7 Very Highly Rated Trampolines That You Can Buy At Walmart

Walmart JumpKing 7.5-foot trampoline

If there’s anything that can steal kids’ attention away from their screens, it’s a trampoline. If you jumped on one as a kid, you might remember the feeling of your body still buzzing with an airborne sensation later when you’re lying in bed at night. You just can’t get that from an iPad.

Besides being a way to keep your kids occupied for hours, trampolines are a great way to get them moving and burn off their endless energy. These days, trampolines are pretty tricked out too. Some come equipped with a basketball hoop, LED lighting and high netting for extra safety.

Advertisement

But how do you know which trampoline is worth the investment? That’s where customer reviews come in handy. We combed through hundreds of reviews on Walmart to find the trampolines parents liked the most in terms of function, durability and safety. Rounded up here are the best of the best.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.