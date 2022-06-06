Shopping

The Best Unisex Diaper Bags With Stylish Minimal Details

These cool backpacks and elevated tote bags are also highly functional diaper bags.

Staff Writer

A <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=masculinediaperbags-griffinwynne-0601122-6298bae0e4b0c184bdce2760&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.buybuybaby.com%2Fstore%2Fproduct%2Fskip-hop-reg-duo-weekender-diaper-bag-in-grey-melange%2F5049185%3F" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="diaper tote with packing squares from BuyBUyBaby," data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6298bae0e4b0c184bdce2760" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=masculinediaperbags-griffinwynne-0601122-6298bae0e4b0c184bdce2760&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.buybuybaby.com%2Fstore%2Fproduct%2Fskip-hop-reg-duo-weekender-diaper-bag-in-grey-melange%2F5049185%3F" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">diaper tote with packing squares from BuyBUyBaby,</a><a href="https://babylist.pxf.io/c/2706071/1056628/13580?subId1=masculinediaperbags-griffinwynne-0601122-6298bae0e4b0c184bdce2760&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.babylist.com%2Fgp%2Fproduct-of-the-north-product-of-the-north-x-babylist-sustainable-elkin-diaper-backpack%2F21404" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="an olive green diaper backpack from Babylist" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6298bae0e4b0c184bdce2760" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://babylist.pxf.io/c/2706071/1056628/13580?subId1=masculinediaperbags-griffinwynne-0601122-6298bae0e4b0c184bdce2760&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.babylist.com%2Fgp%2Fproduct-of-the-north-product-of-the-north-x-babylist-sustainable-elkin-diaper-backpack%2F21404" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">an olive green diaper backpack from Babylist</a> and a <a href="https://www.pntrac.com/t/8-12690-265720-249606?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dagnedover.com%2Fcollections%2Findi-diaper-backpack%23Dune-Large&sid=masculinediaperbags-griffinwynne-0601122-6298bae0e4b0c184bdce2760&website=373869" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="baby backpack from Dagne Dover" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6298bae0e4b0c184bdce2760" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.pntrac.com/t/8-12690-265720-249606?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dagnedover.com%2Fcollections%2Findi-diaper-backpack%23Dune-Large&sid=masculinediaperbags-griffinwynne-0601122-6298bae0e4b0c184bdce2760&website=373869" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">baby backpack from Dagne Dover</a>.
BuyBuyBaby, Amazon, Dagne Dover
A diaper tote with packing squares from BuyBUyBaby,an olive green diaper backpack from Babylist and a baby backpack from Dagne Dover.

When it comes to baby gear, products are often adorned with childish themes and cartoon animals. But babies don’t carry diaper bags; adults do. That’s why we rounded up a selection of functional, easy-carry diaper bags in neutral colors and minimal prints that boast elevated details. The bags ahead are equipped with interior and exterior pockets, bottle pouches and changing mats — and yet they don’t scream “This is a diaper bag!”

If you’re drawn to structured silhouettes or just prefer a bag that blends into your outfit, you’ll love these subtle, all-gender diaper bags. From backpacks to tote bags (and even an uber-trendy crossbody-fanny pack hybrid), the accessories ahead all have room and sectioned-off spaces for bottles, diapers, snacks, binkies and all the other things a little one needs, while still offering the stylish upgrade that you want.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
State
A flat-front backpack you'll be happy to wear
Hard to believe this is a diaper bag, right? With a sleek silhouette, tons of internal pockets, an insulated bottle pocket, changing pad, a slip pocket for your phone and straps that hook on to strollers, this backpack is a tricked-out parenting product that looks like a high-end boutique buy.
$198 at State
2
Oliday on Etsy
A water--resistant canvas and leather tote with tons of space
This water-resistant messenger diaper bag from Oliday has interior pockets for bottles, diapers, toys, powders and everything else you need to take your little one for a day on the town. Best of all, you can use it as a laptop or work bag when the baby days are over.
$101.57 at Etsy (originally $119.50)
3
Amazon
A budget-friendly diaper bag that looks like a hiking pack
Attention, nature enthusiasts and people that wear Birkenstocks with socks! Meet a sporty diaper bag fit for the trails. It has outer mesh pockets, a thermal bottle compartment, dedicated pacifier storage, a section for your tablet and a padded changing mat. There are also sturdy clips for attaching the backpack to your stroller.
$39.59 at Amazon (originally $44.99)
4
Honest
A pebbled vegan leather bag with gold hardware
It's a backpack, it's a messenger bag, it's a versatile convertible diaper bag with large insulated pockets, interior and exterior storage, a removable changing pad and a zipped outer compartment for wipes.
$169.95 at Honest
5
The Tot
A surprisingly spacious crossbody fanny pack with a roll-out changing pad
With crossbody bags trending, it's no wonder that the convertible fanny pack silhouette reached even diaper bags. With a fold-out changing pad, a key or pacifier hook, a waterproof-lined pocket for wipes or dirty clothes and an outer front pocket for adult things, this tiny bag packs a big punch.
$98 at The Tot
6
Béis
A durable backpack with a fold-out changing pad
Never worry about finding a changing table again. This structured backpack turns into a standing changing station with an easy-access section for wipes and inner pockets for diapers, snacks, bottles, toys and everything else you need. It even has a detachable fanny pack that straps onto the front for smaller essentials.
$188 at Béis
7
Oliday on Etsy
A canvas backpack with interior pockets
With two leather straps and tons of exterior pockets, this diaper bag from Oliday looks like a retro sack but functions like a dream. It's made from water-resistant nylon with leather detailing and has both zippered and stretchy pockets galore to keep you organized.
$91.80 on Etsy (originally $108)
8
Pottery Barn Kids
An upgraded classic diaper bag
Finally, a classic diaper bag with the traditional zipped tote shape, only in more muted tones. With bottle pockets on both sides, a padded changing sheet and interior elastic pockets keeping everything in place, this diaper bag is a new take on an old favorite.
$169 at Pottery Barn Kids
9
Maisonette
A stylish backpack with a doctor bag opening
With the ease of a backpack but the function of an old-school doctor's bag, this diaper bag has a structured opening that stands on its own when unzipped. It has exterior and interior pockets to help you stay organized, a padded changing mat and stroller straps to keep you running smoothly.
$89.95 at Maisonette
10
Babylist
A super sporty backpack with an outside pocket
A pop of olive green will elevate any outfit, even head-to-toe sweats covered in baby-related liquids. This mixed material diaper backpack has a frog-mouth opening that unzips all the way, internal pockets and exterior storage for bottles and valuables.
$99.99 at Babylist
11
BuyBuyBaby
A tote with packing cubes to keep you extra organized
If you always use packing cubes when you travel, it's no wonder you'd want your baby's gear neatly organized, too. This diaper tote comes with two packing cubes and a padded changing sheet.
$109.99 at BuyBuyBaby
12
Dagne Dover
A super chic backpack with a section for easy-grab wipes
If you've been looking for a diaper backpack that's reminiscent of a designer bag, you found it. This diaper backpack has zipper and buckle closure, internal pockets and an external pouch for easy-to-grab wipes. It comes in three sizes depending on your little one's needs, and five colors depending on your tastes.
$200 at Dagne Dover
13
Holystitchin7 on Etsy
A camo diaper bag for some country twang
It's for true country dads and for city dads hopping on the Realtree camo trend. This diaper bag from Etsy has a zip-top that holds it shape when open and insulated bottle pockets on both sides. With interior and exterior pockets, it will store all your baby's needs, and the bag can also be monogrammed.
$60.99 at Etsy
14
Pottery Barn Kids
A buckled bag with bottle holders on the side
This drawstring bag gives you tons of room for diapers, blankets, clean clothes and bottles. It has an interior section to store a laptop or tablet and a trendy buckle closure that keeps everything nicely secure inside.
$150 at Pottery Barn Kids
An easy-to-clean indoor and outdoor electric grill

5 Outdoor Grills That Are Perfect For Summer

Popular in the Community

Parenting shoppingBabiesbagsdiaper bags

MORE IN LIFE

Work/Life

This Woman’s Viral Argument For Marriage As A Career Has The Internet All Riled Up

Style & Beauty

The Important Body Part You’re Probably Missing When You Apply Sunscreen

Food & Drink

In A Battle Of Famous Scrambled Eggs, Which Chef’s Technique Is The Best?

Wellness

5 Little Tricks To Improve Your Sleep When You’re Pregnant

Travel

What You Should Know About CLEAR, Global Entry And TSA PreCheck

Relationships

The Rudest Things You Can Do At The Dog Park

Work/Life

Google Has A New Job Interview Practice Tool You Should Try ASAP

Shopping

26 Pieces Of Clothing That Guarantee A Minimum Of 1,000 Compliments

Shopping

11 Father's Day Gifts That Have Nothing To Do With Sports, Drinking Or Grilling

Shopping

These 6 Top-Rated Margarita And Slushy Makers Are The Summer Upgrade You Need

Shopping

24 TikTok-Approved Styles You’ll Need For Your Next Vacation

Shopping

Men's Basics To Upgrade, For Anyone Still Wearing Shorts From 10 Years Ago

Shopping

14 Places You Should Probably Clean And Definitely Haven't

Shopping

12 Essential Items For Your First Home That You Didn’t Realize You’d Need

Shopping

25 TikTok Fitness Products Reviewers Are Raving About

Shopping

Shatterproof Outdoor Drinkware, For Klutzes And Kids Alike

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Shopping

The Best Lightweight Pajamas You Won't Sweat In All Summer

Wellness

Is COVID-19 Rebound Dangerous? Here's What To Expect, According To Doctors.

Travel

The Last Howard Johnson's Restaurant In America Is Officially Closed

Style & Beauty

Lymphatic Drainage Massages Are Trending With Influencers, But Do They Even Do What They Claim?

Food & Drink

‘Knowing How To Cook Was Actually My Lifesaver In Jail’

Shopping

12 Internet-Famous Dads Share The Gifts They Actually Want For Father's Day

Shopping

35 Products To Help Make Traveling To A Wedding Easier

Relationships

12 Ways You Might Be Rude At A Wedding And Not Realize It

Food & Drink

How To Make The Perfect Sangria, According To Bartenders

Wellness

5 Common Morning Habits That Actually Ruin Your Sleep

Shopping

These Portable AC Units Can Cool Your Home, Even Without Standard-Sized Windows

Shopping

Need A Father's Day Gift Idea? These Are The Best Ones For Dad

Home & Living

This Canadian Thriller Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Shopping

Head To Amazon To Get $59 Off The Apple AirPods Right Now

Style & Beauty

My Gel Manicure Horror Story Made Me Wonder: Is This Even Safe?

Wellness

6 Things People Actually Need To Improve Their Mental Health Right Now

Shopping

6 All-Terrain Shoes That Actual Hikers Wear

Food & Drink

Day Drinking Hits Your Body Way Differently. Here's How, According To Doctors.

Travel

Why This Small Town In Puerto Rico Should Be Your Next Vacation Spot

Shopping

Sex Experts Say You're Missing Out On Lube. Here Are 8 Highly Rated Options.

Parenting

This Royal Family Member's Name Is Surprisingly Getting More Popular

Shopping

The Best Last-Minute Mother's Day Gifts You Can Get At Target

Travel

I Just Learned The Actual Term For A Rolling Suitcase And My Mind Is Blown