Based On Reviews, Target Is Definitely The Best Place To Buy A Travel Steamer

A high-tech option from Conair with automatic shutoff

In addition to high powered steaming, this Conair steamer comes with handy attachments like a creaser tool that makes pleats. It also has a sensor that lets the machine know when you set it down to automatically turn the steam off."Bought this gadget for a vacation and it worked like a charm even on denim. The only con is that it is a little heavy. But I love it so much I make allowances for the weight in my luggage. It is extremely handy around the house I use it on curtain's drapery so it's not just for vacation. It is very powerful"