Compact and Collapsible Travel Strollers For Planes and Trains

Bugaboo Butterfly compact stroller

4.6 out of 5 starsFor a simple fold-and-go option, this travel stroller is just 16.1 pounds, and can be carried by its strap, leg rest or handlebar. Its folded size is ultra-compact, making it perfect to stow away in most overhead compartments on planes and trains. It's suitable for babies and toddlers up to 50 pounds. Colors include green, black and blue."I have 3 kids and probably way too many strollers (according to my husband haha)… but I felt like I needed an easy travel stroller while juggling all these kids and our stuff. I didn’t expect to love this stroller as much as I do! It’s light, compact and so easy to use (I even won over the hubby’s approval)! I think I’ll even use this for drop/pick ups when school starts back up, due to the ease of use with this stroller. Can’t say enough good things about this stroller and how it is so much more than just a travel stroller!" — Sarah Danielsen