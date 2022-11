26 Of The Best Toys And Gifts To Impress The 12-Year-Old In Your Life

A Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza card game

Pass out all the cards to the players and keep all the stacks face down. Everyone takes a turn putting a card down in the middle, while saying "taco," "cat," "goat," "cheese," and "pizza," in that order. If the picture on your card matches the word that's said, everyone races against each other to slap their hand on the central pile of cards. Whoever is last must take the pile of cards and add them to their stack, and the person who runs out of cards first wins!"This game is SO much fun!! My family had a blast playing it when it came in yesterday. We played for HOURS, and did not want to stop! My kids (12 and 14) are now begging to play it with their friends. The only issue is that your hands might be sore from all the slapping afterwards, but it’s so worth it. Tons of laughs!" — Audra Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here ).