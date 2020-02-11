HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

hsyncoban via Getty Images It's almost Valentine's Day -- do you know where you're ordering flowers from?

Valentine’s Day is this Friday, which means if you haven’t gotten anything for your special someone, now’s the time to lock in a last-minute gift.

Whatever you do, don’t wait until Feb. 14 to order flowers. You’ll end up scrambling to every corner store, flower shop or gas station in search of roses ― and they’ll probably be bottom-of-the-barrel-blooms by that point.

Thankfully, there are a lot of flower shops, edible bouquet retailers and online flower delivery services still accepting orders for Valentine’s Day, and some are even offering deals.

The best Valentine’s Day flower deal we’ve seen is at The Bouqs — on Feb. 11, you can get $20 off your order with code HOT20.

If you’re looking for more, we’ve rounded up the best deals we’ve seen on Valentine’s Day flowers and gifts below.

Take a look:

The Bouqs: Use code HOT20 to save $20 on your entire order on Feb. 11, or use this Groupon for up to 55% off select orders.

BloomsToday: Use this Groupon for up to 50% off select orders.

Edible Arrangements: Free delivery on select gifts with code FREEDEL, and get $10 off when you use this Groupon.

FLOWERBX: If you’re in New York City, order by 1 p.m. for same-day delivery, or order by midnight for next-day delivery.

From You Flowers: Save 20% sitewide with code 1127.

Harry & David: Get free shipping on select items on Feb. 11 with code HDFS.

Pickup Flowers: Get 10% off your order of $105 or more with code VDYC10, and get 15% off your order of $120 or more with code VDYC15.

ProFlowers: Use this Groupon for up to 57% off select orders.

Shari’s Berries: Take $5 off your order using this Groupon.

Teleflora: Get $10 off your Valentine’s Day order or use this Groupon for up to 50% off select orders.

UrbanStems: Free hand delivery on select orders for Valentine’s Day.