The Best Small Umbrellas To Shield You From The Rain

These tiny umbrellas and foldable ponchos are cute and easy to have on hand, they'll fit perfectly in your pocket or bag.

Shopping Writer for HuffPost

Stay dry no matter where you are with this <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Umbrella-Protection-Lightweight-Portable-Umbrellas/dp/B093TZFJT8?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=620d56b5e4b0557b5a3e4a22,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="tiny umbrella" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="620d56b5e4b0557b5a3e4a22" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Umbrella-Protection-Lightweight-Portable-Umbrellas/dp/B093TZFJT8?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=620d56b5e4b0557b5a3e4a22,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">tiny umbrella</a> that provides UV protection, a <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=compactumbrellas-TessaFlores-021622-%20620d56b5e4b0557b5a3e4a22&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.smallable.com%2Fen%2Fproduct%2Fmadeleine-collapsible-umbrella-peach-anatole-223697%3Fcountry%3DUS%26currency%3DUSD%26esl-k%3Dsem-google-am-en%7Cnu%7Cc323098996040%7Cm%7Ck%7Cp%7Ct%7Cdc%7Ca64645450295%7Cg1668987722%26gdpr%3D%7BGDPR%7D%26gdpr_consent%3D%7BGDPR_CONSENT_413%7D%26gdpr_pd%3D%7BGDPR_PD%7D%26gclid%3DCj0KCQiA3rKQBhCNARIsACUEW_bWyPKsihpI37Lxgy-XmNJp52nbNJxaVqXPbDa9O9cSzHOTlPDdGloaArJSEALw_wcB" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="flat-handled option" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="620d56b5e4b0557b5a3e4a22" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=compactumbrellas-TessaFlores-021622-%20620d56b5e4b0557b5a3e4a22&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.smallable.com%2Fen%2Fproduct%2Fmadeleine-collapsible-umbrella-peach-anatole-223697%3Fcountry%3DUS%26currency%3DUSD%26esl-k%3Dsem-google-am-en%7Cnu%7Cc323098996040%7Cm%7Ck%7Cp%7Ct%7Cdc%7Ca64645450295%7Cg1668987722%26gdpr%3D%7BGDPR%7D%26gdpr_consent%3D%7BGDPR_CONSENT_413%7D%26gdpr_pd%3D%7BGDPR_PD%7D%26gclid%3DCj0KCQiA3rKQBhCNARIsACUEW_bWyPKsihpI37Lxgy-XmNJp52nbNJxaVqXPbDa9O9cSzHOTlPDdGloaArJSEALw_wcB" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">flat-handled option</a> that slips into pockets and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/TIME-LOVER-Windproof-Umbrella-Umbrellas/dp/B091973BVC?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=620d56b5e4b0557b5a3e4a22,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="mini pastel umbrella" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="620d56b5e4b0557b5a3e4a22" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/TIME-LOVER-Windproof-Umbrella-Umbrellas/dp/B091973BVC?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=620d56b5e4b0557b5a3e4a22,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">mini pastel umbrella</a> that comes with its own travel case.
Smallable, Amazon
Growing up in the Pacific Northwest, I got pretty accustomed to unexpected downpours that had a way of soaking you to the bone. Now, with springtime fast approaching, many parts of the country will be met with similar weather.

If you want to avoid the prospect of sopping-wet hair and drenched clothing, but also don’t want to deal with the hassle of toting around a full-size umbrella or bulky rain coat, these tiny umbrellas might be a great solution. Keep reading to find compact umbrellas that easily slide into pockets and purses, as well as some super slim foldable ponchos to help you stay prepared.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Davek
A pocket-sized umbrella that can fit into the palm of your hand
This super compact, six-ribbed umbrella by Davek folds down to a minuscule 7 inches, so it can easily slide into pockets or purses on a rainy day. It has a canopy size of 34 inches once opened and comes in 10 different colors like teal, lemon yellow, eggplant and kelly green.
Get it from Davek for $59.
Smallable
A flat-handled umbrella for space-conscious storage
Measuring just under 7 inches when closed, this manual umbrella folds into a flat design, making it even easier to slip into pockets or compartments. The flat handle is made of maple wood and the canopy measures 33 inches across when opened. It's also available in 12 different colors like peach, burgundy, olive green and lilac.
Get it from Smallable for $35.
Amazon
A miniature umbrella that also provides UV protection
For lightweight rain and sun protection, this mini umbrella weighs under half a pound and measures just under 7 inches when closed -- but almost 35 inches across when open. The multi-layered canopy is held up by a durable and rust proof aluminum alloy frame, while the canopy fabric is made up of four layers and a specific kind of weaving to provide effective UV protection.
Get it from Amazon for $21.99.
Amazon
An inverted folding umbrella that can fit inside most purses
This automatic fiberglass frame umbrella uses a rebound design so you don't have to worry about pinched fingers when opening or closing. The canopy fabric is also constructed of three layers, including a water repellent bottom layer and a titanium gold coating to offer UV protection. When folded, it measures just under 9 inches, and is 36 inches across when open.
Get it from Amazon for $10.89.
Amazon
A compact umbrella that comes with its own travel case
The eight-ribbed fiberglass and metal frame of this umbrella is reinforced to withstand wind gusts of up to 60 mph. It also has a waterproof and anti-UV coating to provide sun protection and cooling effects in the summer. The accompanying zip case measures 8 inches in length, and there are eight different color options available including black, pink and sky blue.
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
Amazon
A highly rated mini umbrella with a smaller sized canopy
This highly rated single-person umbrella has over 2,000 five-star reviews on Amazon and comes with a waterproof sleeve for dry transport. When folded, it measures just under 7 inches and has a durable fiberglass and alloy frame that opens automatically with a button. The canopy fabric is highly water repellent, offers UV protection and is available in 15 different colors and patterns.
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
Amazon
A super slim umbrella that only weighs 3 ounces
This ultra-slim featherweight umbrella by A.Brolly might be the lightest compact umbrella on the market. Once folded, it slips into its slim tube for maximum portability. When open, the treated canopy fabric measures 33 inches to provide both water and UV protection. Plus, the carbon fiber ribs and frame make this umbrella a durable option that can withstand windy days.
Get it from Amazon for $19.97.
Amazon
An easy-fold reusable poncho
If umbrellas aren’t your thing or if you need even more protection in torrential downpours, this reusable lightweight poncho does all the work of bulky raincoat, but comes in a compact mesh bag that can easily fit in a backpack, purse or pocket. The material is made from an ultra soft EVA plastic that is more durable than traditional PE plastic so you can keep folding, wearing and folding again and again.
Get it from Amazon for $9.46.
Amazon
A folding transparent umbrella that won’t block your vision
This automatic travel-sized umbrella features a clear plastic canopy to help you see your surroundings better when walking on crowded sidewalks in the rain. The eight-ribbed stainless steel design makes this a good choice for windy environments, and it measures almost 40 inches when open. It also comes with a felt storage bag for travel.
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
Amazon
A travel size golf umbrella with a floral design
Using a water-resistant and quick drying micro-weave fabric, as well as a coating that provides UV protection, this golf umbrella can be a great option to have on hand for outdoor sports events, beach trips or camping. When closed, the fiberglass frame measures less than 10 inches long. It comes in 11 different underside patterns and colors.
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
Amazon
An economical pack of disposable ponchos for the whole family
Perfect for emergencies, camping, outdoor events or amusement parks, these disposable rain ponchos come in a pack of 10 so the whole family can be covered at moment's notice. Each poncho has elastic sleeves and a drawstring hood and measures 44 inches in length.
Get it from Amazon for $11.97.
Amazon
An ultra durable double-canopy umbrella with a wind-resistant design
This double-canopy two-person umbrella measures 42 inches wide when open, but can still fold down to a compact 11 inches. The vented canopy design allows air to pass through the structure to prevent trapped wind from lifting the umbrella out of your hand, while nine fiberglass ribs provide a durable and secure frame. It's also available in 15 different colors and patterns like gray, navy blue and polka dots.
Get it from Amazon for $17.99.
