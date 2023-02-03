Travel Backpacks That Reviewers And HuffPost Editors Swear By

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

HuffPost staffers recently got to chatting about their favorite unisex travel backpacks. Some like a compact pack intended for a laptop and wallet. Some crave complex luggage full of pockets and sections. Some want a roomy knapsack that fits a suitcase’s worth of clothes. All want a versatile, long-lasting bag that will make traveling just a little bit easier.

Unlike tote bags, duffles or suitcases, backpacks don’t have to be dragged or rolled. Many fit airport carry-on restrictions and will allow you to navigate hands-free through airports, trains and terminals.

To help you find your perfect travel bag, we’ve rounded up some favorites from our own team plus top-selling rucksacks with rave reviews and a few high-capacity backpacks that were previously recommended to HuffPost by devoted practitioners of packing light.