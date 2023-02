Travel Backpacks That Reviewers And HuffPost Editors Swear By

Herschel Little America laptop backpack

Noah Michelson, editorial director of HuffPost Personal, has only bought Herschel backpacks for the past decade. While he loves them all equally, the Little America laptop backpack with a 4.7-star Amazon rating from over 10,000 reviews is his recommendation. "I love this particular style because there’s an easy-access zipper pocket in front and a slot for my laptop inside,” he said. “It’s perfect for work or the gym or — because it’s big but not bulky — both. Best of all, it comes in a ton of colors and patterns and Hershel updates and offers new ones all the time (I’ve got my eye on the ash rose one right now).""I've had this backpack for a couple of years now. It's my personal item whenever I travel by plane and it fits so much! I've also used it for weekend trips. I really like the laptop sleeve as it protects my MacBook and I don't have to worry about it when I travel. The quality of the bag is really great, like I said I've had it for a couple years already but still looks good!" — Justine