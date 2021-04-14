CORONAVIRUS

The Best 'I'm Vaccinated!' Gear To Show The World You're Vaxxed

T-shirts, pins, masks, mugs and more that announce you've gotten a COVID-19 vaccine.

Whether you’re on team Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, congratulations — you’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19!

If you feel like shouting it from the rooftops, go ahead. But a more effective way to get the message across would be to wear these T-shirts, face masks, pins and more that the creative makers of Etsy have put on the market. They can put those around you at ease, but they’ll also serve as a keepsake for what’s hopefully the only year of your life you’ll ever have to experience a pandemic like this.

We’re partial to the Dolly Parton and Anthony Fauci gear, but there’s something for everyone. And if a shirt isn’t pictured in a color you like, keep in mind that most Etsy shops let you choose from a large selection of colors and styles to customize the design. Get shopping and wear your items proudly!

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

1
Vaccinated Sweatshirt
LightlyJaded/Etsy
Get the Vaccinated Sweatshirt for $38+
2
"Relax, I'm Vax'd" Pin
GenerallyGood/Etsy
Get the "Relax, I'm Vax'd" Pin for $12.60+
3
Dolly Parton Vaccine Shirt
KindWinShell/Etsy
Get the Dolly Parton Vaccine Shirt for $10.50+
4
"Thanks, Science" Pin
DissentPins/Etsy
Get the "Thanks, Science" Pin for $15
5
"Baby Got Vacc" T-Shirt
funnydesignshop/Etsy
Get the "Baby Got Vacc" T-Shirt for $18.50+
6
Dr. Fauci Vaccinated Mug
AGoldenShop/Etsy
Get the Dr. Fauci Vaccinated Mug for $13.50
7
"Pfizer Alumni" T-Shirt
LilacAndLevis/Esy
Get the "Pfizer Alumni" T-Shirt for $19.99+
8
"Moderna Alumni" T-Shirt
LilacAndLevis/Etsy
Get the "Moderna Alumni" T-Shirt for $19.99+
9
"Vaccinated and Caffeinated" Mug
CuteButRude/Etsy
Get the "Vaccinated and Caffeinated" Mug for $14.95+
10
"Pro Science, Pro Dolly" Long-Sleeved Shirt
MayJuneJulyShop/Etsy
Get the "Pro Science, Pro Dolly" Long-Sleeved Shirt for $18.70+
11
"Thanks, Science" Mask
Christina88Design/Etsy
Get the "Thanks, Science" Mask for $12.99
12
Moderna Vaccinated T-Shirt
AuroraTeeCo/Etsy
Get the Moderna Vaccinated T-Shirt for $11.99+
13
"Shot 1, Shot 2, Shot 3" Tee
RosieTees/Etsy
Get the "Shot 1, Shot 2, Shot 3" Tee for $20+
14
COVID-19 Vaccinated Pin
craniocaudal/Etsy
Get the COVID-19 Vaccinated Pin for $12
15
Vaccinated T-Shirt
TeeTELIER/Etsy
Get the Vaccinated T-Shirt for $18+
16
"I Got My Fauci Ouchie" T-Shirt
CustomBull/Etsy
Get the "I Got My Fauci Ouchi" T-Shirt for $12.95+
17
Hamilton "I Am Not Throwing Away My Shot" T-Shirt
LemonteeapparelUS/Etsy
Get the Hamilton "I Am Not Throwing Away My Shot" T-Shirt for $12.53+
18
Vaccinated Mask
PoshTopCo/Etsy
Get the Vaccinated Mask for $3.50
19
Moderna House Crest T-Shirt
MNOdesigns/Etsy
Get the Moderna House Crest T-Shirt for $15.28+
20
"Finally Got Microchipped" T-Shirt
WabiSabiDesignUS/Etsy
Get the "Finally Got Microchipped" T-Shirt for $24.99
21
"I Got That Fauci Ouchie" Sticker
HaleyCreatesStuff/Etsy
Get the "I Got That Fauci Ouchie" Sticker for $4
22
Vaccinated T-Shirt
Gopcha/Etsy
Get the Vaccinated T-Shirt for $13.08+
23
COVID-19 Vaccinated Badge Pin
LittWorks/Etsy
Get the COVID-19 Vaccinated Badge Pin for $7.87
24
"I Got The Dolly Vaccine" T-Shirt
CUTEForDogs/Etsy
Get the "I Got The Dolly Vaccine" T-Shirt for $14.35+
25
"Got My Fauci Ouchie" T-Shirt
RocksteadyApparel/Etsy
Get the "Got My Fauci Ouchie" T-Shirt for $16.78+
26
Vaccinated T-Shirt
FinoDesignsStore/Etsy
Get the Vaccinated T-Shirt for $8.99+
27
"Thanks, Science" T-Shirt
nfiniti/Etsy
Get the "Thanks, Science" T-Shirt for $10.56+
28
"Vaccinated AF" T-Shirt
FastCustomTees/Etsy
Get the "Vaccinated AF" T-Shirt for $9.90+
29
Vaccinated Pin
mwgray/Etsy
Get the Vaccinated Pin for $9+
30
Hamilton "I Am Not Throwing Away My Shot" T-Shirt
UKBlanket/Etsy
Get the Hamilton "I Am Not Throwing Away My Shot" T-Shirt for $24.55+
31
"Proudly Vaccinated" Mug
FoxyMug/Etsy
Get the "Proudly Vaccinated" Mug for $15.99+
vaccinesvaccinationCoronavirusStyle & BeautyCOVID-19