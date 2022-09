The Best Vacuum Cleaners For Small Spaces

Bissell Featherweight stick vacuum

I've had my Bissell Featherweight for about three years and I have zero complaints. I live in a very tiny apartment and use it to vacuum my bedroom floor and rug. The suction is exactly what I need to pick up crumbs and when I'm done using it, I can easily tuck it away in a corner so it's out of the way. But the best part is that it can easily convert from a stick vacuum to a hand vacuum. Color options include black, purple, blue and lime green."I didn't know what to expect at this price, but being partially disabled I can no longer use my big Hoover so bought this for my apartment. I gave it a trial run and WOW...so impressed at all the cat hair and junk it picked up! It was easy for me to maneuver it without causing more body pain due to being so lightweight. I would only recommend this for apartments as a house would probably need a bigger vacuum than this, but for me it is perfect and cleans and that is what I wanted." — Mystery Girl