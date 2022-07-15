Shopping

Travel Tumblers And Mugs For Keeping Beverages Sippable On The Go

Pick up an insulated travel tumbler or mug from brands like Yeti, Ban.do, Hydro Flask and more.

Ember <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Ember-Travel-Mug-Black-Gen/dp/B07NQSJRBZ?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=62c8716fe4b02e0ac913d87c%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="travel mug," data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62c8716fe4b02e0ac913d87c" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Ember-Travel-Mug-Black-Gen/dp/B07NQSJRBZ?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=62c8716fe4b02e0ac913d87c%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">travel mug,</a> Fellow Carter <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Fellow-Everywhere-Insulated-Ceramic-Coating/dp/B08PJNHF7D?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=62c8716fe4b02e0ac913d87c%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="mug" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62c8716fe4b02e0ac913d87c" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Fellow-Everywhere-Insulated-Ceramic-Coating/dp/B08PJNHF7D?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=62c8716fe4b02e0ac913d87c%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">mug</a>, Yeti <a href="https://www.amazon.com/YETI-Stackable-Insulated-Stainless-MagSlider/dp/B08VF6J3Q9?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=62c8716fe4b02e0ac913d87c%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Rambler mug" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62c8716fe4b02e0ac913d87c" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/YETI-Stackable-Insulated-Stainless-MagSlider/dp/B08VF6J3Q9?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=62c8716fe4b02e0ac913d87c%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Rambler mug</a>.
Amazon
Ember travel mug, Fellow Carter mug, Yeti Rambler mug.

Whether you’re going on a picnic, hitting up an outdoor concert or you’re just going on a walk and want to bring your morning coffee, it’s likely you need a chic new travel tumbler or mug.

Keep spills at bay and drinks the correct temperature with the help of insulated tumblers and mugs that are suitable for everything from coffee and water to wine and other more grown-up drink options. I’m personally a fan of the cocktail walk (that’s when you make a tasty lil cocktail and then going on a stroll around the neighborhood) and find that a travel tumbler is the perfect vessel for such an excursion.

Below, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite travel mug and tumblers. They’re as cute and timeless as they are functional, convenient and durable, so you can pick up the one that best suits your needs and personal style.

1
Amazon
Zojirushi stainless steel mug
This top-rated Zojirushi cup comes in eight vibrant colors. It is made of stainless steel with vacuum insulation to keep drinks hot or cold for hours at a time. It has a wide mouth opening and a sleek, compact design that won't take up too much space in your purse or backpack.
$29.99 at Amazon
2
Amazon
Stanley travel mug
These Stanley travel mugs are having a serious moment. After going viral on TikTok , they've been quick to sell out, which means you need to keep your eyes peeled for restocks. It comes in 13 sweet hues, and at 40 ounces it can hold just about anything. Consider it your personal big gulp cup.
$40 at Stanley
3
Ban.do
Ban.do thermal mug
If you love a cheeky java-inspired saying, then this thermal mug from Ban.do is for you. It's an insulated, double-walled stainless steel travel tumbler that can keep drinks hot or cold for up to six hours, making it perfect for a commute to the office.
$16.99 at Ban.do (originally $28.00)
4
Amazon
Ember temperature control travel mug
Say goodbye to reheating your coffee in the microwave thanks to Ember's temperature control travel mug. This mug has a battery life up to three hours, so your coffee will be piping hot no matter how long it takes you to drink it. You can set your preferred drinking temperature and control the settings via your smartphone, including customizing presets and receiving notifications. This mug has an auto sleep feature, so it "wakes up" when hot liquid is poured in and goes into sleep mode when not in use. It's a worthy investment for anyone who is serious about hot coffee.
$219 at Amazon
5
Nordstrom
Rex Design handmade ceramic travel mug
How sweet is this Rex Design coffee tumbler? Made wth ceramic and silicone, the designs on this delightful marbled travel mug were inspired by the views and landscapes of the West Coast. Best of all, it's microwave safe so the forgetful can reheat.
$52 at Nordstrom
6
Amazon
Yeti Rambler travel tumbler
Keep things simple and sleek with Yeti's dependable stainless steel travel tumbler. It's vacuum insulated with the brand's proprietary MagSlider lid and comes in 25 different colors. It's a durable tumbler that will serve you well for years to come whether you're using it for coffee, tea, water or more adult beverages.
$35 at Amazon
7
W&P
W&P Porter insulated beverage set
Available in three different colors, W&P's Porter insulated drink set includes an insulated, ceramic-coated water bottle, a chic tumbler and an insulated wine glass. This set has you covered for all your drink needs and is a must for anyone who loves matching sets and plenty of options. Share them with loved ones or rock up to your next picnic with water, coffee and delightfully chilled glass of rosé.
$88.00 at W&P (originally $110)
8
Food52
Kinto travel tumbler
There are seven different punchy colors to choose from with this Kinto travel tumbler, but there's something extra joyful about this tangerine beauty. These vacuum-insulated tumblers can keep drinks hot or cold for up to six hours and are made with powder-coated stainless steel so you can rest assured that your investment is built to last.
$38 at Food52
9
Nordstrom
MoMa Design Store Poketle insulated tumbler
Keep things chic with this insulated tumbler from the MoMA Design Store. It was initially designed for those in the Japanese market looking for the smallest stainless steel thermos possible, making it ideal for short journeys or when you don't have much available purse space but want to make sure you're able to hydrate or keep a shot of espresso (or liquor) handy. It's available in three colors.
$15 at Nordstrom
10
Amazon
Hydro Flask travel mug
Get the mug version of Hydro Flask's cult-fave giant water bottle with this double-walled, vacuum insulated, stainless steel travel mug. It has a closable press-in lid that can accommodate a straw and a soft-touch exterior that makes it comfortable to hold even the hottest and coldest drinks. It comes in three sizes and nine different colors.
$29.95 at Amazon
11
Amazon
Fellow Carter everywhere travel mug
This Fellow Carter mug has both retro and futuristic vibes, making it one of my favorite and most visually interesting options of the bunch. The double-wall vacuum-insulated stainless steel tumbler can keep drinks hot up to 12 hours and cold up to 24 hours. That combined with a sleek aesthetic make this a wonderful travel companion. It's available in eight colors but I'm really vibing with this soft "buttered popcorn" hue.
$35 at Amazon
12
Frank Green
Frank Green ceramic reusable cup
Customize your mug with a wide range of color and size options with this Frank Green travel tumbler. It has an award-winning design that includes a push-button lip and triple-wall vacuum insulation and is made of durable stainless steel and a ceramic lining.
34.95+ at Frank Green
13
Amazon
Contigo Autoseal West Loop travel mug
Contigo's autoseal technology keeps you safe from leaks and spills while also keeping drinks hot up to five hours or cold up to twelve. The lid is easy to both clean and open so you can get to your beverage with just one hand at the push of a button. It's available in over 30 colors.
$23.99 at Amazon
14
Amazon
Yeti Rambler stackable travel mug
Love a Yeti but need a handle? Then this smaller version of the Rambler tumbler has you covered. It has a durable stainless steel construction with double-wall vacuum insulation to keep drinks hot or cold for hours at a time. This Rambler also comes with the standard magnet-powered MagSlider lid to help contain your beverage of choice. It's available in 19 different colors.
$25 at Amazon
15
Amazon
Sunwill tumbler with lid
Keep it classic with this slim Sunwill tumbler. It has a splash proof sliding lid and is made of stainless steel with vacuum insulated double wall construction. Pick from one of 22 vibrant colors and get your drink on.
$19.99 at Amazon
