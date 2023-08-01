Reviewers Say These Are The Best Pants To Travel In

Whether you’re someone who regularly takes long-haul flights for work and to see family or simply loves to jet off whenever you have time, finding the perfect travel outfit can make or break the experience. Personally, I find air travel to be utterly harrowing, and being able to wear a comfy yet tailored and elegant look gives my soul peace amidst the chaos of the TSA line. And as much as I strongly believe that those who prefer to travel in leggings should do so judgment-free, I lean more toward a pant that looks structured but is actually as comfy and soft as sweats.
With a bit of planning and preparation, it’s actually pretty easy to throw together a travel outfit that looks sophisticated and intentional. Nothing feels better than being able to walk off that plane, train or automobile looking and feeling your best and ready to have an adventure — and the right pants are key to making this happen. Below, I’ve rounded up the best travel pants according to seasoned travelers, reviews, editors and yours truly. They come in a wide variety of sizes, colors and silhouettes, so you can find the one that best fits your aesthetic and budget. Not only are they great for the commute portion of your journey, but they’re all chic enough to wear and enjoy while on vacation too.