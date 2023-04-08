ShoppingKidswalmartSpring

7 Very Highly Rated Trampolines That You Can Buy At Walmart

Your kids will be jumping for joy.

JumpKing 7.5-foot <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FJumpKing-7-5-Foot-Trampoline-with-Enclosure-Black-Yellow%2F554855508&subId1=64308570e4b05cef00c91cc3" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="trampoline" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64308570e4b05cef00c91cc3" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FJumpKing-7-5-Foot-Trampoline-with-Enclosure-Black-Yellow%2F554855508&subId1=64308570e4b05cef00c91cc3" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">trampoline</a>
Walmart
JumpKing 7.5-foot trampoline

If there’s anything that can steal kids’ attention away from their screens, it’s a trampoline. If you jumped on one as a kid, you might remember the feeling of your body still buzzing with an airborne sensation later when you’re lying in bed at night. You just can’t get that from an iPad.

Besides being a way to keep your kids occupied for hours, trampolines are a great way to get them moving and burn off their endless energy. These days, trampolines are pretty tricked out too. Some come equipped with a basketball hoop, LED lighting and high netting for extra safety.

But how do you know which trampoline is worth the investment? That’s where customer reviews come in handy. We combed through hundreds of reviews on Walmart to find the trampolines parents liked the most in terms of function, durability and safety. Rounded up here are the best of the best.

1
Walmart
A trampoline that makes mermaid sounds
Rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars

On a budget? You can get a top-rated trampoline for $78, hundreds of dollars less expensive than many others out there. This one has netting and foam padding on the sides for extra safety. The mermaid on it makes noise when kids jump on different parts of it, which encourages imaginative play.

Promising review: “I love it, good size, is really good material for my daughter to be jumping all day! Me and my husband put it together, is not hard work, just need a screwdriver to do it and a lot patience. We really like it so much.” — Veronica
$77.98 at Walmart
2
Walmart
A trampoline with net enclosure
Rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars


At 10 feet, this trampoline is big enough for two or three kids to jump around without knocking into each other. There also aren’t any gaps between the jump mat in the edges, which makes it extra safe.

Promising review: “It is a very sturdy trampoline, overall I am happy with the purchase, and so is my 3-year-old who can get inside and jump all by himself. Took a little more space in my yard than I expected, but that's my fault. It was easy to assemble but you do need a couple of people to do it. and someone strong too. to pull all the coils into place. I would purchase it again for sure.” — Tais
$189.99 at Walmart (originally $499.99)
3
Walmart
A recreational trampoline for toddlers
Rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars


If you have young kids, a smaller trampoline with a net enclosure is a safe way for them to jump around. The curved legs on this one are designed to help kids stay balanced.

Promising review: “My 4 year old granddaughter loves this trampoline. Great price and safety features that reassures safety to the child. Good exercise everyday in the home or outside. Makes a Great gift too.” — Bethania
$98.99 at Walmart
4
Walmart
A kids trampoline with swing
Rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars

Another trampoline option for young kids, this one comes complete with a swing. Like other trampolines, the net enclosure and no gap jump floor make sure your little ones stay safe.

Promising review: “Super easy to assemble just look up a assembly video on YouTube for a similar one. Extremely well made. Sturdy. Fun. Buy it! I didn't expect it to be such a winner coming from Walmart but my son loves it. It's a little bigger then expected but we made it fit in our living room it's worth it.” – Christina
$279.99 at Walmart
5
Walmart
A smaller-footprint enclosed trampoline suited for outdoor use
Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars

Having a trampoline doesn’t have to mean losing a big chunk of your backyard. At 7.5 feet, this one is smaller than most other trampolines but still serves as a fun way to bounce around.

Promising review: “We bought it for out 3 year old son to get the mattress out of the living room and it was worth every penny. It is quite large so make sure you have the space and measure before you purchase. Not incredibly difficult to assemble with a little bit of common sense and being at least somewhat handy. I wish the weight limit was more but this was the highest weight limit for the price and size that I could find. Time will tell how long it lasts but so far so good. Trampoline sits about a foot, foot and a half off of the ground which allows for the indoor use.” — Brian
$149 at Walmart
6
Walmart
A 16-foot heavy duty trampoline
Rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars

This is the most expensive trampoline on the list, but the vast majority of customers who bought it are glad they did. At 16 feet, it’s one the whole family can jump around in. Made of stainless steel, it’s both sturdy and durable.

Promising reviews: “I was looking for something to put out in the yard for the summer for the nieces and nephews to spend hours without breaking the bank and this was exactly what i was looking for. I chose due to the weight rating mainly and the fact that it has a safety net that would prevent the kids from falling out. Having 6-7 kids playing at a time, i needed to make sure the trampoline holds up and its a bonus that the net is also UV proof as the sun does get pretty hot here. It arrived pretty quickly and it took me and my wife about an hour to set it up with the given instructions. It was pretty straightforward and everything fit pretty easily, so no complains there. Once it was up, we gave it a go in the backyard and it held up sturdily without any squeaks or rattles, which was very reassuring. Would definitely recommend to anyone thinking about adding this to their home.” — Pah
$1,999.99 at Walmart
7
Walmart
A 16-foot trampoline with basketball hoop
Rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars


Another 16 foot trampoline option, there’s enough room in this trampoline to have an epic game of basketball. It’s big enough to hold up to eight kids and the stainless steel material ensures that it won’t tip over in the midst of all the excitement.

Promising review: “I spent months looking for a 12 foot trampoline with a higher weight capacity so that my husband and I could jump with our kids. We are glad we went with this! Customer service has been wonderful and we are making lots of memories already. It didnt take long for my husband and brother to assemble. Recommend for sure!” — Lydia Jackson
$480.29 at Walmart
