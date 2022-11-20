26 Of The Best Toys And Gifts To Impress The 12-Year-Old In Your Life

Popular items from this list
A National Geographic crystal-growing kit for a science experiment
The kit comes with materials to grow crystals in eight colors, four silicone growing chambers, and a light display for five crystals. Recommended for ages 8 and up. Promising review:
"Nice!! My 12-year-old loved it!! She was able to do everything all by herself. No problems getting crystal out of silicone cups... Helped a little with removing crystal from seed rock. She broke one trying to do on her own, but was able to get two out on her own. But to avoid frustration, I assisted. Definitely worth the money." — Lexus1Shipping Info:
A wireless karaoke mic
Promising review:
"This was a gift for my 12-year-old daughter for Christmas. She LOVES it, but what surprised me was how much all of my boys and all the cousins, grandparents and older teens also had fun with it. We did karaoke after Christmas dinner and everyone had a blast. This pairs with your phone or Bluetooth device. I played music through Amazon music and turned on the lyrics, we were able to do karaoke using just this mic and an iPad. My kids also now use this to announce meals, let me know when they’re going to the bathroom, and constantly play their same favorite five songs over and over and over again — while singing along with the remix turned all the way up. Basically, it’s wonderful and makes them really happy. 🤗." — NatalieShipping Info:
Light saber chopsticks perfect for the Star Wars fanatics in your life
Promising review:
"I bought these for my 12-year-old daughter, as part of her Christmas, as she was absolutely thrilled with them. The lights are super bright and the overall look of them is very fun. I would give them 5 stars for fun." — Amazon customerShipping Info:
A flying orb with flashing lights
Promising review:
"Bought this toy for my 12-year-son and he loves it. He was really into the drone toys a few years back and this toy is similar but with a bunch of different features. It keeps his attention for a while as it kind of takes some time to learn and master all the different tricks. Learning how to do it is part of the fun though! Pretty durable, he has dropped it several times and nothing broken yet. The cage is light and kind of bendy so it bounces when it drops and avoids breaks that way. Overall entertaining and a great way to spend a little down time! Would buy again!" — ValerieShipping Info:
A Gravity Maze game to challenge kids to use spatial reasoning to solve the puzzles
The game comes with 60 challenges that range from beginner to expert so it will hold their interest as they work their way up to the trickier ones.Promising review:
"Brilliant game. I didn't know what to expect when I purchased this game for my 12-year-old son. He enjoys science in the experiments so I thought I would try it. This game did not disappoint. The beginning cards are quite easy but once you start going through the deck of cards moving up in difficulty they become increasingly hard to figure out even for adults. It will definitely get everyone in the family working together!" — Amelia FlynnShipping Info:
A self-balancing hoverboard with LED lights and Bluetooth speakers
Promising review:
"Our 11-year old loves this hoverboard so much! She was able to learn how to ride it fairly quickly. The next day, she had her [hand-me-down] iPhone connected to it via bluetooth. She was playing Pandora music through the hoverboard speakers and was dancing around on the driveway with it. After almost two months of a lot of use, it’s still going strong. It seems to be made of good quality material and strong construction, because she’s riding it all over outside, even at the park, and it still looks great." — Barry IsenhartShipping Info:
A Nintendo Switch Lite that'll definitely become their new fave thing EVER. (Especially after they play Animal Crossing!)
Promising review:
"Brought this for my 12-year-old daughter. She was so excited, waited all day, and was in tears of joy when it arrived. I already had ordered Minecraft for her and got a bunch of other games for her. Great handheld device with good graphics and wonderful downloadable games. Shipping was on time and came carefully packaged and you can tell it was handled with care… so happy with this!" — berrymommShipping Info:
Otrio, a twist on the classic tic-tac-toe
To win, players must get three circular pieces of their color in a row in either ascending or descending order; get the same sized pieces in a row; or get three concentric pieces in the same space, but beware of other players attempting to block you!
Recommended for two to four players ages 8+.Promising review:
"This was a Christmas gift for my 12-year-old grandson, who is very selectivein what kinds of games he plays. He loves games using logic, strategy and critical thinking. He LOVES this game." — Arnold R NessShipping Info:
A giant bubble wands kit to keep kids enthralled
The kit comes with the giant bubble wand, two pouches of bubble concentrate, and a booklet to help you become a skilled bubble creator!Promising review:
"My 12-year-old daughter loves it! She can make really huge bubbles for her siblings and friends. Makes for great entertainment."— Amazon customerShipping Info:
A cat-shaped night light
Promising review:
"This cute night light is amazing. The lights are responsive to simple pats on the soft surface. The fact that it is wireless makes it easy to move around. I purchased it for my friend's baby but my 12 year old girl wants one for herself. I'm amazed at how it lights up the area when we took it outside. The colors vary and change. So darn cute!" — aloha stamperShipping Info:
Pokemon 25th Anniversary Celebrations Elite Trainer box
The box includes: 10 Pokémon TCG: Celebrations fourf-card booster packs, five additional Pokémon TCG booster packs, one special foil card featuring Greninja, 65 card sleeves featuring the Pokémon 25 logo and lightning tail design, 45 Pokémon TCG Energy cards, a player’s guide to the Celebrations expansion, and a Pokémon TCG rulebook.Promising review:
"My 12-year-old was thrilled with this box! He got lots of good cards and loved the protective sleeves it came with. The box arrived on time and untampered with." — lovebeingmom87Shipping Info:
A pack of Mini Brands mystery balls
Promising review:
"Buy it Now!!! If you have a little girl in your life [my daughter is 12] these are truly an awesome gift! Can't even lie, I myself love them too. Literally miniature items of our favorite brands. Way too cute!!! Love this item!" — AndriaShipping Info:
A screaming goat figurine
It also comes with a 32-page illustrated booklet all about goats. Not gonna lie, you're probably going to regret this purchase after listening to a few hundred bleats 😂.Promising review:
"So cute. Bought this for my 12-year-old granddaughter as little gift when her sister had a birthday. The 12-year-old "gets annoyed" at most everything nowadays. This actually made her laugh! Worth the price for that alone." — K. T.Promising review:
"Bought this as a stocking stuffer for my 12-year-old sister and we love it 😂 sounds like the goats on YouTube! Comes with batteries in it." —Anna RShipping Info:
A pair of waterproof wireless earbuds with 150,000+ 5-star reviews
Promising review:
"Bought these for my 12-year-old son who’s been begging for AirPods but these seemed like a more sensible buy... he’s absolutely happy with these. They are just what he was wanting and sweat proof for while he’s playing sports." — Kaitlyn RogersPromising review:
"Bought these for my 12-year-old daughter for Christmas and she loves them, said they were way better than Apple ones she had, a lot better sound quality (stereo sound) and don’t have to charge as often." — darryl mooreShipping Info:
A solar-powered DIY robot kit
The kit includes 190 pieces, a solar panel, and detailed instructions.Promising review:
"I bought this for my 12-year-old nephew and he loved it. Easy to assemble, well built, and there's actually some great STEM skills that can be learned from this. Highly recommend!." — QAJShipping Info:
A Snap Circuits kit to give young engineers a hands-on engineering intro
The kit comes with over 32 electrical components including snap wires, slide switches, an alarm circuit, a music integrated circuit, and a speaker. (Each piece is numbered and color-coded to make identifying them easy.) Plus, a plastic grid and a project manual with 101 different electronic projects.
Recommended for ages 8+. Adult supervision advised.Promising review:
"Great gift. I purchased this for my 12-year-old son who loves science and building things. This book gives step by step instructions with pictures on how to put each experiment together. This kept him occupied for hours at a time. He has completed each experiment several times and has also started making a few experiments on his own. This is such a cool kit for an electronics lover to learn and have fun." — LisaShipping Info:
A pack of clear jelly lipsticks with real flowers inside
Promising review:
"These are awesome! They're wonderful for my 12-year-old, who I bought them for. They are delicate shade of pink when put on. The flowers are beautiful." — EllieB90Shipping Info:
A tortilla blanket perfect for the child with a unique sense of humor
Promising review:
"This was one of my 12-year-old son's favorite gifts. Soft, comfortable and just the right size for my 12-year-old." — RosalindaPromising review:
"I purchased this as a gift for my 12-year-old son and it has become his favorite blanket. It is SO soft, and is large enough to cover an adult—I borrow it whenever I can!" —Virginia SShipping Info:
A Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza card game
Pass out all the cards to the players and keep all the stacks face down. Everyone takes a turn putting a card down in the middle, while saying "taco," "cat," "goat," "cheese," and "pizza," in that order. If the picture on your card matches the word that's said, everyone races against each other to slap their hand on the central pile of cards. Whoever is last must take the pile of cards and add them to their stack, and the person who runs out of cards first wins! Promising review:
"This game is SO much fun!! My family had a blast playing it when it came in yesterday. We played for HOURS, and did not want to stop! My kids (12 and 14) are now begging to play it with their friends. The only issue is that your hands might be sore from all the slapping afterwards, but it’s so worth it. Tons of laughs!" — AudraShipping Info:
A paint and plant your own garden set
The kit comes with a tin planter, plastic liner, soil, three seed packets, six-color paint strips, two paint brushes, paint palette, three wooden plant markers, shovel, watering bottle, and an instruction booklet.Promising review:
"I bought this for my granddaughter for Valentine’s Day. She’s 12 and loves it." — MimiG80817Shipping Info:
A Crayola light-up tracing pad
The tracing pad comes with the light-up board, 10 tracing sheets, 10 blank sheets, a graphite pencil, and 12 short colored pencils. (The set includes detailed pictures to trace but there are more templates online that can be downloaded for free.)Promising review:
"This was a gift for my 12-year-old daughter who loves to draw. It's perfect for her! Good lighting and works well." — Amazon CustomerShipping Info:
An affordable drone
Promising review:
"My 12-year-old love this. It was easy for her to read the instructions and to figure out how to use it. It was her first time and she's doing pretty well with it. I see I'mma have to upgrade her pretty soon lol." — Charlene HendersonShipping Info:
A 360-degree-rotating three-in-one LED globe, constellation map, and night-light
Promising review:
"My 12-year-old and 6-year-old sit and play with it for hours at a time. It lights up. Not too big, and fits on a desk perfectly." — Kristina ChewShipping Info:
An ice cream slime kit
The kit comes with everything the kiddos need to make their own slime: glue, 100% safe slime activator, unicorn beads, inks, textures, slime containers, and instructions.Promising review:
"My 12-year-old loves it. My daughter has several slime kits, but she was most excited to try this one since she could watch a video online for each of the different recipes. That allowed her to make the slime on her own without needing much help. The soft clay was still super soft months later and that is really important for this kind of slime to have the right texture." — Christine G.Shipping Info:
A beginner microscope STEM kit
The kit comes with sample slides, cover slips, tweezers, scalpel, specimen vials, adjustable lenses, collecting lamps, and a sturdy storage case.Promising review:
"WONDERFUL. Bought this as a Christmas gift for my 12-year-old niece. She LOVED it!! Her mother says the whole family us enjoying it!!" — Tate TaylorShipping Info:
A magnetic shape-shifting puzzle cube
You can also collect all 12 puzzle box designs to connect multiple magnetic cubes to build even larger structures and sculptures.Promising review:
"I was hesitant about spending $25 for this toy and even more concerned when it showed up and I saw the size, but this got the award for favorite Christmas gift. Both my 9-year-old and 12-year-old play with it constantly!" — Blair001Shipping Info:
