.

"There are so many built-in features that help you build healthy oral hygiene habits, such as a small round brush head that allows you to get into hard-to-reach areas, a built-in brushing timer that indicates how long you should be brushing and my favorite feature is the pressure indicator that lights up when you are putting too much pressure on your gums — a total game changer since most people are not aware that they are brushing too hard," Yip said.
$199.94 at Walgreens$199.99 at Oral-B
4
Amazon
A pack of Colgate Extra Clean soft toothbrushes
While electric toothbrushes remain a popular choice for dental hygiene, Dr. Joke Alesh, a Rhode Island-based dentist, opts for Colgate's soft-bristled manual toothbrush.

"It comes in a low-cost 6-pack and I buy them in bulk so I can change my toothbrush monthly. When it comes to tooth brushing, the most important thing to me is the bristles. Flattened, worn bristles do not effectively displace plaque. I know I wouldn't change expensive or complicated brush heads as often," Alesh said.
$4.44 at Amazon
5
Amazon
Oral-B iO Series 8 electric toothbrush
Florida dentist Dr. Jordan Brown reaches for the series 8 model of Oral-B's iO collection, which has a "super sensitive" pressure setting.

"I use the Oral-B iO series 8 electric toothbrush because it has an app I use to live-track my brushing, it has a built-in pressure sensor and it has a timer," Brown said.
$239.95 at Amazon$249.99 at Target
6
Amazon
Oral-B iO Series 6 electric toothbrush
This Oral-B iO model features five cleaning modes — daily clean, sensitive, intense, whitening and gum care — and is used by Dr. Aaleeyah P. Alim, a Rockford, Illinois-based dentist.

"The round head cleans the gum line so nicely. I can always feel the difference as opposed to when I have used other toothbrush shapes. I’m generally a fan of electric toothbrushes over manual because they commonly offer a built-in timer to make sure we are brushing the full two minutes, as well as extra movement to disturb the layer of plaque that forms on the teeth throughout the day and night," Alim said.
$119.48 at Amazon
7
Target
Philips Sonicare DiamondClean toothbrush
Dr. Joyce Kahng, a dentist in Orange County, California, said her favorite toothbrush is this model from Philips, which has three intensity levels and four cleaning modes: clean, white+, deep clean+ and gum health.

"The brush itself is great and the technology has several modes and functions that help keep patients on track. Personally, I tend to brush with a heavy hand, especially when I am tired, so I especially appreciate how there is a pressure sensor that buzzes when I am exerting too much pressure. Brushing too aggressively can wear down the enamel more quickly over time," Kahng said.
$189.99 at Target
8
Anthropologie
Cocofloss Cocobrush toothbrush
When Kahng is on the go, she said she uses this super soft-bristled manual toothbrush from Cocobrush. It also has an angled brush head to get hard-to-reach areas.

"My favorite manual toothbrush is the Cocobrush by Cocofloss. It is the toothbrush I keep in my travel bag since I have no patience to charge up an electric toothbrush while traveling," Kahng said. "The Cocobrush has soft, multilayered wispy bristles that help effectively clean along the gum line. Best manual toothbrush I've used!"
$10 at Anthropologie
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

A rotating powerhead brush with super soft bristles

Five Electric Toothbrushes For Kids With Glowing Reviews

MORE IN LIFE

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Wellness

This What Discrimination Does To Your Brain And Body

Home & Living

Why Some People Get Irked By Unread Email Notifications And Others Don’t

Travel

The Rudest Things You Can Do When Visiting Another Country

Wellness

10 Adult ADHD Signs You May Not Realize Are Actually Symptoms

Parenting

The Rude Things People Say To Breastfeeding Moms

Style & Beauty

If You’re Rubbing Your Eyes, Stop Right Now

Shopping

29 Comfy Things For Anyone Who's Dying To Get Out Of Their Work Clothes

Shopping

25 Thoughtful Gifts For The Center Of Your Universe (Your Pet)

Shopping

29 Items Reviewers Claim Are The “Best Thing" They Ever Bought

Shopping

31 TikTok-Famous Products With Reviewer Photos That Do All The Talking

Parenting

How To Adjust Your Kid’s Sleep Schedule Before Daylight Saving Time Ends

Food & Drink

Pups Dine On Filet Mignon At San Francisco Restaurant Exclusively For Dogs

Shopping

I'm Ditching All Of My Pricy Beauty Devices Thanks To This 8-in-1 Tool

Shopping

AirPods And Pros Are On Sale At Target And Walmart

Work/Life

How To Beat Someone Trying To Undermine You At Work, According To Science And 'The Mole'

Shopping

Amazon's Running A Surprise Sale On Best-Selling Beauty

Shopping

The Best Bed Pillows That Don't Cost A Fortune

Shopping

The Cookware That Chefs Actually Use To Make Perfect One-Pot Meals

Shopping

I Regret To Inform You ThatThis Cloud-Like Puffer Vest Is Worth Every Penny

Shopping

42 TikTok-Favorite Fashion Products You'll Wear This Fall

Shopping

You Only Have A Few More Hours To Get Up To 80% Off At Wayfair

Shopping

26 Things From Amazon With Such Great Reviews, You May Want To Own Them Yourself

Shopping

The Best Luggage Trackers For All Your Fall Travel Needs

Food & Drink

9 Money-Saving Hacks From The Past To Cut Food Costs During Inflation

Wellness

Here's Why You're Afraid Of The Dark, According To Experts

Shopping

The Items Porn Stars Use To Have Sex While Menstruating

Shopping

Keurig's New Coffee Maker Has Made Me A Believer

Parenting

27 Funny Tweets About Kids' Halloween Costumes, From Exhausted Parents

Food & Drink

'I Can't Tolerate Gluten In The U.S., But I Can In Europe': Experts Unpack The Phenomenon

Shopping

Why Even Kardashian Skeptics Need To Try This Cute And Comfy Skims Bra

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Relationships

Not Feeling Sexy? These 18 Tips Will Help You Get In The Mood.

Parenting

A Big Myth About Skin Care Products For Kids

Shopping

20 Pairs Of Boots You Won't Stop Wearing Until You've Worn Out The Soles

Wellness

A New Taylor Swift Song Is Resonating With Those Who've Had Miscarriages

Shopping

Reviewers Say These Men's Dress Pants Feel Like Sweats

Food & Drink

His Neighbor Was Murdered In Front Of His House. Now, This Chef Helps Fellow Immigrants Find Freedom.

Shopping

Save 25% During Brooklinen's Linen Sale

Shopping

34 TikTok-Approved Products With Results That Prove They Work Even Harder Than Kim Kardashian