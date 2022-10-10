Shopping
Teensunderwearbrasbreast cancer awareness busted

The Best Training Bras For Girls And Teens, According To Reviews

First-time bras from retailers like Amazon, Old Navy and more that your tween will actually feel confident wearing.

Shopping Writer for HuffPost

A<a href="https://gap.igs4ds.net/c/2706071/383280/5556?subId1=trainingbras-TessaFlores-100622-633e5272e4b04cf8f36a0f81&u=https%3A%2F%2Fathleta.gap.com%2Fbrowse%2Fproduct.do%3Fpid%3D986587%23pdp-page-content" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name=" day-to-day seamless bra" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="633e5272e4b04cf8f36a0f81" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://gap.igs4ds.net/c/2706071/383280/5556?subId1=trainingbras-TessaFlores-100622-633e5272e4b04cf8f36a0f81&u=https%3A%2F%2Fathleta.gap.com%2Fbrowse%2Fproduct.do%3Fpid%3D986587%23pdp-page-content" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0"> day-to-day seamless bra</a>, bundle of <a href="https://gap.igs4ds.net/c/2706071/383278/5555?subId1=trainingbras-TessaFlores-100622-633e5272e4b04cf8f36a0f81&u=https%3A%2F%2Foldnavy.gap.com%2Fbrowse%2Fproduct.do%3Fpid%3D875958%23pdp-page-content" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="jersey-knit cami-style bras" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="633e5272e4b04cf8f36a0f81" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://gap.igs4ds.net/c/2706071/383278/5555?subId1=trainingbras-TessaFlores-100622-633e5272e4b04cf8f36a0f81&u=https%3A%2F%2Foldnavy.gap.com%2Fbrowse%2Fproduct.do%3Fpid%3D875958%23pdp-page-content" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">jersey-knit cami-style bras</a> and a<a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=trainingbras-TessaFlores-100622-633e5272e4b04cf8f36a0f81&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.shopjustice.com%2Fproducts%2Fcore-shades-bra-single-208715-tan" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name=" convertible T-shirt bra" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="633e5272e4b04cf8f36a0f81" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=trainingbras-TessaFlores-100622-633e5272e4b04cf8f36a0f81&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.shopjustice.com%2Fproducts%2Fcore-shades-bra-single-208715-tan" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2"> convertible T-shirt bra</a>.
Athleta, Old Navy, Justice
A day-to-day seamless bra, bundle of jersey-knit cami-style bras and a convertible T-shirt bra.

If I remember one thing about buying my very first bra, it’s that the whole process was awkward and nothing like the exciting rite of passage that the other girls in my grade made it seem.

Whether your tween considers acquiring a training bra a sacred girlhood experience or would rather just pretend it isn’t happening, I think everyone with breasts can agree on a few must-haves when it comes to this finicky undergarment: It should offer adequate coverage without being too obvious, instill a little confidence in the wearer and, above all, be comfortable.

Because it’s been many (many) years since my days of first-time bra shopping, I turned to reviewers who are currently in the process of finding bras for their developing kids. Just keep scrolling to find sport style bras in buttery soft fabric, traditional hook-and-eye bras with a little more support and seamless T-shirt bras that are practically invisible under clothes.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Gap
A two-pack of basic organic cotton bras
Simply designed with adjustable spaghetti straps and a bottom elasticized band, this soft stretch knit bra from Gap is made with 95% organically grown cotton, free from synthetic pesticides and fertilizers.

Score: 4.8 stars and 31 reviews

Promising review: "My daughter really likes these and finds them very comfortable. The double layer adds additional support." – anonymous
$19.95 at Gap
2
Amazon
A supportive, lightly padded bra
This lightly supportive hook-and-eye-closure bra wears more like a traditional one, without any restrictive underwire. It's covered in soft breathable fabric and has thin padded cups that add shape without being excessive.

Score: 4.1 stars and 1,359 ratings

Promising review: "Comfortable bras. They are a little padded and stiff so they retain their shape, even after washing. The cups are a little large for my daughter yet, but she likes that they are thick and protect a little bit from getting bumped in a sensitive place while playing or doing taekwondo. She says they are comfortable and are her preferred bra now." – Brandi
$11.99 at Amazon
3
Athleta
A buttery soft sports bra
Perfect for gym glass or active tweens, this racer back sports bra provides the perfect amount of compression, stretch and support and won't restrict range of motion. It's probably most loved for its buttery soft "Powervita" fabric, exclusive to Athleta.

Score: 5 stars and 66 ratings

Promising review: "I was searching for a sports bra that would be a good fit and soft for my 10 year old. She tried a lot of other brands and they were itchy or just didn't fit right. I knew the softness and quality of Athleta would be our best bet. And I was 100% right! She loves this bra!" – anonymous
$28 at Athleta
4
Cosabella
A double-lined full coverage bralette
For kids that want a more full-coverage bra, this cotton lycra option might be a favorite. It has adjustable straps, a lower cut back and is double layered for added modesty.

Score: 5 stars and 2 reviews

Promising review: "Incredibly luxurious cotton with soft lace, a perfect choice for budding girls. Size up for a comfortable fit." – Erika S.
$28 at Cosabella
5
Bleuet
An ultra-soft and double-lined bra
This longer lined bra is seam-free, double-lined for smooth coverage and made with a comfort stretch elastic band for extra support. It's also reversible, giving your tween more color-wearing options.

Score: 4.6 stars and 264 ratings

Promising review: "My daughter prefers this bra over all the other brands in her drawer. It’s soft and more comfortable than the other brands. It’s not shaped like a traditional bra and I think that is something she likes. Perfect for a 10 year old who is holding on to her younger self. I’m buying a few more today." –– Kimberley A.
$22 at Bleuet$22 at Amazon
6
Amazon
A pair of lightly padded foam-cup bras
Hanes, a trusted name in underwear basics, makes these stretchy adjustable bras that feature removable foam cups for modesty and shaping.

Score: 4.6 stars and 4,677 ratings

Promising review: "Ordered these for my 11 1/2 year old. She’s in that stage where she doesn’t absolutely NEED a bra yet, but she definitely needs extra coverage when wearing certain shirts, or tank tops. The bras have little removable/adjustable pads in them, but they’re super thin, and are there just to provide coverage for little breast buds. Measured her chest before picking a size, and it was sized perfectly for her body, and will even have room to grow with her. Great value for the price." – Fallon O'Hagan
$8.31+ at Amazon
7
Amazon
A 12-pack of cotton cropped cami bras
These cotton cami-style bras are soft, breathable and add a little extra support without compromising comfort. They also have over 9,300 five-star-ratings on Amazon with reviewers saying they were a great affordable option for first time bra-wearers.

Score: 4.7 and 11,502 ratings

Promising review: "Got these for my 10 year old. I had bought a 3 pack of a different brand before and she said they were itchy and when she raised her arm, the training bra would ride up. These seemed more stretchy and able to stay in place, so we tried them and she loves them. They fit more like a bathing suit top instead of anything with wires or adjustable straps, and they don’t ride up because they’re a bit more form-fitted. She loves the colors too. Great value for price. I’ll only buy these for her from now on until she needs something with more support." – Kelly
$25.99 at Amazon
8
Old Navy
A set of four jersey-knit cami bras
Made from uber-comfortable jersey knit, these pull-over-style cami bras feel just like your favorite T-shirt and land just above the rib cage. They also have adjustable cotton straps for a customized fit.

Score: 5 stars and 33 ratings

Promising review: "These cami bras are great for my 11-year-old. The perfect amount of coverage and the designs are so cute! She loves them!" – anonymous
$12 at Old Navy
9
Athleta
A day-to-day seamless bra
This everyday cross-back bra has non-adjustment straps that won't dig into shoulders and is made from a seamless non-chafing fabric that won't create outlines under clothes.

 Score: 4.9 stars and 14 ratings

Promising review: "My daughter's first bra - what a rite of passage. She was worried about it being uncomfortable, showing through her clothes, and basically thought all eyes would be on her. She's been wearing the Day To Day Seamless Bra and has no complaints. It does not show through, no "outline" with any of the shirts she wears. There's no messing with straps falling or digging into her shoulders. It's also comfortable enough that she forgets about it. We are very pleased." — Jennifer J.
$28 at Athleta
10
Hanna Anderson
Two classic organic cotton bralettes
These very simple and distraction-free bralettes layer nicely under clothes and are made with organic stretch cotton certified by OTCO.

 Score: 4.9 stars and 35 ratings

Promising review: "My 10 year old granddaughter really likes this particular bra. Great coverage, extremely comfortable. Would highly recommend for a first bra." – Paul B.
$25.60 at Hanna Andersson
11
Justice
A convertible T-shirt bra
Full of stretch and subtle under clothing, this T-shirt bra can be worn even with V-necks thanks to the deeper neckline. The adjustable straps can convert between standard straps to racer back, and the thinly padded cups are removable.

Score: 4.4. stars and 23 reviews

Promising review: "This is a great bra for my tween! It has held up well with washings. No pilling. Comfortable fit. Much better than her jockey brand that are similar and cost more! There are removable pads and adjustable straps." – Taryn H.
$6.50 at Justice
12
Amazon
A bestselling pack of cotton bras
A true no-fuss fitting sports bra, these cotton stretch bestsellers have a wide strap that won't dig into shoulders and a double-lined layer in front for better coverage. They're available in sets of three and six in multiple colors.

Score: 4.4 stars and 7,152 ratings

Promising review: "My ten year old has reached the age that every mom dreads: she's gone from my baby to my young lady and that means she needs her first training bras. She loved the sports bra style and I think for a younger girl they are easier to start with. So I found these in a 3 pack and she LOVES them. They are super comfortable and from a brand I trust. They are very stretchy and they have an extra layer in the front so super modest too. I love that they don't have padding, as she's not there yet." – Terry J
$8.96+ at Amazon
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

A non-padded lace bra with a clever U-back design and soft cups

26 Products That Anyone With A D Cup+ Will Probably Love

MORE IN LIFE

Style & Beauty

Are Celebrity Skin Care Lines Actually Any Good? Experts Weigh In.

Wellness

9 Reasons To Swap A Tough Workout For Low-Intensity Exercise

Relationships

The Rudest Things You Can Do In Someone Else’s House

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Wellness

How To Do A Self-Exam When You Have Lumpy Breasts

Food & Drink

Is It Just Us Or Is The ‘Butter Board’ Trend Kinda Gross? Food Safety Experts Weigh In

Style & Beauty

10 Bad Beauty Trends From The 2000s That Serve As A Warning For Today

Shopping

Target Just Launched A New Fall Collection With Top Fashion Designers

Shopping

18 Bags And Pieces Of Luggage Reviewers Who Travel A Lot Absolutely Swear By

Shopping

29 Stylish Dresses From Amazon To Wear To A Fall Wedding

Shopping

35 TikTok Products To Make Your Fall Even Cozier

Shopping

35 Helpful Things Reviewers Said They Bought Specifically For Fall

Shopping

Run, Don't Walk: Apple AirPods And Pros Are On Sale Right Now

Food & Drink

3 Go-To Foods To Eat When Your Blood Sugar Is Low, According To Doctors

Shopping

This Cozy and Affordable Shacket Is Kinda Perfect

Shopping

Harry Styles’ Stage-Worthy Bathrobe Is From A Cult-Favorite Home Goods Brand

Shopping

These Amazon Deals Are Already Live Ahead Of Early Access Prime Day

Food & Drink

This Mexican Chef Has News For You: Margaritas And Tres Leches Aren't Mexican

Shopping

23 Fall Dresses That Are Perfect To Wear As The Seasons Change

Shopping

These Cozy Slippers Offer The Support Your Arched Feet Need

Wellness

Here's What Happens When You Add Fast Intervals To Your Daily Walk

Style & Beauty

Gigi Hadid Told Kanye West He's A 'Bully And A Joke' After He Attacked A Critic

Shopping

These Are The Car Seats And Booster Seats That Walmart Reviewers Prefer

Style & Beauty

'More Curves, More Work': Why The Fashion Industry Is Failing Women With Big Breasts

Relationships

Is It Really All That Normal To Feel 'Normal Marital Hatred'?

Shopping

This Top-Rated Home Espresso Machine Is On Sale For A Limited Time

Food & Drink

Dinner And A Booby: Working At A 'Breastaurant' In The Age Of 'My Body, My Choice'

Relationships

22 Unique Couples Halloween Costumes You Haven't Seen A Million Times

Home & Living

This Action Thriller is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Home & Living

This New Historical Drama Is A Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Wellness

This Is What A Breast Lump Actually Feels Like

Style & Beauty

Nips Don’t Lie: The Hypocrisy Behind Censoring Women's Breasts

Shopping

Breast Milk Jewelry Actually Exists And It's Really Beautiful

Shopping

Timeless Unisex Shoes You'll Wear Every Day

Shopping

These Best-Selling Men’s Basics Are (Way) Under $30 At Walmart

Shopping

The Best Affordable Knife Sets To Get You Slicing And Dicing

Home & Living

Here's What's Leaving Netflix In September

Shopping

The Best Low-Maintenance Facial Sprays To Keep You Fresh When You're Absolutely Not

Style & Beauty

How Safe Are Lash Lifts? Here's What Experts Want You To Know

Shopping

Affordable Entertaining Essentials From Walmart