The Best Training Bras For Girls And Teens, According To Reviews

If I remember one thing about buying my very first bra, it’s that the whole process was awkward and nothing like the exciting rite of passage that the other girls in my grade made it seem.

Whether your tween considers acquiring a training bra a sacred girlhood experience or would rather just pretend it isn’t happening, I think everyone with breasts can agree on a few must-haves when it comes to this finicky undergarment: It should offer adequate coverage without being too obvious, instill a little confidence in the wearer and, above all, be comfortable.

Because it’s been many (many) years since my days of first-time bra shopping, I turned to reviewers who are currently in the process of finding bras for their developing kids. Just keep scrolling to find sport style bras in buttery soft fabric, traditional hook-and-eye bras with a little more support and seamless T-shirt bras that are practically invisible under clothes.

