“Convenient and easy to use. I purchased this steamer in order to touch up a few pieces of clothing that get wrinkled easily but don’t want to iron. This steamer does exactly that and is lightweight. It heats up so quickly. My sister-in-law decided to stay with us and told us very last minute so our extra sheets were wrinkled. Took this steamer out and the sheets looked great. We are traveling out of state soon and can’t wait to bring this for my daughter’s flower girl dress.” — Amanda M’Sadoques

“All around a great steamer and much better for clothes than ironing. Steamer holds a good deal of water, and mist is very fine. No water spots or spitting my my last one which was an Oster and would leave water spots on clothes from spitting. This one heats very fast and is comfortable to use. I was able to steam quite a few garments between refills and all came out really well. I’ve not had to use the brush attachment yet but it does attach very securely. All in all very easy to recommend this clothes steamer.” — BigDaddyD



”Great product, great price! Great product. Simple to use. Came with measuring cup so you don’t need to take it to the sink. Heats up and creates steam fast. Cord is pretty long. One fill of water was enough to steam one 84x48 inch curtain panel, doing so at a moderate pace. ” — David E.