When it comes to baby gear, products are often adorned with childish themes and cartoon animals. But babies don’t carry diaper bags; adults do. That’s why we rounded up a selection of functional, easy-carry diaper bags in neutral colors and minimal prints that boast elevated details. The bags ahead are equipped with interior and exterior pockets, bottle pouches and changing mats — and yet they don’t scream “This is a diaper bag!”

If you’re drawn to structured silhouettes or just prefer a bag that blends into your outfit, you’ll love these subtle, all-gender diaper bags. From backpacks to tote bags (and even an uber-trendy crossbody-fanny pack hybrid), the accessories ahead all have room and sectioned-off spaces for bottles, diapers, snacks, binkies and all the other things a little one needs, while still offering the stylish upgrade that you want.

