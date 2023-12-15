The Travel Gifts Your Jetsetter Needs This Year, According To Frequent Flyers

These are all the bags, tech items and accessories that real travelers use — and they make great holiday gifts.
An interactive world destinations water bottle, a Nomad Lane carry-on and a handheld travel steamer.
If someone on your list is often on a flight bound for a different country or on multi-state road trips, this guide to travel gifts is worth perusing.

In order to find the best potential presents that are worthy of luggage space, we turned to the well-traveled opinions of flight attendants, travel influencers and other frequent flyers who know a thing or two about packing their bags.

They’ve suggested items like compact vlogging cameras, all-terrain hiking boots, carry-on bags with tons of compartments and a cavernous interior and other gifts that the wanderlust in your life will thank you for.

You can shop all of these suggestions in the list ahead, all of which should arrive before Christmas if you order soon.

1
Amazon
A four-pack of Apple AirTags
Dallas-based travel influencer Chrissy Choate said that she hides Apple AirTags in her checked luggage for peace of mind in order to prevent lost or stolen bags. Sold in packs of one or four, these small discs use precision finding with ultra wideband technology utilizing Apple's Find My network, a crowdsourced platform that can track missing items.
$79.98 at Amazon
2
Amazon
A Nomad Lane carry-on Bento bag
Hunter Lihas is a Tampa-based flight attendant and travel vlogger and calls the Nomad Lane Bento bag "a must for travel." According to him, this cavernous duffle has a space for everything and is the perfect size to meet most airline carry-on requirements and save your travel-lover a pricy baggage fee.

"It has a unique design that allows you to carry your laptop, water bottle, and a built-in toiletry bag all in one. It seriously makes packing soooo much easier! It has the shape of a tote bag, but zips in the middle to open like a suitcase, allowing you to maximize space," Lihas said.

The Bento is available in three colors and hardware options.
$249 at Amazon
3
Amazon
A rotating outlet extender from Belkin
Lihas also recommended Belkin's surge-protected outlet extender that he said is unique because of its rotating ability that allows it to be plugged in either horizontally or vertically.

"It’s great because outlets in the airport are hard to find, and this allows you to turn one single outlet into three outlets and two USB ports," he said.
$18.84 at Amazon
4
Amazon
A six-port GaN power station
Another outlet-extending option that earned rave reviews from our experienced travelers is this GaN power station that Choate said she uses to keep all of her devices fully charged.

"I live and breathe by this device," she said. "I can charge my camera, drone, iPad, phone, AirPods, all at the same time."

The station features six different USB ports (USB-C and USB-A) that offer universal compatibility for both Apple and Android devices. Plus, this charging hub comes with multiple built-in safeguard features like protection against short circuiting, overheating and over-charging.
$36.99 at Amazon
5
Amazon
Apple's noise-canceling AirPods Pros
"My Apple AirPods are perfect for noise-canceling and I wear them every time I get on the plane so I can actually get some sleep," Choate said of these ever-popular wireless earbuds that make the perfect gift for travelers and non-travelers alike.

Apple’s second generation of the AirPods Pro offer up to two times more active noise-canceling than the previous generation to smartly detect and block disruptive outside noise during listening. A special transparency mode allows users to simultaneously listen to music or calls and hear the world around them, while a finger touch features allows listeners to control everything from phone calls to volume and song skipping.
$199.99 at Amazon
6
Amazon
An Osprey wheeled duffle bag
Helene Sula, a travel and lifestyle blogger, recently updated her bag situation to this Osprey duffle that she called "truly one of the best bags ever."

"I can easily convert it from a rolling bag to a backpack. This is handy for maneuvering from airports to cobblestone streets while saving my back," Sula said of the durable Osprey, which opens fully to reveal a generous main compartment and has multi-pocket storage for smaller items. It also features a unique compressive design that provides extra padding and allows travelers to pack a little more.
$325.14 at Amazon
7
Amazon
A Sony vlogging camera
If your traveler has content-creating aspirations or simply loves to document their trips, solo travel influencer Ciara Johnson suggested this compact vlogging camera from Sony due to its mirrorless technology, convenient size and the flip-screen camera that makes it ideal for capturing content on-the-go.

"In comparison to the Sony Alpha series (which I own), this is an affordable option for both video and photo. It's lightweight and the ease of use makes it perfect for anyone from a beginner to experienced user," Johnson said.
$698 at Amazon
8
Cabana
A bookable trip in a fully decked-out travel van
What better gift to a travel-lover than an actual multi-day trip in one of Cabana's rental vans that are fully equipped with a functioning kitchen, indoor shower, toilet and other features that make venturing to far-off destinations a luxury? On the Cabana site, users can plan trips, select travel itineraries and locations like the lush forests of Northern California and the deep canyons of Zion National Park.
Book a trip at Cabana
9
Amazon
A set of durable Eagle Creek packing cubes
"There are so many packing cube options, but these are so great because you can easily find what you need and they are built with a TOUGH zipper," Sula said. "That means you can fit as much as you can!"

This set comes with three packing cubes in ascending sizes, each made with a rip-stop fabric treated for long-term odor protection.
$44.95 at Amazon
10
Wondery Outdoors
A world destinations water bottle with stickers
"This water bottle is a travel and outdoor lover's dream," Johnson said of this 32-ounce interactive tumbler featuring 48 renowned destinations from 37 countries around the world, plus matching stickers which your wanderlusty pal can add every time they travel to a place on their bucket list.

Johnson said she's impressed with its stainless steel and double-wall vacuum insulation, which she said keeps her drinks cold well into the next day.
$58 at Wondery Outdoors
11
Amazon
A pair of Columbia hiking boots
"I just spent two weeks going to over a dozen Christmas markets throughout chilly central Europe and these shoes saved me," Sula said of Columbia's waterproof Newton hiking boots that are perfect for the cold-destination traveler or outdoorsy person on your list.

"Though they are hiking boots, they are sturdy but comfortable enough to be worn all day. I've had these for three years now and they still look brand new," she said, adding that, in her opinion, they have a great price point.

Available in 17 colors and sizing options for both men and women (including wide), the Newton boot has a lightweight midsole with superior cushioning and a reinforced toe and heel.
Women's: $50.72+ at AmazonMen's: $62.92+ at Amazon
12
Amazon
A pair of highly rated compression socks
Choate's must-have item for in-flight travel? A good pair of compression socks, which she noted can help prevent foot and leg swelling or discomfort. We chose this pair of compressive knee-high socks that have over 60,228 five-star Amazon ratings and are made with an athletic knit fabric with targeted compressive support. Grab these in various compression levels and three different sizes.
$21.66+ at Amazon
13
Amazon
A dual-voltage travel steamer
"Most hotels don’t have an iron in the room and I don’t want to pay for [my laundry] to get steamed by the hotel," Choate explained. She uses this travel steamer by Rowenta, which she said she can't live without. She pointed out that it can be used in other countries thanks to its dual-voltage design (just don't forget an outlet converter). It takes just 45 seconds to heat up and offers a powerful 1,100 watts of power.
$83.29 at Amazon

