My secret weapon at work isn’t an organized inbox, a streamlined to-do list or a time-blocking method ― it’s a treadmill.

Recently, I upgraded my work from home setup by purchasing a standing desk and a foldable walking pad that slides perfectly underneath my workspace. I was influenced by numerous TikTok videos and I’m so glad I gave into the allure. It was an investment, but one that has paid for itself in many ways.

My energy and creativity have skyrocketed since using my treadmill while working. I find my mind is sharper when I try to focus on tasks, and the 3 p.m. slump is a little more easy to slog through. And, of course, I’m getting more steps ― a habit I lost when the pandemic hit. On a good day, I probably walk about 10 miles. On an average day, I do at least 4 or 5 miles.

It’s not really a surprise I’m seeing these results: Research shows movement is beneficial to your mind and body. Walking just 21 minutes a day can cut your risk of heart disease, among other illnesses, including diabetes. It also reduces symptoms of depression (can confirm), boosts your immune system and promotes better sleep, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Are there days I don’t feel like using the treadmill? Sure. I’m currently sitting with my feet propped on it as I write this story. There are also days when I walk and I still feel drained. That’s the nature of being a human who has a job and is just generally living in the world right now. But on balance, this new setup has made a world of difference for me.

If you’re thinking about taking this step (yes, I did that on purpose) for yourself, below are a few treadmill options you may want to consider. They come either highly-recommended on TikTok ― where the treadmill desk skyrocketed to viral fame ― or by reviewers. There aren’t a lot of higher weight capacity options on the market yet, but here’s hoping we have more to add soon. If there’s one here for you, you won’t regret the purchase.