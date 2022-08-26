Shopping

WalkingPad folding treadmill and Rhythm Fun under-desk treadmill.
My secret weapon at work isn’t an organized inbox, a streamlined to-do list or a time-blocking method ― it’s a treadmill.

Recently, I upgraded my work from home setup by purchasing a standing desk and a foldable walking pad that slides perfectly underneath my workspace. I was influenced by numerous TikTok videos and I’m so glad I gave into the allure. It was an investment, but one that has paid for itself in many ways.

My energy and creativity have skyrocketed since using my treadmill while working. I find my mind is sharper when I try to focus on tasks, and the 3 p.m. slump is a little more easy to slog through. And, of course, I’m getting more steps ― a habit I lost when the pandemic hit. On a good day, I probably walk about 10 miles. On an average day, I do at least 4 or 5 miles.

It’s not really a surprise I’m seeing these results: Research shows movement is beneficial to your mind and body. Walking just 21 minutes a day can cut your risk of heart disease, among other illnesses, including diabetes. It also reduces symptoms of depression (can confirm), boosts your immune system and promotes better sleep, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Are there days I don’t feel like using the treadmill? Sure. I’m currently sitting with my feet propped on it as I write this story. There are also days when I walk and I still feel drained. That’s the nature of being a human who has a job and is just generally living in the world right now. But on balance, this new setup has made a world of difference for me.

If you’re thinking about taking this step (yes, I did that on purpose) for yourself, below are a few treadmill options you may want to consider. They come either highly-recommended on TikTok ― where the treadmill desk skyrocketed to viral fame ― or by reviewers. There aren’t a lot of higher weight capacity options on the market yet, but here’s hoping we have more to add soon. If there’s one here for you, you won’t regret the purchase.

1
Amazon
WalkingPad folding treadmill
This is the brand that I own and I highly recommend it (and unfortunately, my exact model is currently sold out). It folds in half and has wheels, so you can store it easily when you're not using it. It's also fairly quiet. I was able to walk during a meeting recently without it being a nuisance, and I live in apartment building with neighbors who could easily complain if it was a disturbance. It comes with a remote control and an app you can use to change your speed. The weight limit for this treadmill is 220 pounds.
$399 at Amazon (with coupon)
2
Amazon
Umay under-desk treadmill
When I was researching options for my desk treadmill, I strongly considered this one by Umay. TikTok user Kristen Hollingshaus Seninger, who went viral on the app for sharing her walking desk setup, uses this brand and says her treadmill has been reliable. It features an LED screen and comes with a remote control. The treadmill goes up to 4 miles per hour, and the recommended weight limit is 198 pounds.
$419.99 at Amazon
3
Amazon
Rhythm Fun under-desk treadmill
This treadmill features a wider belt than other walking pads, making it a bit easier to find your footing. It also has weight limit of 220 pounds, although one reviewer noted that they were over the weight limit and it wasn't an issue for them. The product comes with a remote control and also has a Bluetooth app so you can track your steps and progress on your phone. Reviewers say this treadmill fits nicely under their desk and is light enough to move around with ease.
$379 at Amazon (with coupon)
4
Amazon
Goyouth 2 in 1 under-desk electric treadmill
Reagan Poltrock, arguably one of the most prominent treadmill desk influencers on TikTok, uses this treadmill in her set up. Poltrock has gone viral for informational videos on how many steps she gets in a day using her treadmill desk, how she types while walking and more. The Goyouth treadmill comes with a remote and a digital screen with your stats. It speeds up to 6 miles per hour, so users can get a good jog or run on the device as well. It has a recommended weight capacity of 220 pounds. Reviewers have praised the product for being sturdy, quiet and a game-changer for their home office.
$389.99 at Amazon
