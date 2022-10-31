Maintaining your dental hygiene is an important part of preventing painful — and costly — conditions like gum disease and cavities. And one of the best ways to keep your teeth and gums happy is to brush daily to get rid of plaque and bacteria that can build up over time.

Electric toothbrushes and manual toothbrushes both provide different benefits and features, and either can be the right choice depending on your lifestyle and personal preferences. While manual toothbrushes may be better if you travel often, since they can easily be packed away and replaced, many electric toothbrushes have built-in functions like timers and various settings for different stages of cleaning.

Naturally, the best person to ask for advice on the best toothbrushes to use are dentists, which is why we did the task for you. Below, you’ll find the toothbrushes that dentists actually use themselves — and why you should us them, too.