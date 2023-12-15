If someone on your list is often on a flight bound for a different country or on multi-state road trips, this guide to travel gifts is worth perusing.
In order to find the best potential presents that are worthy of luggage space, we turned to the well-traveled opinions of flight attendants, travel influencers and other frequent flyers who know a thing or two about packing their bags.
They’ve suggested items like compact vlogging cameras, all-terrain hiking boots, carry-on bags with tons of compartments and a cavernous interior and other gifts that the wanderlust in your life will thank you for.
You can shop all of these suggestions in the list ahead, all of which should arrive before Christmas if you order soon.
