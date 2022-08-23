Now that many of us have adopted hybrid work schedules, a commute to work means schlepping a laptop to and from the office and home. It’s easy to throw things into one of the canvas tote bags that many of us have lurking around our homes, but that’s not exactly comfortable to carry or the safest mode of transportation for an expensive piece of technology. Briefcases are all but a thing of the past, making an in-between bag necessary.

Finding a structured yet aesthetically pleasing bag to transport your laptop is key. Below, we’ve rounded up some gorgeous bags that are sturdy and, in many cases, designed to keep a laptop safe. Find the one that best fits your style and upgrade your workbag to one that is as chic as you are and as durable and practical as it needs to be, so that your laptop and other personal items can be moved safely around town.