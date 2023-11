Another reason why tubing mascaras are trending (the hashtag #tubingmascara has 29,000,000 views on TikTok alone) is that they tend to be especially long-wearing and resistant to smudging, sweat and flaking due to their very cohesive properties.

People with sensitive eyes and skin may also find these mascaras favorable because removal doesn’t require painful tugging or rubbing. Instead, the tubes come off in satisfying little cones leaving behind lashes that are completely intact and makeup-free.

Many cosmetic brands from drugstore to luxury have tried their hand at crafting tubing mascara formulations. If you’re curious to give them a shot, keep scrolling to shop them just below.

