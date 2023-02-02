ShoppingParenting travelBabies

Compact and Collapsible Travel Strollers For Planes and Trains

Traveling with kids is hard. Reviewers say that these super-portable strollers can help.

A <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Baby-Jogger-City-Single-Stroller/dp/B07NZPT3TR?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=63d930e0e4b01a4363907728%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Baby Jogger City Tour 2 ultra-compact travel stroller" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63d930e0e4b01a4363907728" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Baby-Jogger-City-Single-Stroller/dp/B07NZPT3TR?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=63d930e0e4b01a4363907728%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Baby Jogger City Tour 2 ultra-compact travel stroller</a> and a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Summer-Infant-012914326435-Convenience-Stroller/dp/B07GGHVL64?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=63d930e0e4b01a4363907728%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Summer 3Dmini convenience stroller" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63d930e0e4b01a4363907728" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Summer-Infant-012914326435-Convenience-Stroller/dp/B07GGHVL64?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=63d930e0e4b01a4363907728%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Summer 3Dmini convenience stroller</a>
Amazon
A Baby Jogger City Tour 2 ultra-compact travel stroller and a Summer 3Dmini convenience stroller

Traveling with children isn’t the easiest task in the world, especially if they’re infants and or in the terrible twos of toddlerhood. But there’s one product that will help the experience go much more smoothly: a travel stroller.

This kind of stroller is designed to be extra-light and folds up into a compact size to make it convenient to store in plane carry-on compartments, car trunks and even the overhead racks of a train. Plus, its non-bulky design makes it way easier and less of a hassle to navigate through crowded airports, transit stations and even theme parks. These strollers often have other useful features, including storage space for diapers, bottles and other small items, and an overhead canopy for sun protection.

If you want to take some of the stress your next family trip, you’re in luck. We rounded up a couple of the highest-rated travel strollers you can get on Amazon.

1
Amazon
Bugaboo Butterfly compact stroller
Amazon rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars

For a simple fold-and-go option, this travel stroller is just 16.1 pounds, and can be carried by its strap, leg rest or handlebar. Its folded size is ultra-compact, making it perfect to stow away in most overhead compartments on planes and trains. It's suitable for babies and toddlers up to 50 pounds. Colors include green, black and blue.

Promising review: "I have 3 kids and probably way too many strollers (according to my husband haha)… but I felt like I needed an easy travel stroller while juggling all these kids and our stuff. I didn’t expect to love this stroller as much as I do! It’s light, compact and so easy to use (I even won over the hubby’s approval)! I think I’ll even use this for drop/pick ups when school starts back up, due to the ease of use with this stroller. Can’t say enough good things about this stroller and how it is so much more than just a travel stroller!" — Sarah Danielsen
$429 at Amazon
2
Amazon
Cybex Libelle stroller
Amazon rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars

This lightweight, compact stroller has a built-in seat that's suitable for infants six months and older and up to 55 pounds and is compatible with any CYBEX infant car seat. It folds into an easy-to-store size to fit in travel compartments and car trunks.

Promising review: "Literally my favorite baby purchase to date. I was looking for something that folds up super small but has a decent size sunshade and reclines a little. This bad boy has all that plus it glides like a DREAM. I mean, push it with one hand all day kind of smooth. It folds easily, need both hands to push the buttons but the fold literally takes 1 second. And it folds correctly every time. We attached a carrying strap to the side of it and taking it everywhere is so easy. Highly recommend for travel, definitely works as a carry on." — Dee
$239.99 at Amazon
3
Amazon
Inglesina Quid baby stroller
Amazon rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars

This compact, lightweight stroller weighs just 13 pounds and makes traveling with your little one so much easier. It's equipped with a roomy storage compartment beneath the seat and a design that makes it easy to fold and open. It also has a one-touch foot brake, lockable front wheels and a full extendable UPF 50+ canopy to protect your tot from the sun. It's suitable for 3-month-olds to toddlers up to 50 pounds. Style options include black, navy blue, gray and floral prints.

Promising review: "We’ve used travel strollers before but we chose this one as most travel strollers need babies to be 6 months before using. This stroller was perfect for our 4 month old with a great recline and support for someone who can’t quite sit up on their own yet. If you’re debating, just choose this one. Bonus points for fitting under the seat on smaller planes." — Brian Idehen
$299 at Amazon
4
Amazon
Gb Pockit+ travel stroller
Amazon rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars

This collapsible stroller lets it in fit in most overhead compartments on planes and trains so you can be at ease while traveling. It weights only 9.5 pounds making it easy to push and steer with one hand. The canopy provides UPF50+ protection and the seat features a reclining design so your little one can rest comfortably. It comes in blue and black and fits children from 6 months old and up to 55 pounds.

Promising review: "This stroller is the best for traveling! I bought this as we've done a lot of travel this year with our little one. He's very comfy in this, and it folds so easily and slides under our seat on the airplane - no more waiting around or fear of breakage with gate check!" — Tash
$223.96 at Amazon
5
Amazon
Kolcraft Cloud Plus compact stroller
Amazon rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

Available in gray and red, this 11.8-pound stroller is the travel essential you need on your next vacation. It has an extended canopy, bottom storage compartment and a window at the top so you can keep an eye on your baby. It fits children up to 50 pounds and 40 inches tall.

Promising review: "This stroller is a perfect “in between” of a large size stroller and teeny umbrella stroller. Bought for a vacation and it folds easily, lays pretty flat considering there’s a tray and cup holders, and maneuvered well in small spaces and uneven pavement. Large storage space underneath. Held a Kavu shoulder bag and multiple small shopping bags as well. My son is a large 17 month old and he was well supported, shaded, and has a good amount of room to grow. This was a great purchase!" — Amazon customer
$79.99 at Amazon
6
Amazon
Baby Jogger City Tour 2 stroller
Amazon rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars

Clear the way for this versatile stroller that offers a version for singles and twins. The single stroller holds babies up to 20 pounds and the double stroller holds up to 33 pounds. Both models are super easy to fold for transport thanks to the secure auto-lock feature that keeps it compacted.

Promising review: "I started using it when my twin babies were around 4 months old. Very light and have no problems fitting through standard doors. Easy to maneuver on pavement. Perfect for every day use in the city or travel. This review comes after 3 months of use and no problems so far." — RivFam
Single: $249.99 at AmazonDouble: $449.99 at Amazon
7
Amazon
Summer 3Dmini convenience stroller
Amazon rating: 4.3 out of 5

For traveling with a baby while on a budget, this wallet-friendly stroller is great for taking on the train or bus or placing in the back of your car. It weights 11 pounds and is suitable for children 6 months and older, up to 45 pounds. It folds into a compact size and has a storage basket, rear storage pocket and two cup holders. Colors include blue, gray, gray/black and pink.

Promising review: "Bought this for traveling with my toddler. It folds up easily (can fold and unfold with one hand if needed) and is great for the airport. The basket under the seat is small, but the cupholder and pocket on the handles is a great feature for parents. Overall a good deal for the price and have made it my everyday stroller thanks to the compact size." — Molly Gresenz
$59.99 at Amazon
8
Amazon
Doona 2-in-1 car seat and stroller system
Amazon rating: 4.8 out of 5 stars

Easily go from car seat to stroller and then back to car seat for easy transport with this splurge-worthy baby accessory. Reviewers say that this travel system is worth every penny due to how easy and convenient it is to use. It includes a rear-facing car seat and base, plus a built-in handle bar and wheels that let it convert into a stroller. It's suitable for babies up to 35 pounds.

Promising review: "Although it’s a bit of a splurge item, it’s well worth it! It’s easy to install, safe, and extremely convenient. It beats having to lug around and put together the car seat and stroller every time you go somewhere. This is we’ll worth it!" — Rebecca Hill
$550 at Amazon
9
Amazon
Jeep PowerGlyde Plus stroller by Delta Children
Amazon rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

Only 13.8 pounds, this smooth-riding stroller features an oversized canopy for sun protection, an extra-large storage basket and swivel front wheels for better control while steering. It can folded into a compact size for everyday travel. It's safe for children ages 6 months and up, and up to 50 pounds. It comes in gray and black.

Promising review: "Looking for a sturdy, 'heavy duty' umbrella stroller- this is it. We wanted one for vacation and this didn’t disappoint. BONUS it’s tall enough for my 6’6 husband to push without a problem. Turns on a dime, folds up easily. Best money spent on a baby item." — Cassie
$89.99 at Amazon
Relationships

This Couple’s Viral Date Night Idea Could Be A Relationship Game Changer

Relationships

The 6 Most Common Things Oldest Siblings Bring Up In Therapy

Shopping

Psst: These Midcentury Modern-Style Dining Chairs Are Less Than $100 On Amazon

Shopping

64 Products You Better Believe Live Up To Their Wild Number Of 5-Star Reviews

Home & Living

Here's What's Leaving Netflix In February

Home & Living

Here's What's Coming To Netflix In February

Wellness

6 Things People Do Differently In Finland, The Happiest Country In The World

Shopping

This Viral Lululemon Bag Is Always Sold Out — But Amazon Has A $19 Dupe

Shopping

No One Will Ever Guess Your Trendy Activewear Is From Walmart

Relationships

5 Signs You’re In A Relationship With A Covert Narcissist

Parenting

What Is ‘Sad Beige’ Parenting, And How Did We Get Here?

Shopping

The Best Ugg Dupes, According To TikTok

Shopping

40 Little Things Any Home Chef Will Likely Want In Their Kitchen