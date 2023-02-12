38 Travel Products For Anyone Who Thrives On Planning Ahead

Popular items from this list include:
- A vacuum-free space-saving compression bag so easy to use that all you have to do is stick your clothes inside, zip up the bag, roll the bag, and watch all the excess air get squished out of them until your clothes magically shrink.
- A set of Sea Bands, which target an acupressure point on your wrists meant to help reduce nausea — a must-have for anyone who gets motion sick on long car rides, cruises, buses, and trains.
- A luggage drink caddy for anyone who considers the Starbucks mermaid a copilot — this sticks right into your wheeled luggage and has two roomy pockets for drinks, water bottles, your snacks, your phone, and whatever else was taking up room in your hands on the go.
A hands-free (rotating!) phone mount
Perilogics
Promising review
: "I used it for the first time this week, when I was on three flights. I was able to comfortably sit back and watch TV, check the Internet, and even play a game on my phone. Guess what several friends are getting for Christmas from me ♥️." — adiaphora
A vacuum-free space-saving compression bag
Promising review:
"These were the things I never knew I needed for traveling. They work just as advertised and are really useful when going on a trip.
I always hate at the end of a trip having to mix dirty and clean clothes — a 'laundry bag' or plastic shopping bag never really felt like a good enough separation. These bags seal up and conceal the most stinky, wet clothes from your clean unused clothes. They are going to be one of my new necessities for my big family when traveling.
" — Sarbello
A set of affordable, highly popular wireless Bluetooth earbuds
These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 14 hours of charge (with the earbuds able to play for four-plus hours with each full charge). The earbuds are also sweatproof and waterproof
so you can use them during workouts or runs or even in the shower, and have a built-in mic so you can chat on the phone. Psst — these are also a great option for going outside in a mask, since they don't have wires that'll get tangled in the mask straps.Promising review:
"So many things to rave about with these! Quality of the design and feel of these is amazing. I could literally wear these all night while on vacation with a roommate who snored, they were that comfortable and good at noise cancelling.
I use these most often to listen to music and the sound quality is superb. I have a pair of AirPods that I was *thankfully* gifted and I hardly ever use them because they just aren't as good as my Tozos!" — Alexis Arnold
A set of Sea Bands
Promising review:
"I have always suffered from motion sickness. My whole life I have hated long car rides, even short car rides, as soon as I get in the car and buckle in I already feel the nausea. I couldn't enjoy rollercoasters (I still have yet to try these bands while riding one). I bought these for a 16-hour road trip and they worked 100%. I felt perfectly comfortable the whole way through
. I could even watch movies and text on my phone and feel alright. My two daughters suffer from the same thing (ages one and three) but to the point where they couldn't keep any food down when going on long car rides. The kids' bands worked for them 100% of the time too.
10/10 recommend. I'll be buying more for sure." — Veronica
A luggage drink caddy
Promising review:
"This cup holder is perfect! It helps me a lot! Last time I took a plane with a suitcase and a cup of coffee, when it’s my turn to check my passport and ticket, the coffee cup fell to the ground and coffee sprinkled. It was a nightmare! This time I bought this cup holder, it did do me a favor! I don't have to worry about where my cup and phone are!
I can free my hands to do other things. I love it so much! Hope you love it too." — Philip
Or a leather passport case with a protective side sleeve
Henney's Boutique
Promising review:
"Shipping was impeccable! The holder is sleek looking. It is nice and large. My COVID vaccine card fits snugly." — Alexandra Tino
A portable cordless phone charger
Promising review:
"This is an amazing product, I use it on a daily basis and it keeps my phone charged throughout the day. When it’s plugged in it perfectly it matches the curve of your hand, making it comfortable to use when charging,
it truly gives a huge boost to your battery life and I recommend it to people who frequently have to charge their phone, because this product solves the problem!" — Whistle Blower
A dry shampoo powder
Hair Dance
Promising review:
"I was a little unsure about this product but wanted it for vacation to limit aerosols or liquids. I am mind blown! It smells great, doesn’t leave a residue and both volumizes and keeps my hair looking fresh
. It also lasts for much longer than an aerosol if you’re someone who uses this daily or every other day. The bottle is small enough to not take up space, but I’ve had my first bottle for months and am barely through half.
This will be my go-to from now on." — E
A waterproof pouch
It fits any phone up to 100 mm x 170 mm (or about 3.9 inches x 6.7 inches). It's also a great fix for keeping out sand and dirt (and a great option for runners, if you're caught in the rain but still want to be able to toggle through your music options). Promising review:
"I purchased this case in July for an upcoming canoe trip with a friend, and as luck would have it, we flipped our canoe. Being the rebel that I am, I chose not to wear my phone around my neck, and so it, my ID, and my debit card ended up at the bottom of the river and I just assumed it would be discovered a thousand years from now and placed in a museum as an ancient artifact. Fast forward to this week. I was contacted via FB by an Alachua County Sheriff’s Office diver and guess what he found? Yup, my phone case with all of the contents intact and dry as a bone!
He had to cut the case open, but there was not one single drop of water in it and he ended up purchasing a case for himself because he was just that impressed!" — Julie McDonald
A pack of Neutrogena makeup remover towelettes
Promising review:
"I always have a few of these in my purse as well as using them for travel. It is perfect for removing makeup and making your face feel fresh. I love that it is great for sensitive skin and the individual packets make it perfect to always have some with you." — Bonnie Review
A set of wax ear plugs
You can check out my review of Macks Earplugs for more deets:
"The moldable silicone of Mack's Earplugs
contours easily to the shape of your ear to block out noise much more effectively than other foam or plastic varieties, and the noise reduction is so good that if I pair them with a white noise machine (or just like a white noise loop on Spotify) I genuinely don't hear noises from outside my room. Not only that, but once they're in place, they stay locked there until you decide to pull them out. I've also *loved* these for traveling — if you put these babies in on a plane not only does it help reduce some of the YIKES factor when the plane takes off (it's loud!!), but it cancels out the murmuring noises of passengers on the flight and makes it easier to get some shuteye.
"Promising review
: "I have always bought earplugs based on the decibel ratings, but none of them have ever worked very well for me, because they don't stay in my ears. These have a lower decibel rating than any of the foam earplugs I have used in the past, but they are much more effective. They really block noise, and they don't go in your ear canal; they just cover the entrance to the ear canal. I find this much more comfortable
. I am really glad I found these, and just wish i had found them sooner." — Portlandia
A pair of super-comfy period-proof underwear
Also, unlike your regular undies, you don't have to scrub the blood out of these. They're designed so it rinses right out in the sink with soap and warm water
, and can get tossed in the washer and dryer from there. You can read the rest of my review on Bambody period underwear
for more deets! Available in sizes XS–6XL, eight colors, and in two, three, and six-packs,
Psst — reviewers love these undies, but suggest sizing up
! Promising review:
"My job requires traveling to places that may not always have a bathroom, so when I’m on my period I wear these as a fail safe in case my tampon or pad is at a max and I’m not somewhere I can change them out.
It’s worked great so far and it makes it far more comfortable on the job." — Sam
A backseat hook perfect for road trips
Promising review:
"We travel a lot and of the few things we have bought to make the trips more comfortable, this is the best! I even use it when we are not traveling to hold bags, purses, diaper bag. It's great and can hold a lot of weight!" — GothicPoohBear
A blister-preventing balm
Promising review:
"This stuff is amazing! I won’t wear my 'pinchy' shoes without it AND I’ll wear them more often. I jammed my toe on the first day of vacation, but had planned to wear my new strappy platform hells the next evening. This stuff made my new shoes comfortable for a full night of dinner, walking all over the resort, and dancing!
Everyone is getting this for Christmas this year!" — SM Housel
A reviewer-beloved travel laptop backpack
A lot of nurses, teachers, and parents also swear by this backpack, since it's so well-organized, durable, and comfy! Promising review
: "Love how well made this is. I’ve spilled things on it many times and it is easy to clean off. All the pockets are amazing. Fits everything I need for work — laptop, small keyboard, headphones, charging cord, etc. very comfortable even though I have it fully stuffed." — Denise Wells
Plus a Baggallini, aka an anti-theft vacation backpack
Promising review:
"I am a bag lover and this one is the best. I thought the straps might not be comfortable, but they are. The size is absolutely perfect. The location of the pockets is wonderful. The outside pocket on the back is genius. The red color is gorgeous. Holds all I need and then some. The locking zipper pulls add security." — Gina
A hybrid travel planner and journal
The Lamare is a Florida-based Etsy shop established in 2017 that specializes in planners and journals. Promising review:
"I loved the journals I received. They are gorgeous. They're well-made and fun to use!" — Kristy
Tushy's travel bidet
Promising review:
"We've had the original Tushy for a few years and love it, so we really miss having a bidet when we travel. We were a little skeptical about trying this simple product, but it has a great design! It produces a stream of water that's not as nice as the powered Tushy but still good, and it collapses/expands nicely and looks just like a water bottle,
so we don't have to worry about any weird looks in a public bathroom. There are a couple of great videos online about the best way to use it, very helpful!" — Brittany
Plus a roomy duffel bag
It's water-resistant and has an adjustable long strap.Promising review:
"I recently went camping and was able to pack a lot into this bag.. It zipped up easily. I love the color, it's almost a 'neutral pink' and not too 'look at me, I'm Barbie in the woods!' The shoulder strap was comfortable, the handles were comfortable, too. It was snowing while unloading from the truck to the cabin and despite this bag getting wet (and VERY cold) everything inside was very dry." — Smile Saurus
A beloved grocery bag carrier
Click & Carry
is a Shark Tank
Promising review
: "TikTok made me buy it. This is great when you have a few bags and a box — for example, if you balance the bags, you can throw it over your shoulder and walk inside and have two free hands to carry the box, which is great. Product seems well built, and is comfortable on your shoulder or hand because of the padding." —Hung
Get it from Amazon for $13.99
(available in seven colors).
A popular water-resistant Under Armour face mask
FWIW, if you're planning to exercise in a mask while traveling, this mask also has the approval of a *ton* of runners and athletes in its reviews
. I have two of them in my own rotation, and I'm impressed by how comfortable they are on long flights *and* while working out
. The straps are super soft on your ears — I've gotten so used to straps chafing and was surprised by what a difference this made. I gifted one of these to my dad for Christmas, too, and it's his go-to for walks and errand running. It's just an overall easier mask to breathe in (while still maintaining a tight fit and keeping the people around you safe!). Promising review:
"Like everyone else we've been using masks of varying quality. We work from home so I haven't thought much about airborne pathogens in close quarter environments, until my first business trip in 18 months, yikes. Bought this mask after great testimonials from colleagues who also travel, it worked perfectly for me. Continuous wearing up to seven hours in airports and multiple flights was no problem, very comfortable with great airflow.
Available in five sizes and 10 colors; for reference, I'm wearing the Small-Medium
above.
A fully waterproof, super lightweight Columbia travel jacket
FYI, if you have Amazon Prime Wardrobe you can give this a spin before you buy it!
Available in women's sizes XS–3X and 36 colors.Promising review:
"The jacket is waterproof and very comfortable. I like the bill on the jacket hood that keeps water from dripping into my eyes. A surprise was discovering that there are 'secret' inside mesh pockets perfect for securing things you don't want to fall out of your pockets or get snatched." — Paula Renfro
A set of DripDrop hydration packets
I'm a long distance runner and recently tried the Strawberry Lemonade and Fruit Punch flavors after some 10-milers in the heat — I wasn't expecting them to taste so good considering they're half the sugar of sports drinks, but damn?? These tasted just as flavorful as Gatorade, even when I put them in 16 ounces of water instead of the recommended eight. Usually I feel pretty sluggish by mid-afternoon on days when I go on long runs but I felt fine after chugging one of these packets, so it definitely does the trick. Promising review:
"This was my first experience with DripDrop or any electrolyte powder for that matter. I ordered these to try them out for a beach vacation this summer and it truly made a difference!
My family and I noticed we didn’t feel sluggish from sitting in the sun and sweating for hours. I wasn’t sure what to expect with the flavor but the fruit punch flavor reminds me exactly of Hawaiian Punch!" — Mary
A transparent TSA-approved toiletry bag
Promising review:
"This bag held surprisingly more than expected. I put tiny travel jars for my skincare creams and other small toiletries in it with room to spare. I definitely feel like it was easier to pack and was also easy to grab out of my bag for security. It feels sturdy with nice, thick vinyl. The double zipper moved easily, and I was pleased that it opened completely for ease of getting the items I needed out of it." — Mrs M Tate
An always handy international travel adapter
Promising review:
"LOVE this adapter! I travel from time to time internationally and have always used just the 'standard' adapters found in airports. Could not pass up the opportunity to purchase this one after reading the reviews. Exceeded my expectations of what it was capable of. Used on a recent trip to Germany and it handled everything needed — laptop, cell phone (USB ports are so very welcome), alarm clock, dryer, etc.
Did not miss a beat on the power provided. And, it is also attractive looking ;-) Thank you for making such a great, dependable product!" — Monkey
A five-compartment snack spinner
Check out a TikTok of the snack spinner
in action.Promising review:
"I bought these before they were on Amazon. I’m obsessed. My kids think it’s a game, and they’re so intent on eating all the food inside.
Even my picky eater. As a mom who absolutely hates to hand wash things, I’m so grateful that a) the entire thing comes apart for washing and b) it’s completely dishwasher-safe. This thing is awesome.
One of a kind. I own five right now. Will probably be getting more in the future for when the baby is old enough to snack independently." — Jordan Christman
A set of storage scrunchies
LokiStashed
is a California-based small business that specializes in unique and practical hair accessories. Promising review:
"I got these scrunchies so I could stash away money, lip balm, and car/house keys while enjoying a hike, at the beach, or going to festivals ... basically places where you don't want to be worried about carrying a lot or you don't want people to know where your stuff is.
I have very long thick hair and the scrunchie will go around my hair twice while in a ponytail or bun and it is comfortable." — Amazon customer
A set of homeopathic jet-lag pills
According to the instructions, you should take them at take off and then every two hours and then again once you arrive to help with relaxation and combat sleepiness. Promising review:
"I heard about this product from my cousin who used it for a trip to Japan and it was very effective. I used it for a trip to Washington DC that had multiple stops and delays — total of 15 hours to get to my destination. I was comfortable upon arrival. The next morning I was ready for a work day." — ELEANORE
A nifty leakproof, portable pet water bottle with mini dish
Promising review
: "I saw this on a TikTok video and checked on Amazon and ordered it. My toy poodle loves it and drank out of it with no hesitation. With the heat wave we are having in California right now I want to be sure she is well hydrated
. Before I leave the house I fill the holder with ice and water and I am set. Easy to clean and no spilled water in the car. Easy to throw in my purse and have it when we are out walking around.
I know what people with dogs are getting for Christmas this year." — Amazon customer
A backseat car video monitor
Note:
You should only ever look at the camera when the car isn't in motion! Promising review:
"I saw this product on TikTok and knew I wanted to try it. I LOOOOOVE this product! I hate trying to use my rear view mirror to look into her mirror to make sure she’s okay. The quality of the video is great for the price, and I can easily see if my infant has spit up or I can see her mouth to shove a paci in if needed.
I can see details like if her eyes are open or closed. The night vision isn’t too bad but not as detailed but you can see enough. But overall for the price, I would buy this product again hands-down." — Michael Giblin
A memory foam seat cushion
Promising review:
"We enjoy traveling and spend several weeks on the road each year. I have lower back problems that require my getting cortisone shots for pain relief. For the last few weeks, I have also been having trouble sitting for more than a few minutes because of a pain in the area of my tailbone. I ordered this item for our last trip. I could not believe the difference it made! I was able to sit comfortably both driving and riding without any pain
, and that made a huge difference in my enjoyment of the trip. When we got home I ordered a second one so I could leave one in the car and have one inside. I am recommending it to all my friends who need some relief." — Susan S.
A 50-count set of super-handy laundry soap sheets
Promising review:
"This came SO in handy during my vacation to Europe! I was making lots of different stops to places with different types of weather. With these laundry soap sheets I was able to wash my clothes in the sink — letting me pack just the right amount of clothes for all the different places I went." — Katie Fujarski
A trusty Tide To-Go stain removing pen
Promising review:
"These were a lifesaver. I was walking to the bus and decided it was a great decision to drink coffee while walking. Like a scene from an infomercial, I spilled coffee all over my white shirt.
Yes, the classic coffee on the white shirt. Luckily I had one of these in my bag (I put one in each of my most-used purses in anticipation of my clumsiness). I went into a store bathroom and quickly scrubbed the Tide To-Go on my shirt. All of the coffee blobs went away and once the awkward wet splotches dried up, my shirt was perfectly white again
. You've got yourself a big fan, Tide." — NAD
A quick-release vegan leather travel belt
Cincha Travel
The brand donates 100 airline miles for each purchase, which are used to reconnect separated migrant families. Promising review:
"I try to go on trips with just a carryon and backpack. The issue is my backpack always gets so heavy and hurts my back in king travel days. This belt completely solves that problem! It is high quality, comfortable, and looks super sleek! It’s my favorite travel precut hands-down! — Benjamin
A pair of compression socks
Promising review:
"Prevents your feet and ankles from swelling on long flights. Also gave me an overall more comfortable feel on a 12-hour flight. I didn't feel the need to stretch or wiggle my feet quite as much
. Sizing guide was pretty spot on. They look like regular socks and I didn't have any issues with impressions on my feet. They also they were not super tight in the toe area which I liked. Time will tell if they stay in shape after multiple uses and wash cycles, but for that price it was a great deal." — Tar
An ultra breathable memory foam neck pillow
Promising review
: "I owned a couple of neck pillows previously, but none are nice and soft as this. It is like the memory foam pillow used at night. I used this during my trip to Japan, it is a 12-hour flight and thanks to this travel pillow, it helped me sleep most of the time.
I can't really describe how soft the pillow is... but it's super soft. The fabric is nice and doesn't seem like it would irritate over long trips or flights. There's a zipper for the cover as well, so you could remove it and wash it if you really needed to. Other than the pillow, the black carrying bag also came with an eye cover (I'm obsessed with these, and they're better quality than the ones you get from the airplanes)
as well as earplugs and case for it, which is nice because I sometime lost my earplug or get it dirty. Overall, extremely comfortable, so it's worth the price if you want a better quality pillow." — Dang
A pack of Dr. Frederick's Original Better Blister Bandages
Each pack comes with bandages to fit your heel, toe, and foot. People who wear heels also recommend these!
As a blister-prone human, I swear by these. A few years ago, before I invested in these running socks that prevent blisters
, I got a blister on my big toe so unspeakably large and painful that I am cringing even TYPING about it,
and no amount of rest from running seemed to heal it; it just kept coming back. I finally used one of these bandages, and the pain was virtually gone from the moment I put it on.
It was also so airtight that nothing got inside, and it didn't loosen in the shower. You're supposed to take it off when it loses adhesive so it can come off gently without disturbing the blister if it hasn't fully healed yet. After using two of these in a row over the course of a week and a half, my blister was finally healed up enough that it stopped coming back
. Promising review:
"So glad I thought ahead to buy these before going to Italy. I had new fashionable shoes and low-cut socks and we did 10 times more walking that I had anticipated. I tried the shoes on for an hour and got a blister. Wore these for 10 days in Europe and had zero issues, total comfort, left them on for multiple days through showers
. I’ll never travel without these again." — Paul Hinman
A packing checklist
Promising review:
"We travel frequently and have two children. As any parent knows, packing for yourself and your children can be overwhelming (especially for a trip longer than a few days
). I have found this list to be a lifesaver and I also give it as a gift for other traveling families. It is easy to plan, organize, and list out items that are easily forgotten. You can also list the quantity of each item needed.
It has a variety of clothing options and space to add more. Overall, wonderful purchase and has likely saved me many forgotten items!" — Mike D.