Reviewers Say These Are The Best Pants To Travel In

Époque Évolution Jet Set trouser

I wore these pants on an 11-hour train ride from New York City to Montreal and couldn't have been cozier. I was initially worried that they would look a bit mumsy, but after styling them with an oversized button-down they felt decidedly chic and French. They're available in sizes 0–18 in four different colors; I have them in black. They're surprisingly sharp and elegant, soft and stretchy without looking like leggings. They have have back pockets big enough to hold a smartphone and a comfortable waistline that didn't pinch no matter how many train snacks I ate. And as a petite person, I love the bartack hemline; they look great with all shoes and don't get crumpled on the tops of your feet. These pants looked so good during my trip that my partner begged me to let her wear them on the train ride back. (I acquiesced). They're definitely a splurge, but absolutely worth it.



Promising review: "I love these pants and have them in black and stone - they are my go-to pants. Can dress them up or down, comfortable, and always look good even after traveling. I keep checking to see if and when other colors come back in stock - fingers crossed soon!" — Laura