This TV Sold Out In 3 Minutes On Prime Day. We Found A Similar One Still In Stock.

They say good things come to those who wait, but in the case of one of Amazon’s first Prime Day lightning deals, the early birds made out with Prime Day’s best TV deal.

Specifically, on day one of Prime Day 2019, Amazon offered a lightning deal on this 70-inch Sony Bravia 4K Smart TV. The deal was revealed at 8:15 a.m. Eastern and was sold out by 8:18 a.m. — a mere three minutes later. It’s not hard to see why: The normally $1,000 TV was on sale for $800.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like the 70-inch model will be going on sale again any time soon, but because we refuse to throw in the towel without a good fight, we found a very similar model (albeit smaller) for arguably an even better deal — and it’s not at Amazon.

Walmart We found this 49-inch Sony Bravia 4K HD Android TV on sale at Walmart for $439.

We found this 49-inch Sony Bravia 4K HD Android TV on sale at Walmart for $439 — a huge markdown from its normally $898 price tag. Sneakily, Walmart makes you add the TV to your cart before you can see the final price tag, but rest assured, once it’s there you’ll see the $439 sale price.

The TV has a nearly 4.5-star rating on Walmart’s site and more than 200 reviews. This smart TV allows you to cast your favorite apps with Google Cast, and ause voice search to find your preferred shows because it’s compatible with Google Home and Amazon Alexa. Sony’s Android TVs include Google Assistant built-in, so you’re able to easily check in on your favorite team’s latest score and play your favorite movie.

WANT A BIGGER TV?

For now, it looks like the 55-inch Sony Bravia 4K Smart TV is also on sale at Walmart. Originally $1,098, it’s on sale for $798. Both TVs come with free two-day delivery as well as free pickup at certain locations, so you can get to binging the remainder of “Stranger Things” ASAP.

That said, Amazon also currently has a flash sale on a 55-inch Sony 4K Ultra HD Smart TV right now for only $500 (normally $748). Either way, it’s a shopper’s market, so there are plenty of markdowns to choose from.

ALREADY HAVE A TV?