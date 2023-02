A pair of men's water-resistant and windproof gloves

Crafted from windproof polyester and water-resistant thermal polar fleece, these lightweight men's gloves will keep hands warm and dry while driving, cycling or just walking around. They feature a silicone non-slip palm and touchscreen-friendly design to let you easily check your phone or car GPS. These come in men's sizes S-XXL."Absolutely love these gloves. Now that I’m getting older, gone are the days being outdoors for extended periods of time without gloves. I don’t like bulky gloves, so these were perfect! They provide the warmth I need for my walks, plus they function well when golfing in colder weather. I can use my phone to text or change my music while walking, and the textured grip makes sure the golf club doesn’t turn in my hand even while using my driver. If you need sufficient warmth while being able to perform the same tasks as you do without gloves, these are your answer!" — Gary E Elick