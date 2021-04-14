Whether you’re on team Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, congratulations — you’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19!
If you feel like shouting it from the rooftops, go ahead. But a more effective way to get the message across would be to wear these T-shirts, face masks, pins and more that the creative makers of Etsy have put on the market. They can put those around you at ease, but they’ll also serve as a keepsake for what’s hopefully the only year of your life you’ll ever have to experience a pandemic like this.
We’re partial to the Dolly Parton and Anthony Fauci gear, but there’s something for everyone. And if a shirt isn’t pictured in a color you like, keep in mind that most Etsy shops let you choose from a large selection of colors and styles to customize the design. Get shopping and wear your items proudly!
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.