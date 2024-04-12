These Are HuffPost Readers’ Favorite Travel Products Of All Time

Shopping travel

Traveling is such a pleasure, yet it can also be stressful and uncomfortable, with long flights, crowded airports and unfamiliar lodging. Here at HuffPost, we’re always on the lookout for items to make travel more comfortable and all-around easier. We also believe that our readers are their own authority, so we’ve rounded up HuffPost readers’ favorite, top-selling travel products for your reference, including from the best carry-on luggage, hygiene and skin care, comfy clothes and more.

Read on for a list of our community’s go-to travel products.

1
Amazon
A universal international travel charger
This versatile international charger is a HuffPost staple for a reason: It works in over 160 countries, including the U.S., throughout Europe, the UK, Australia, New Zealand, China and Japan. Even better? It can charge five devices at the same time, so it's endlessly useful and convenient. You can grab it in four colors.
$19.89 at Amazon
2
Amazon
A tiny, on-the-go iWalk charger
HuffPosters are also loyal to this game-changing portable charger, which promises to have your back if you're ever dangerously low on juice while traveling (because let's face it: You never think you need one of these until suddenly, you do). It can power up an iPhone for one full charge and is small enough to fit an a pocket, plus lightweight enough that it won't add heft to your bag. This model is compatible with iPhones 6-14 (including Pro Max) and with Apple AirPods; you can grab the brand's iPhone 15 version portable charger and its Samsung and Android version here.
$29.99 at Amazon
3
Amazon
A 100-pack of compressed towelettes that expand with water
These handy compressed towelettes are also one of HuffPosters' top sellers. They make it easy to stay clean on the go, whether you're dealing with a spill on your airplane tray or need some extra cleaning power in the plane bathroom (or wherever you may find yourself during your travels).
$14.77 at Amazon
4
Amazon
A set of travel containers for your favorite skin, hair and body care products
Readers also showed up for this handy travel container set, which'll keep you organized, leak-free and prepped with your favorite liquid, cream and gel products on your trip.

It includes four squeezable bottles, four jars and two spray bottles, along with a bag, scoopers, a funnel, a brush and labels so you can properly decant and keep track of everything. It's made with BPA-free silicone and is available in four color combinations.
$8.49 at Amazon
5
Amazon
Aquaphor's Lip Repair lip balm
Aquaphor's famous lip balm is a favorite among HuffPost readers (and HuffPost writers are obsessed with the avocado oil and shea butter-enriched Aquaphor balm stick, too). The lip balm helps soothe chapped, parched lips using a nourishing formula of shea butter, glycerin and castor seed oil.
Lip balm: $4.49 at AmazonBalm stick: $10.39 at Amazon
6
Amazon
A pair of cult-favorite Bluetooth earbuds
These wireless, waterproof earbuds were a hit among HuffPost readers, and for good reason: countless Amazon reviewers have likened their crisp audio and in-ear comfort to that of Apple AirPods, except without the sticker shock.
$25.99+ at Amazon
7
Amazon
A twist memory foam pillow
This reader-favorite bendy memory foam pillow will make napping and kicking back on your flight that much comfier. You can also use it as a mini body pillow for easier sleeping at your destination. It's available in four colors.
$24.99+ at Amazon
8
Quince
A three-pack of Quince compression socks
These compression socks are a favorite among HuffPost readers. They're designed to help reduce soreness and swelling during travel or long days on your feet. They're made with a soft blend of recycled nylon and spandex for a medium compression fit that's comfy yet supportive. They're available in two color combinations.
$29.90 at Quince (originally $76)
9
Paravel
A Paravel weekender bag
HuffPost readers also love this splurge-worthy weekender bag, which combines the best of function and style with a super-sturdy, durable exterior that's also surprisingly lightweight. This is an investment that'll last you for years to come, and you'll love how you can really make it your own with your own monogrammed initials. It also has straps to slide over your rolling luggage for extra portability and convenience.
$295 at Paravel
10
Amazon
A comfy two-piece loungewear set
This reader-beloved lounge set is elegant yet deliciously comfortable, so you don't have to choose between comfiness and looking put together. (In other words, you can have your cake and eat it too.) The top is made with a soft, sophisticated rib knit in a classic crewneck style, and the pants are loose yet tapered for a structured yet comfy piece you'll be able to actually relax in. The set comes in sizes XS-XL and is available in a variety of colors.
$45.99+ at Amazon
11
Amazon
The Bioderma Sensibio micellar water
HuffPost readers swear by this cult-favorite micellar water, which is a type of cleanser that removes pollution, dirt, makeup and oil from skin without requiring you to wash it off. Because you don't have to worry about removing it, you can use it just about anywhere, as long as you have a cotton pad or something similar to apply it with. That makes it a particularly great choice for traveling, since you can easily cleanse your face while having to take a trip to the airport bathroom or the lavatory on the plane (I'm truly not sure which one is less appealing).

Bioderma's bestselling formula is designed to be extra gentle on skin, so you won't have to resort to harsh rubbing or tugging to remove makeup, oil and dirt. It's available in four sizes, including a travel size.
$5.99+ at Amazon
12
Amazon
Sunscreen, sunscreen, sunscreen — specifically Supergoop's Unseen formula
Wearing SPF is always important, and it's that much more important on a plane, when you're at a higher elevation and therefore even closer to the sun. HuffPost readers loved Supergoop's Unseen SPF 40 Sunscreen, which applies clear with a matte finish. It's formulated with skin-loving, antioxidant-rich ingredients like red algae and frankincense to add moisture to dry skin while helping soothe irritation. Plus, it doubles as a makeup primer.

It's available in three sizes, including a travel size.
$18+ at Amazon$18 at Ulta$22+ at Sephora
13
Madewell
The Madewell leather transport tote
This chic leather tote is also a HuffPost reader-favorite for its understated yet sophisticated style and roomy interior, which makes it a great carry-on bag (and day bag for the rest of your trip). It's a bestseller at Madewell and is available in two colors.
$159.50+ at Madewell (originally $168)
14
Amazon
The famously nourishing Weleda Skin Food moisturizer
HuffPosters love this popular European moisturizer, which you can use on dehydrated, thirsty skin on your hands, face and body. It’s a long-heralded holy grail moisturizer among skincare enthusiasts because of its rich, nourishing formula that’s chockfull of hardworking hydrators like glycerin and lanolin and plant ingredients including sunflower, pansy and chamomile oils. A little goes a long way, too.
$10.99 at Amazon
15
Sephora
The Tower 28 hypochlorous acid SOS facial spray
HuffPosters loved this cult-favorite facial spray, which has gone viral on TikTok multiple times over. It contains antibacterial hypochlorous acid to help soothe skin and calm inflammation as you travel (you can read more about the benefits of hypochlorous acid, according to dermatologists).

It's available in multiple sizes, including a travel-sized option.
$12+ at Sephora$12+ at Amazon
