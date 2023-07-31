ShoppinghomeCleaningorganization

Under-bed Storage Solutions For When You’re Low On Space

If your closet is bursting, these under-bed solutions will help maximize storage space.
Fabric underbed boxes and metal boxes on wheels.
These days, the monster under your bed is the pile of mismatched shoes, old wrapping paper and a jacket you’ve been trying to find for the last two winters. Whether you’re hoping to spruce up your space, set up your child’s dorm room or maximize your home storage, these under-bed bins are here to bring some order to your home, while keeping everything out of sight.

From handwoven rattan bins to fabric containers and metal boxes on wheels, we rounded up our favorite under-bed storage options to give everything in your home a place. Some bins stack, some are totally utilitarian and some are so cute, you may order extra ones to keep on your shelves or other high-traffic areas.

Tackle clutter head-on and elevate your space without worrying about closets or building confusing mini cabinets. Simply slide some of these user-friendly bins under your place of slumber and sleep well knowing everything is organized.

1
Amazon
A pair of metal rolling bins with decorative sides
These folding metal under-bed containers are durable enough to hold shoes or heavy clothing, yet still fold easily into a super compact shape. Each one is on 360-degree rotating wheels that come with locks, so you can move them easily and then set them as you’d like. They’re easy to assemble and have a vintage floral metal pattern that looks lovely under your bed.
$52.98 at Amazon
2
Target
A fabric shoe organizer to keep your kicks together
If you have the shoe collection of a Real Housewife without her custom-made walk-in closet, you’re likely in need of some extra storage for your kicks. This container is made from durable gray fabric with a clear top, allowing you to see everything in there. It has 12 compartments for shoes and measures 5.5 inches high, so you may be able to stack a couple under your bed.
$12 at Target
3
Target
Clear under-bed storage bins with wheels and clicking lids
Clear, stackable and wheeled, these under-bed storage containers are designed for efficiency. They have a pop of color on the handles and are made from high-quality plastic, making them perfect for storing wrapping paper, linens, cold-weather clothes or even extra shoes.
$19.99 at Target
4
Amazon
A three-pack of fabric bins that are clear on the sides
With transparent side panels, this three-pack of fabric stacking boxes lets you easily see what’s inside at all times. They easily fold when they’re empty, so they’re simple to store when they’re not in use and they have sewn-on handles, making them easy to grab.
$13.59 at Amazon
5
Amazon
A pair of fabric boxes with labels
Keep your odds and ends totally concealed with this set of two large storage containers. They fold into a compact shape and have a space for a label to keep you totally organized. There’s a folding lid that also partially opens so you can easily grab something without pulling the whole box out.
$34.99 at Amazon
6
Amazon
A pair of fuss-free fabric under bed storage boxes
Made from gray fabric and with a clear top, this two-pack of no-fuss under-bed containers with handles will help you bring some order to your closet without breaking the bank. They are six inches high when full, but fold down completely flat when empty to be easily stored or moved.
$18.14+ at Amazon
7
Target
Easy-stack bins with nesting lids
Ideal for lighter items and clothing, these compact bins are super lightweight and easy to stack. They’re also transparent, so you can see everything that’s in them. They measure only six inches high, so you can likely fit two on top of each other under your bed.
$13 at Target
8
West Elm
Handwoven rattan containers with removable lids
Give your home some warmth with these handwoven rattan under-bed containers. They have a detachable lid to keep you organized and tidy plus easy-access handles so you can grab them from under your bed or move them within your house. Best of all, they’re good-looking enough that you won’t mind having them out or on a shelf.
$67.15+ at West Elm
9
West Elm
Handwoven under-bed baskets for a homey feel
For a super homey look, grab these under-bed baskets that are soft and cozy. They’re open and not able to stack, but provide a chic space for odds and ends or out-of-season clothes. They’re hand-woven in Indonesia using seagrass and recycled foils such as candy wrappers, and the handles make them easy to move around your space.
$19.99+ at West Elm
10
Target
Extra-high storage bins for lifted beds
Got a raised bed? What better way to maximize that space than with this Hefty Hi-Rise storage container measuring 16.8 inches high. It comes with secure click handles and is made from durable plastic material so its perfect for storing clothes and shoes as well as heavier items like tools or winter gear.
$17.49 at Target
11
Amazon
A pair of wooden crates on wheels
For a rustic-chic vibe, these wooden storage containers will keep you organized while still making your home feel super warm. They have wheels for easy moving and sanded-in handles, so they’re easy to grab and pull when you need them. Reviews say they’re pretty easy to assemble and they’re made from unfinished wood that you can stain or paint however you want.
$155 at Amazon
