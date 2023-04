7 Very Highly Rated Trampolines That You Can Buy At Walmart

A 16-foot heavy duty trampoline

4.7 out of 5 starsThis is the most expensive trampoline on the list, but the vast majority of customers who bought it are glad they did. At 16 feet, it’s one the whole family can jump around in. Made of stainless steel, it’s both sturdy and durable.“I was looking for something to put out in the yard for the summer for the nieces and nephews to spend hours without breaking the bank and this was exactly what i was looking for. I chose due to the weight rating mainly and the fact that it has a safety net that would prevent the kids from falling out. Having 6-7 kids playing at a time, i needed to make sure the trampoline holds up and its a bonus that the net is also UV proof as the sun does get pretty hot here. It arrived pretty quickly and it took me and my wife about an hour to set it up with the given instructions. It was pretty straightforward and everything fit pretty easily, so no complains there. Once it was up, we gave it a go in the backyard and it held up sturdily without any squeaks or rattles, which was very reassuring. Would definitely recommend to anyone thinking about adding this to their home.” — Pah