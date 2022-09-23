The Best Vacuum Cleaners For Small Spaces

Shopping
The <a href="https://www.amazon.com/BISSELL-Featherweight-Lightweight-Bagless-2033M/dp/B081HQFJWZ?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=632b0de7e4b0913a3dd72ef3%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Bissell Featherweight stick vacuum" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="632b0de7e4b0913a3dd72ef3" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/BISSELL-Featherweight-Lightweight-Bagless-2033M/dp/B081HQFJWZ?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=632b0de7e4b0913a3dd72ef3%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Bissell Featherweight stick vacuum</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/eufy-RoboVac-Suction-Self-Charging-Medium-Pile/dp/B07DF9GVK9?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=632b0de7e4b0913a3dd72ef3%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="632b0de7e4b0913a3dd72ef3" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/eufy-RoboVac-Suction-Self-Charging-Medium-Pile/dp/B07DF9GVK9?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=632b0de7e4b0913a3dd72ef3%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac</a> and <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=36310&u1=smallspacevacuums-kristenadaway-092122-632b0de7e4b0913a3dd72ef3&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dyson.com%2Fvacuum-cleaners%2Fcordless%2Fv8%2Fabsolute%2Fsilver-nickel" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Dyson V8 Absolute" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="632b0de7e4b0913a3dd72ef3" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=36310&u1=smallspacevacuums-kristenadaway-092122-632b0de7e4b0913a3dd72ef3&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dyson.com%2Fvacuum-cleaners%2Fcordless%2Fv8%2Fabsolute%2Fsilver-nickel" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Dyson V8 Absolute</a>
You may think that keeping a small space clean is way easier than tidying a large area, but there are actually some challenges associated with having less square footage. Since you’re limited on storage space, you have to get creative when it comes to the gadgets and tools you keep on hand so you don't have too much crowding and clutter.

Even when you don’t have much of it, your floor space could always use some TLC. Since it gets a lot of action every day, it’s bound to be in dire need of a good vacuuming, especially if you have a furry friend running around. But the last thing you need is a bulky, clunky appliance that takes up so much space it should be paying rent. Luckily, there are plenty of vacuums that check all the required boxes — like suction power, attachments, price — all while remaining small space-friendly.

Below, we rounded up the 7 best vacuums that are perfect for apartments and small homes, according to reviewers who are short on space.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
Bissell Featherweight stick vacuum
I've had my Bissell Featherweight for about three years and I have zero complaints. I live in a very tiny apartment and use it to vacuum my bedroom floor and rug. The suction is exactly what I need to pick up crumbs and when I'm done using it, I can easily tuck it away in a corner so it's out of the way. But the best part is that it can easily convert from a stick vacuum to a hand vacuum. Color options include black, purple, blue and lime green.

Promising review: "I didn't know what to expect at this price, but being partially disabled I can no longer use my big Hoover so bought this for my apartment. I gave it a trial run and WOW...so impressed at all the cat hair and junk it picked up! It was easy for me to maneuver it without causing more body pain due to being so lightweight. I would only recommend this for apartments as a house would probably need a bigger vacuum than this, but for me it is perfect and cleans and that is what I wanted." — Mystery Girl
$33.98+ at Amazon
2
Target
Shark Rocket ultra-light stick vacuum
For use on carpet and bare floors, this pet hair-friendly lightweight vacuum weighs just under nine pounds. It easily converts into a handheld vacuum, too, so you don't have to buy a separate one for even smaller jobs. It also features swivel steering so you can clean hard-to-reach places.

Promising review: "The box markets this as a 'pet vacuum but really it’s an all-around easy to use vacuum. So nice to use the handheld attachments to clean surfaces and the stick works pretty well. Using this in my student apartment and am very pleased." — C
$169.99 at Target
3
Dyson
Dyson V8 Absolute
If you have pets or live with people who happen to shed a lot (including yourself), you need this Dyson vacuum. It comes with two interchangeable cleaning heads — one for hard floors and one for carpets, which even has a special feature to detangle wrapped-around hair from the brush — in addition to a handy optional docking station and clever cleaning attachments that may vary depending on where you buy the vacuum.

Promising review: "I've been wanting a cordless vacuum for a long time, but I heard that the majority don't really keep a battery charge- this is not so with this vacuum. It's powerful and keeps it's charge well. I have a small apartment and I can vacuum the whole place without it dying on me. I also like that it can be taken apart and be used to vacuum our couch and other small or hard to reach places. Love it!!" — Sammi87
$399.99 at Dyson (originally $499.99)$399.99 at Wayfair (originally $499.99)
4
Amazon
Bissell pet hair eraser hand vacuum
So you already have a vacuum, but you want another gadget specifically dedicated to cleaning up your pet's dander. This Bissell handheld vacuum has you covered. The motorized brush tool and lithium ion battery power work together to remove stubborn embedded dirt and pet hair from surfaces. The vacuum also comes with upholstery and crevice tools.

Promising review: "With four rescue cats in our house full time, I don't know how we ever got along without a pet vac like this!! We primarily use the long, thin attachment to pick up litter and kitty dust bunnies but the larger head that works like a mini vacuum is fantastic for cleaning carpeted cat stands or small area rugs, etc. It really has great suction power and is easy to clean. Makes it so much easier to have a clean house!" — Grizz Wagner
$72.99 at Amazon
5
Amazon
Eureka Blaze stick vacuum
For cleaning on a budget, this affordable stick vacuum is light in price and weight. It's only 4 pounds so you can conveniently move it from room to room — or around one room. It features swivel steering, a capture nozzle to pick up big debris and a filtration system to suck up dust and pollen while improving air quality.

Promising review: "It picks up small dust and crumbs near my super old radiator well. After one use I saw a lot of dust in the dust bin, also feels like it has good suction when I put my hand near. Good for everyday use and is super affordable. Also product is very small, I can store it in my small closet." — Ellen
$28.89 at Amazon
6
Amazon
Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac
The future of cleaning is robots. Ok, we’re joking (maybe?), but they do make household chores so much easier. This robot vacuum has a slim, compact design so it can hide away in a corner or your closet when not in use. It's ultra-quiet, yet still provides powerful suction, and it even knows when to return itself to the included charger base when the battery is low. Thanks to the high-tech sensing technology, it requires no attention as it cruises around your space to pick up debris.

Promising review: "Although I had considered buying an automatic sweeper in the past, it was only after I saw this model in action at a relative’s home that I decided to give it a try. I am sure glad I did! I have a relatively small space in my townhome, with a mix of hardwood and area rugs, along with tile floor kitchen. This little guy maneuvers each transition beautifully! The suction is great, and I am amazed at the quality performance. Price value ratio is excellent. I am very pleased with this purchase!" — jean i
$149.99 at Amazon
