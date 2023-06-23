A Professional Waxer Says These Are The Only Tweezers Worth Buying

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

As someone with a set of eyebrows as unruly as they come, a solid pair of tweezers are among my most valued possessions. The number of times I’ve poked and picked at myself to try and grab a particularly evasive hair has created some embarrassing red spots on my face and enough frustration to last a lifetime.

I sought the knowledge of one hair removal expert to find out what kind of tweezers she uses in her salons to get the best pluck possible.

Jodi Shays, a professional waxer and owner of Queen Bee salons and spas in Washington, California and Texas, said that in order for a pair of tweezers to meet her professional standards, they should be constructed from stainless steel or titanium (the latter being the most rust-proof of the two).

“We need tweezers that have a great ‘tension’ and ‘spring’ to them,” Shays wrote to me. “That means when you put them between your fingers, you can feel a good ‘bounce.’”

Shays said this tension is what allows you to grasp a hair more effectively, without breaking it or causing trauma to the surrounding skin.

Shays, who recently designed her own tweezers ($28.95 at her store), said that she loves tweezers made by Rubis Switzerland, a Swiss beauty tool company that thoughtfully crafts many of their cosmetic instruments from surgical steel.

“The engineering of [Rubis Switzerland] tools is just superb and made for precision tweezing. They also do not dull quickly. The tension is amazing,” Shays said.