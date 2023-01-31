ShoppingAmazonhomeWinter

These Towel Warmers Will Make Drying Off The Best Part Of The Day

Go ahead, throw your robe in there too.

On Assignment For HuffPost

Heated <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Homeleader-Heated-Heating-Perfect-Bathroom/dp/B0BDRLHZY6?tag=thehuffingtop-20&ascsubtag=63d73ecae4b07c0c7e044af8%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="towel rack" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63d73ecae4b07c0c7e044af8" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Homeleader-Heated-Heating-Perfect-Bathroom/dp/B0BDRLHZY6?tag=thehuffingtop-20&ascsubtag=63d73ecae4b07c0c7e044af8%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">towel rack</a>, bin-style <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Zadro-Ultra-Large-Towel-Warmer/dp/B07V9K6WV3?tag=thehuffingtop-20&ascsubtag=63d73ecae4b07c0c7e044af8%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="towel warmer" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63d73ecae4b07c0c7e044af8" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Zadro-Ultra-Large-Towel-Warmer/dp/B07V9K6WV3?tag=thehuffingtop-20&ascsubtag=63d73ecae4b07c0c7e044af8%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">towel warmer</a>, and warming <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Pollenex-PTW1-Towel-Warmer/dp/B004U28JRA?tag=thehuffingtop-20&ascsubtag=63d73ecae4b07c0c7e044af8%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="box" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63d73ecae4b07c0c7e044af8" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Pollenex-PTW1-Towel-Warmer/dp/B004U28JRA?tag=thehuffingtop-20&ascsubtag=63d73ecae4b07c0c7e044af8%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">box</a> with lid
Amazon
Heated towel rack, bin-style towel warmer, and warming box with lid

A steamy shower or bath is more than just a way to get clean. It’s a total self-care moment and, for some people, one of the few places where no one can bother them. Especially during the cold winter months, engulfing yourself in steam and hot water can be especially soothing. That is, until you have to step out of the shower, leaving all that warmth behind.

A warm towel can make the shock of going from a steamy shower to a temperate room a lot less jarring. Wrapping yourself in a warm cocoon of terrycloth will make you feel like you’re at a spa — not a home with a pile of laundry that needs washing. You know that feeling of pulling on your favorite sweats straight out of the dryer? It’s like that.

Of course if you want warm towels at home, you’ll need a towel warmer. Towel warmers may sound bougie, but they’re relatively inexpensive and there’s a wide range to choose from, depending on the type you like best and how much space you have to devote to it.

Ready to spoil yourself? Here are 9 to consider.

HuffPost receives a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
A towel warmer with an aromatherapy option
Towels, bathrobes, blankets — this full-size option can heat up a variety of linens. Here’s what’s really cool: It has a disc holder for fragrance discs, so you can customize it so that your warm towels smell like fresh citrus, lavender, eucalyptus, or whatever your heart desires. At 40 inches wide, it does take up a reasonable amount of space, so this towel warmer is best for those with a sizeable bathroom.
$119.89 at Amazon
2
Amazon
A compact option with a built-in timer
If you don’t have a ton of space to devote to a towel warmer, this one may be the best option. This super stylish model comes in gray, gold and white. Even better, you can choose from four timed heating intervals (15, 30, 45, and 60 minutes).
$169 at Amazon
3
Amazon
A stylish rack to warm your linens
This warming rack is cool and functional, and has a much smaller footprint than a cylindrical option. Just make sure you place it near an outlet; you need to plug it in for it to heat up. It’s equipped with four timer settings an an automatic shut-off for safety.
$129.99 at Amazon
4
Amazon
An affordable countertop towel warmer
If you’re really short on space — or you are so in love with the idea of a towel warmer that you want to bring it with you when you travel — the Pollenex is perfect for you. At roughly 14 inches wide, it has room for two towels and an auto-shutoff feature.
$79 at Amazon
5
Amazon
A petite warmer perfect for face towels
Beauty lovers, this one’s for you. This mini towel warmer is the perfect size for post-facial washcloths. It heats up in just five minutes, so you don’t even need to plan ahead to use it.
$47 at Amazon
6
Amazon
An extra-toasty warming cabinet
This heated cabinet is just like the one you’ll find at your local spa. It holds either eight regular-sized towels or 24 washcloths. It gets toasty too, reaching up to 176℉ — a higher temperature than many other towel warmers.
$99.99 at Amazon
7
Amazon
A design-snob-worthy heated reack
The legs on this towel rack mean it can freestand, but you can also mount it to the wall if that works better for your bathroom setup. It can get up to 141℉, and customers who left reviews like that it heats up super quickly.
$69.99 at Amazon
8
Amazon
A circular towel warmer that will heat up in a flash
This option heats up in just five minutes; you literally don’t need to think about turning it on until you’re about to hop into the shower. There’s also a built-in fragrance box for fragrance tablets if you want a little aromatherapy with your heated towel.
$139.99 at Amazon
9
Amazon
A high-capacity towel warmer with a handle
With room for either two towels or a big, fluffy bathrobe, this option has a high customer rating of 4.4 stars out of five. There are several timing settings to choose from and it heats everything inside evenly.
$165.99 at Amazon
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

An adorable octopus-shaped blackhead remover

61 Practical Things Under $15 To Help Get 2023 Off To A Strong Start

MORE IN LIFE

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Home & Living

This New British Detective Series Is A Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Wellness

8 Easy Ways To Make Your After-Work Routine As Relaxing As Possible

Wellness

Adults Can Be Bullies, Too. Here Are The Red Flags To Look Out For.

Style & Beauty

77 Must-See Photos Of Michelle Yeoh’s Impeccable Style Evolution

Parenting

How To Make The Most Of A Well-Child Visit With Your Pediatrician

Food & Drink

The Best (And Worst) Times To Use Frozen Vegetables

Food & Drink

Bob Born, 'Father Of Peeps' Marshmallow Candies, Dies At 98

Home & Living

This New Rom-Com Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Shopping

Buy A Space Heater On Sale Before The Arctic Snap Sets In

Shopping

Target Has A Bunch Of Cute Inexpensive Swimsuits Right Now

Shopping

42 Organization Products For Anyone Who Absolutely Despises Clutter

Shopping

Avoid Awkward Eye Contact With A Cashier And Order These Products For Slightly Embarrassing Problems Online

Shopping

This Vogue Editor's Target Collaboration Will Help You Forget It's Winter

Shopping

These Trendy Suede Slippers Only Look Expensive

Work/Life

What To Know If You're On Parental Leave And Lose Your Job

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Wellness

The 5-Minute Habits That Help Sleep Experts Fall Asleep Faster

Shopping

These Body Massagers From Amazon Do All The Work For You

Food & Drink

Should Restaurants Just Include Tips In The Cost Of A Meal?

Shopping

This Valentine’s Day, Skip The Overpriced Lingerie And Donate New Underwear To A Women's Shelter

Style & Beauty

FYI, You Shouldn't Be Using Retinol The Same Way In The Winter

Shopping

Are Your Dinner Parties Boring? This Colorful Glassware Can Help.

Relationships

This Couple’s Viral Date Night Idea Could Be A Relationship Game Changer

Relationships

If You're 'Infla-Dating,' Here Are 10 Cheap Dates That Don't Suck

Relationships

The 6 Most Common Things Oldest Siblings Bring Up In Therapy

Food & Drink

He Created A Bar Where People Can Connect... Without Alcohol

Home & Living

Here's What's Leaving Netflix In February

Shopping

15 Surprisingly Cool Electric Kettles You'll Actually Want To Display

Travel

11 Mistakes Tourists Make While Visiting Palm Springs

Wellness

9 Quick Ways To Refocus If You're Distracted At Work

Shopping

64 Products You Better Believe Live Up To Their Wild Number Of 5-Star Reviews

Shopping

Psst: These Midcentury Modern-Style Dining Chairs Are Less Than $100 On Amazon

Parenting

21 Things Parents Swore They'd Never Do (And Totally Did Anyway)

Home & Living

Here's What's Coming To Netflix In February

Wellness

6 Things People Do Differently In Finland, The Happiest Country In The World

Style & Beauty

Are You A Failed Flosser? This Will Convince You To Finally Stick To A Routine.

Shopping

This Viral Lululemon Bag Is Always Sold Out — But Amazon Has A $19 Dupe

Shopping

17 Reviewer-Beloved Amazon Bathing Suits For (Way) Under $40

Food & Drink

The Best And Worst 'Healthy' Drinks At The Grocery Store, Ranked By Nutritionists