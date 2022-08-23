Shopping

The Chicest Totes And Work Bags

These bags are more structured than a canvas tote but cuter than a briefcase — and they're big enough for your laptop!

The Caraa <a href="https://www.pjtra.com/t/8-12328-265720-196106?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.calpaktravel.com%2Fproducts%2Fhaven-laptop-tote-bag%2Fpetal%3Fvariant%3D39359070273594%26currency%3DUSD%26utm_medium%3Dproduct_sync%26utm_source%3Dgoogle%26utm_content%3Dsag_organic%26utm_campaign%3Dsag_organic%26utm_source%3Dgoogle%26utm_medium%3Dpaid%26utm_campaign%3D17511399800%26utm_content%3D%26utm_term%3D%26gadid%3D%26gclid%3DCjwKCAjwo_KXBhAaEiwA2RZ8hNnxur2Px8oHMH2tVOTkUcbJi5idRHlXr7PI98TEX9NSDdLLrX2BfBoC-s4QAvD_BwE&sid=workbags-lourdesuribe-082022-62fd2c03e4b0a85a81981dac&website=373869" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Haven laptop tote bag" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62fd2c03e4b0a85a81981dac" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.pjtra.com/t/8-12328-265720-196106?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.calpaktravel.com%2Fproducts%2Fhaven-laptop-tote-bag%2Fpetal%3Fvariant%3D39359070273594%26currency%3DUSD%26utm_medium%3Dproduct_sync%26utm_source%3Dgoogle%26utm_content%3Dsag_organic%26utm_campaign%3Dsag_organic%26utm_source%3Dgoogle%26utm_medium%3Dpaid%26utm_campaign%3D17511399800%26utm_content%3D%26utm_term%3D%26gadid%3D%26gclid%3DCjwKCAjwo_KXBhAaEiwA2RZ8hNnxur2Px8oHMH2tVOTkUcbJi5idRHlXr7PI98TEX9NSDdLLrX2BfBoC-s4QAvD_BwE&sid=workbags-lourdesuribe-082022-62fd2c03e4b0a85a81981dac&website=373869" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Haven laptop tote bag</a> and Everlane <a href="https://www.gopjn.com/t/8-9711-265720-104709?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.everlane.com%2Fproducts%2Fwomens-studio-bag-moss&sid=workbags-lourdesuribe-082022-62fd2c03e4b0a85a81981dac&website=373869" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Italian leather studio bag " data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62fd2c03e4b0a85a81981dac" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.gopjn.com/t/8-9711-265720-104709?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.everlane.com%2Fproducts%2Fwomens-studio-bag-moss&sid=workbags-lourdesuribe-082022-62fd2c03e4b0a85a81981dac&website=373869" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Italian leather studio bag </a>.
Now that many of us have adopted hybrid work schedules, a commute to work means schlepping a laptop to and from the office and home. It’s easy to throw things into one of the canvas tote bags that many of us have lurking around our homes, but that’s not exactly comfortable to carry or the safest mode of transportation for an expensive piece of technology. Briefcases are all but a thing of the past, making an in-between bag necessary.

Finding a structured yet aesthetically pleasing bag to transport your laptop is key. Below, we’ve rounded up some gorgeous bags that are sturdy and, in many cases, designed to keep a laptop safe. Find the one that best fits your style and upgrade your workbag to one that is as chic as you are and as durable and practical as it needs to be, so that your laptop and other personal items can be moved safely around town.

1
Madewell
Madewell The Zip-Top Transport tote
This popular bag from Madewell is perfect for anyone looking for an elegantly structured tote. It's available in three different colors and is made of semi-vegetable tanned leather with a luxurious and soft waxed finish that develops a lovely patina over time. Big enough to hold a laptop, water bottle, personal items, notebooks and morei, t's definitely a timeless investment. You can even get it monogrammed.
$198 at Madewell
2
Girlfriend Collective
Girlfriend Collective Moss Please Recycle tote bag
If you prefer a slightly more casual silhouette but need a lot of room, then this Girlfriend Collective bag is here for you. Available in four colors, this spacious tote is made from recycled water bottles and is recyclable once its run its course. It's ideal for everything from holding office supplies to hitting the farmer's market.
$58 at Girlfriend Collective
3
Nordstrom
Ganni extra-wide banner recycled leather tote
Talk about minimalist sophistication! This Ganni bag is a refined take on your everyday tote, and looks much more expensive than it actually is. It's made of recycled leather and features Ganni's iconic logo in embossed lettering at the base for a touch of cool that doesn't scream logomania.
$276.50 at Nordstrom (originally $395)
4
Free People
Free People Cloud Commuter tote
Get cushy with this dreamy tote from Free People. It's available in seven gorgeous shades and has a puffy, slouchy quilted silhouette, a spacious zippered interior compartment and a padded laptop sleeve. What more could you want from a workbag?
$78 at Free People
5
Everlane
Everlane Italian leather studio bag
Available in four stunning colors, this elegant bag has a functional design that makes it incredibly practical while also being sophisticated and timeless as well. It's made of premium Italian leather and has a snap closure, a roomy interior, and both an interior and exterior pocket. It's an investment you won't regret.
$168 at Everlane (originally $225)
6
Banana Republic Factory
Banana Republic Factory classic leather tote
Available in three neutral tones, this soft, elegant tote from Banana Republic Factory is perfectly understated. It has both interior and exterior pockets, a pebbled leather textured exterior and a suede interior that goes with just about every aesthetic.
$133+ at Banana Republic Factory
7
Etsy
A buttery soft unstructured leather tote
For a slouchier shape that doesn't skimp on quality, check out this croc leather tote bag from Etsy seller LoverOfLuxe. It's made of fine Italian leather with a croc print and raw suede interior and interior zipper compartment. It can be tied to close with a matching leather tie or you can select a button closure if you prefer. Customize it further with a monogram and you're good to go. It's available in five different colors.
$88.36+ at Etsy
8
Cuyana
Cuyana System tote
Available in two different sizes and five colors, this customizable tote is perfect for anyone looking for serious organization. Choose your strap of choice along with other optional extras, like a laptop sleeve and additional pouches. It's a laptop bag and carryall in one that's designed to make your life easier. It's made of soft, supple Italian leather that is LWG Certified, which recognizes that the leather is tanned in an environmentally responsible way.
$298 at Cuyana
9
Creagh
Creagh Workbag
Made in Italy, this luxurious bag is an updated version of a clean, modern briefcase. It has a leather-lined interior, a padded laptop sleeve, two accordion sleeves, two small pockets and even a metro card pocket. The supple and smooth calf leather is as soft as it gets, and will get even softer with everyday use. Available in three different colors, it's an investment piece that will stand the test of time.
$795 at Creagh
10
Caraa
Caraa studio bag
Available in four colors, the Caraa bag is as versatile and functional as it is hip. Wrapped in deliciously soft Vaquetta leather, this convertible bag has three carry modes and can go from satchel to backpack to crossbody depending on your needs. It has a laptop pocket and two separate compartments with an antimicrobial waterproof liner, making it a convenient place to stash gym clothes as well.
$350+ at Caraa
11
Calpak
Calpak Haven laptop tote bag
Designed for work, travel and everything in between, this Calpak bag has plenty of room for all your office and play essentials. It is available in four different colors and is surprisingly lightweight given how much it can carry. It features a removable insert with multiple compartments, including a big pocket for your laptop or iPad, three smaller interior pockets for valuables and four exterior pockets for the rest of your personal belongings.
$178 at Calpak
12
Baggu
Baggu's Duck bag
We are breaking our no-canvas tote rule for Baggu's bestselling duck bag. It's as practical as they come thick, heavy-duty and safe for transporting laptops. It just so happens to also be as cute as they come. It's available in 12 different colors and patterns and you just can't beat the price. And the upside of being made of recycled cotton canvas is that it's machine washable!
$34 at Baggu
