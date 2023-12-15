Amazon

A pair of Columbia hiking boots

"I just spent two weeks going to over a dozen Christmas markets throughout chilly central Europe and these shoes saved me," Sula said of Columbia's waterproof Newton hiking boots that are perfect for the cold-destination traveler or outdoorsy person on your list.



"Though they are hiking boots, they are sturdy but comfortable enough to be worn all day. I've had these for three years now and they still look brand new," she said, adding that, in her opinion, they have a great price point.



Available in 17 colors and sizing options for both men and women (including wide), the Newton boot has a lightweight midsole with superior cushioning and a reinforced toe and heel.