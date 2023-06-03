Shopping traveltargetAppliances

Based On Reviews, Target Is Definitely The Best Place To Buy A Travel Steamer

Move over, clunky clothing iron — the steamer is now the choice of frequent travelers.

On Assignment For HuffPost

Travel steamers from <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=647a93d9e4b0047ed7814ae4&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fblack-decker-2-in-1-steamer-iron%2F-%2FA-84268285" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Black+Decker" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="647a93d9e4b0047ed7814ae4" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=647a93d9e4b0047ed7814ae4&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fblack-decker-2-in-1-steamer-iron%2F-%2FA-84268285" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Black+Decker</a>, <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=647a93d9e4b0047ed7814ae4&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fchi-handheld-steamer-11590-black%2F-%2FA-87328726" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Chi" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="647a93d9e4b0047ed7814ae4" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=647a93d9e4b0047ed7814ae4&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fchi-handheld-steamer-11590-black%2F-%2FA-87328726" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Chi</a>, and <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=647a93d9e4b0047ed7814ae4&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Frowenta-pure-pop-handheld-garment-steamer%2F-%2FA-89104504%3Fpreselect%3D88747364" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Rowenta" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="647a93d9e4b0047ed7814ae4" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=647a93d9e4b0047ed7814ae4&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Frowenta-pure-pop-handheld-garment-steamer%2F-%2FA-89104504%3Fpreselect%3D88747364" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Rowenta</a>
Target
Travel steamers from Black+Decker, Chi, and Rowenta

No matter how nicely you fold your clothes, chances are you’ll find unwanted wrinkles when you pull them out of your suitcase. While some hotels and Airbnbs may have an iron to use, your safest bet is to pack a lightweight travel steamer.

Using only vaporized water, a steamer gently loosens up the wrinkles in your clothes. If you’re looking to try a travel steamer, you’ll want to head to Target — the red-dot retailer has so many well-reviewed options.

Below, we’ve found the best travel steamers that you can easily add to your luggage.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Target
A steamer from a trusted brand that comes in a number of fun colors
Rating: 4.9 out of 5 stars

The steam from this colorful Rowenta steamer refreshes and sanitizes your clothing. You can get the slim, lightweight device in four different vivid colors including, blue, green, coral red and yellow.

Promising review: "This steamer is so easy to use and makes clothes look professionally, dry cleaned!" — Smw2013
$39.99 at Target
2
Target
A handheld, futuristic-looking option that’s conveniently tiny
Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars

This travel steamer is unique in that it has detachable bristles and a lint brush, to not only steam your clothes, but also tidy them up a bit. The folding handle also makes it easier to pack up in your luggage.

Promising review: "A little larger than a standard soda can, it’s perfect for travel. I bought this for a trip when we were going to have anniversary photos taken and it was really powerful and worked fast on my chiffon dress. I would definitely recommend dumping the excess water out immediately and leaving it open until completely dry - it would definitely get gross otherwise." Ms B
$29.99 at Target
3
Target
A steamer that doubles as an iron and has a freestanding design
Rating 4.8 out of 5 stars

The metal plate on the front of this steamer allows it to double as a clothing iron for those really tricky wrinkles. You can get to work fast too, as the steamer reheats in only 30 seconds.

Promising review: "I really love how it gives the clothes a fresh crisp just ironed look." — Phylicia
$59.99 at Target
4
Target
An iron-steamer combo from Black+Decker
Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars

Get the best of both worlds with the this steamer and iron combo. It is a bit heavier than your traditional travel steamer, at just over four pounds, but it's up for the challenge of heavier fabrics that your typical steamers may not be able to tackle.

Promising review: "This was perfect to bring to our elopement to make sure we had something small to pack that would do all of our de-wrinkling needs. Great to travel with!" —sruybi
$44.99 at Target
5
Target
A high-tech option from Conair with automatic shutoff
Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars

In addition to high powered steaming, this Conair steamer comes with handy attachments like a creaser tool that makes pleats. It also has a sensor that lets the machine know when you set it down to automatically turn the steam off.

Promising review: "Bought this gadget for a vacation and it worked like a charm even on denim. The only con is that it is a little heavy. But I love it so much I make allowances for the weight in my luggage. It is extremely handy around the house I use it on curtain's drapery so it's not just for vacation. It is very powerful" Shawnpert
$79.99 at Target
6
Target
A pretty and ergonomic-looking steamer
Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars

Steam in style with this rose gold steamer. The powerful steamer comes with a fabric brush attachment to help get rid of any lint or pet hair.

Promising review: "Have been using this on all my pressing needs (no pun) and it works great! I use distilled water..plenty of steam in just seconds! Ironing is a breeze. My only wish is that I found this SALAV steamer sooner!! Love!! Love!!" mimi jane
$59.99 at Target
7
Amazon
A powerful steamer with a long cord with a high-capacity tank
Rating: 5 out of 5 stars

With a 10-foot cord, you'll be able to steam even when your hotel room has limited electrical plug options. The large water tank and strong steam power make this CHI steamer a winning choice.

Promising review: "This is my first experience with a handheld steamer, and there were only two 5 star reviews for this product - but I took a chance and I’m glad I did! I knew Chi was great for hair straighteners and it turns out they make a great steamer too. The reservoir lasts a long time and it’s very easy to use. It took me one full reservoir to get a very wrinkly dress looking good." — NattyG
$54.99 at Target
8
Target
A high-contrast steamer with good endurance
Rating: 5 out of 5 stars

The compact and lightweight design of these Smartek steamer makes it a great travel buddy. The quick heating steamer will be ready in less than one minute and is able to steam up to seven minutes when completely filled meaning you can say goodbye to wrinkly clothes. This one doesn't have any reviews, but it does have 15 impressive 5-star ratings.
$24.99 at Target
9
Amazon
A retro-style steamer with a clear tank
Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars

Weighing a little over a pound, you won't notice this travel steamer in your baggage. When you're ready to use it, the steamer can steam up to 10 minutes meaning you don't have to worry about frequent refills.

Promising review: "We bought this as we are frequent travelers, both for work and leisure, and our clothes (especially our nice ones) always get wrinkled. This not only works great for travel, but we use it at home now too for all of our steaming needs!" — Target Taylor
$24.99 at Target
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

A refillable roll-on sponge sunscreen applicator

33 Brilliant Products You’ll Be Glad You Finally Bought

Close

MORE IN Shopping

MORE IN LIFE