30 Gifts They'll Probably Use Every Single Day

A cute and quirky ceramic mug featuring black cats looking up at a crescent moon
is a Toronto-based artist with a unique folksy style they impart on mugs, tees, bags, and more.Promising review:
"The cup looks great. I bought it for my boyfriend and then he gave it to our cat for water but still greatly appreciated it." —Kiara Johnson
A four-pack of Starbucks syrups
This set includes: two vanilla syrups, one caramel syrup, and one hazelnut syrup.Promising review:
"I can't stand bitter coffee, so I need to spice things up somehow! I got these syrups so I can recreate some of my favorite drinks at home and they have been game changing. They've turned drinking homemade coffee into an experience! The set I chose came with two vanilla syrups, one caramel syrup, and one hazelnut syrup. My favorite is the caramel syrup, but the vanilla one is a close second. All you need is a small teaspoon of this stuff and you're good to go." —Jasmin Suknanan
Adjustable Bluetooth Beats headphones
Promising review:
"Best money I have spent in a while. I love them so much more than AirPods. Great for working out. If you are on the fence about getting them, this is your sign to do it. I was too and I have no regrets. Money well spent." —sarah
A set of colored fine tip pens perfect for journaling or creating color-coded notes
Promising review:
"I love these pens! I have so many different brand pens in so many different colors, but definitely found these to be amazingly versatile. I have used them for my bullet journal and everyday use. They write smooth no matter what type of paper it is. Highly recommend." —R. Duran Villaron
A set of can-shaped drinking glasses
This set includes four 16-ounce can-shaped glasses, four glass straws, and two cleaning brushes.Promising review:
"I use these every morning for my lemon water and iced coffee drinks. The straw and glass are both sturdy and easy to clean. I use the top rack of the dishwasher." —Nicole
An aromatherapy locket
Promising review:
"Very nice diffuser necklace. Got one for my sister and granddaughter for Christmas. They loved it. Nice little quote on the back too." —JW
A five-year journal so they can track their favorite memories and accomplishments
Promising review (for the modern journal):
"I have known about these diaries for a while, and when I saw this patterned cover I knew I had to get it. The colors are bright and the gold is shiny! It's absolutely beautiful! All the pages inside were there and in the correct date order, and the ribbon bookmark is very handy. I will be getting more for gifts!" —Jennie Nichols
A time-marked water bottle
It's also BPA free and air insulated so their water stays cold longer!Promising review:
"Yes, this water bottle costs a lot, but it is the best! It is very lightweight and easy to carry around. Because you can close the tip of the straw, you don't have to worry about the straw getting dirty. Because I am the type of person who needs to reminded or forced to drink water, this bottle serves the purpose. It helps me stay on track.
I wish I did not spend money on other bottles and just bought this one a long time ago!" —Amazon Customer
A complete Roku streaming setup including the Roku media player, remote and headphones
And heads up, they'll still need to pay for a subscription to Netflix, HBO, etc.! This just allows them to watch everything on one device.Promising review
"I ordered this for a 4-year-old smart TV that wasn’t streaming as fast as our new TV and didn’t have all of the apps available on it. The Roku Ultra has totally improved the streaming speed! And the clarity is even better than when we had cable! I highly recommend this. It was so simple to install." —ABaker
A set of six flower-shaped hair claws
Promising review:
"These clips are amazing!! They hold up my long hair perfectly; I don't need to readjust the clip in my hair for basically the entire day, which I thought I would need to do since the clip is a bit smaller than my other claw clips
. The clips are adorable though and I love how they came in this muted color palette!" —sarah | thewordygal
A cold brew maker
Promising review:
"This Takeya cold brew coffee jug is wonderful! I know a lot of people use mason jars, however, I wanted something easier to grab from the fridge and more lightweight (and cheaper!). I have used Takeya products before and have been impressed with their durability as well as the easiness of cleaning them. The coffee filter has an extremely fine mesh and it has not let through even the finest of coffee grounds.
It is really easy to clean! I am really pleased with this purchase!" —LiliBelle
A multi-use Ouai hair and body oil
Promising review:
“I put a few drops on my wet hands and then rub it on and through my hair — wet or dry hair. It removes frizz and adds a lot of shine. It also does the same for skin. I add a bit to face/body cream also. Smells wonderful. A must-have product!” —desertpainter
A waterproof Bluetooth speaker made for shower singers everywhere
Promising review:
"I bought this portable speaker because I needed one that I could use in my shower and outside when it rains without worrying about it getting wet. I also like that you can plug a SD card into it and listen to MP3s that I have on my smartphone or computer. The sound is the best part of this speaker; it produces a nice rich sound and is not tinny like other portable speakers. It comes with a charging cable, and it can be hung or be carried with the adjustable lanyard that's attached to it.
Pairing via Bluetooth is very easy to do. All in all, I am very pleased." —John S.
Essential oil–scented bath bombs
Promising review:
“I’ve tried other bath bombs in the past but nothing put on a show quite like these from Laguna Moon! These fizzed and spun just like the bath bombs I’d watched on YouTube. Each bomb comes individually wrapped within the package and they all managed to keep their own individual scents, which impressed me. My skin was left silky and smooth, feeling quenched after a soak in one of these bath bombs. This is definitely going to become one of my new ways to pamper myself.” —Ann Von MorningStar
A set of three moisturizing Glossier lip balms
Each waxy balm (whether tinted or flavored) contains castor oil, beeswax, and lanolin, so you'll be guaranteeing them a lifetime of smooth lips.Promising review:
"The best thing ever!!!! I love them so much! I got wild fig, birthday, and mango. They all smell really good. Wild fig has a slight tint, birthday has a little shimmer, and then mango looks very glossy. You literally need basically nothing to get plenty on your lips. It is very hydrating and will last long. Totally worth it!!!" —claire
The Always Pan from Our Place
As someone who neither enjoys cooking nor is particularly good at it, the Always Pan has made being in the kitchen feel like less of a chore. It's even made it, dare I say, bearable! Having one pan that can do everything means I don't have to second-guess every cooking decision I make. I can boil and prepare pasta in it. And I can roast Brussels sprouts. And I can make the perfect fried egg. And I can steam dumplings. The best part is that, everything slides so seamlessly out of the pan and onto the plate, which also makes cleanup super fast and easy. Both the amateur (read: reluctant) cook and the more seasoned chef will enjoy creating fan favorites and new recipes in the Always Pan! —TaylorPromising review:
"My Always Pan has exceeded my expectations with both its beauty and quality of its functional everyday use." —Delia
A microfiber hair towel with a button and loop closure
Promising review:
"I love this hair towel! It’s hard to find ones that have the scrunch to it; it really holds your hair in place. I have very long and thick hair so normal hair turbans without the scrunch do nothing for me. This towel by Kitsch holds every inch of my hair with no problem and DOES NOT ride up!!!!! I love it, PERIOD! And I will be buying another one!!!" —Gia Denise
A quick-heating stainless-steel electric kettle
Promising review:
"We were searching for a new kettle that would meet our needs and this one fits the bill perfectly. My wife uses it to heat water for French press coffee and I use it for pour over coffee. The temperature settings would work great for tea as well. I love the hold feature so I can keep the temp constant while making pour-over. The spout works great and gives me excellent control over flow and location. It also looks sharp on the counter! We use it every day and we are very happy with our purchase." —Steven Baker
Shipping Info:
Available on Amazon Prime
with 1-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here
).
A compact air purifier
Promising review:
"After having used this for a few months I can confidently say how great this air purifier is. With the wildfires, the air quality in Oregon has been very unhealthy and at times hazardous. Combined with the heat we have no choice but to leave our windows open or the air conditioner running. We also have hardwood floors so the dust, dander, and pet hair gets kicked up very easily. This air purifier has made a world of difference! No smoke smell in the room we run it in
and I don't have to worry as much about my son constantly breathing in the smog." —Trashcat
A Revlon straightening brush they can maneuver easily with one hand
Need something for more coily 4a–c hair? Check out this paddle brush dryer and styler
from Revlon that is designed for curlier hair!Promising review:
"For background: I do not have hairstyling experience, neither have I blow-dried my hair, and my hair looks like I went to the hair salon. Like many people, I read the comments before buying, however after trying it, the comments honestly don’t give this product enough justice. I have curly hair and I’ve seen professionals mess up when blow-drying my hair, but with this product, I was shocked!
" —Elizabet
A scoop-top bathing suit top that triples as lounge- and sportswear
Kitty and Vibe
is a body-inclusive small business designing swimwear.Promising review:
"I absolutely love this top! It is so comfortable and secure, so I don't have to worry about anything slipping out of place or constantly readjusting. I am a 32C and got a C and it fits perfectly. I'm not the type to lay on the beach tanning; I love to run, swim, dive, and boat, so this top is perfect for someone who is active but still wants a super cute, trendy swimsuit. 10/10 recommend!" —Alexandra L.
A coily hair Verelle styler trio so they can mix and match and find the perfect fit for their luscious locks
Verelle
is a POC- and woman-owned small business dedicated to making sure your curls and coils are healthy and glowing.This set includes: soft curl cream (light hold), milky curl cream (medium hold), and styling cream (strong hold).Promising reviews:
“I REALLY liked the texture of this product, the lack of tack on my fingers, and the performance. It exceeded my expectations during my styling routine and I'm definitely looking forward to purchasing in the future.” —Jose K
"Easy to use, gave me the results I wanted to with no work. I don't have time in the morning to spend on my hair style, so anything this easy is a win for me." —Amanda M.
A satin-lined T-shirt bun wrap
You Go Natural
is a Black woman-owned company dedicated to protecting your hair in style.Promising reviews:
"I love my T-shirt wrap. It’s a nice fit and the order came quick. It's sleek-looking and the satin is perfect. I will definitely order in other colors." —Crystal Mack
"Just amazing! The fabric and prints are beautiful. The actual wrap is well fitted; not too tight or loose, it's a perfect fit (and I have a big head LOL). I also love the convenience and the protection of the inner satin cap. Thank you, You Go Natural!" —Porkyh
A Jeopardy day-to-day calendar
Promising review:
"Lots of categories, ranging from hard to easy answers. My husband and I have made the reading of each day’s answer an early morning ritual to begin the new day." —O'keeffe fan
A high-density memory foam seat cushion and lumbar pillow
The cover is removable and washable.Promising review:
"I am now using my memory foam seat cushion with the lumbar pillow, they perfectly complete each other and transformed my old office chair into a premium orthopedic chair sold in ergonomic furniture stores. The lumbar pillow supports my posture and the seat cushion relieves sitting pain.
I don't think I can ever go back to sitting long hours without these two. Planning on getting a second set for my dad as a Fathers Day gift." —Mario
A pack of velvet scrunchies
Promising review:
"These are so pretty and durable and perfect for long hair. I love the price for the number that you get. The quality is awesome. Usually when you go to a store you will only get one or two of these for this price. So this is a real bargain and great quality. This will be my go-to scrunchie! Great for making messy buns and they do not break your hair off because they are soft velvet." —T. Birdsong
A face-massaging gua sha tool that'll help de-puff and tighten their skin
Mount Lai
is an Asian woman-owned beauty business taking a modern approach to traditional Chinese medicine.Promising review:
"Amazing! So high-quality, and the cooling properties of the jade are so soothing to the skin. Performing my gua sha routine every morning is so calming and truly prepares me for the day. And yes, it absolutely works. It sculpts my cheekbones and my jawline so well there is a noticeable difference." —nirvanats
A ceramic cup warmer
Promising review:
"I'm a very slow tea/coffee drinker, so having this mini hot plate is amazing. I can have hot tea until the last sip! Life changing.
I use it every day. I'm using it as I write this review. I drink more tea because I know it won't get cold and sad. My roommates all want one now." —PDT
A shatter-resistant portable personal blender as lightweight as it is functional
Promising review
: "This blender is amazing! I am a yoga teacher and always on the run, which sometimes makes it hard to eat well. I bought this after reviewing quite a few different options and I am SO glad I did. It fits well into my gym bag, is surprisingly quiet when in use
, and holds a charge really well. The blades are very efficient and I’ve had no trouble blending up ice or frozen fruit. Seriously cannot recommend it enough." —Amazon Customer
A rose gold detangling brush so they can feel like royalty while gently ridding their locks of knots
Promising review:
"This does wonders for my hair and makes brushing so much easier. I have very fine hair, but tons and tons of it, which makes brushing difficult at times as it tangles so easily. This brush really helps with that and keeps me from having to re-brush my hair every couple hours. It also doesn't pull the natural waves out of my hair, like so many other brushes did. So my hair is wavy and untangled within a couple minutes.
The ergonomic hold took a little getting used to, but it's much more comfortable than the usual oval paddle end of most brushes. It gives you more control, which makes it easier." —L