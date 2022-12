30 Gifts They'll Probably Use Every Single Day

The Always Pan from Our Place

As someone who neither enjoys cooking nor is particularly good at it, the Always Pan has made being in the kitchen feel like less of a chore. It's even made it, dare I say, bearable! Having one pan that can do everything means I don't have to second-guess every cooking decision I make. I can boil and prepare pasta in it. And I can roast Brussels sprouts. And I can make the perfect fried egg. And I can steam dumplings. The best part is that, everything slides so seamlessly out of the pan and onto the plate, which also makes cleanup super fast and easy. Both the amateur (read: reluctant) cook and the more seasoned chef will enjoy creating fan favorites and new recipes in the Always Pan! —Taylor"My Always Pan has exceeded my expectations with both its beauty and quality of its functional everyday use." — Delia