You might think you’ve got plenty of time left to plan, but Valentine’s Day is gonna creep up on you faster than you think. (FYI: It’s in eight days.) And while some people are more into the general vibe of this romantic holiday than others, I think we can all agree that a bouquet of flowers is always a good idea. Getting your loved one a floral arrangement for Valentine’s Day is a simple way to make them feel special and loved. Even if you’re not the type to make grand gestures or spend a lot of money, flowers will always be well-received and make the recipient feel appreciated.

Time is running out to put in your floral order, and the last thing anyone wants is to be left empty-handed on the big day. Below, we’ve rounded up seven great flower delivery services that deliver nationally, so you can check this off your to-do list. Send a (kind of) last minute bouquet to your lover, your mom, your long-distance BFF or your sibling to put a smile on their face. Each of these online shops has a wide variety of options at a range of price points, so you don’t have to worry about breaking the bank. Valentine’s Day should be about celebrating your love, and you don’t have to spend hundreds to put a smile on your loved one’s face.

Get $10 off shipping when you create an account and login at The Bouqs. (They’re also offering 20% off select arrangements with code GALENTINE.) Not only do they have gorgeous Valentine's Day-themed farm-fresh floral arrangements like this “Always Be My Baby” bouquet ready to order, but also have a selection of plants and gifts as well. Prices start at $44.
From sweet little hoya plants to classic, rose-filled Valentine's Day flowers, Urban Stems has you covered at a range of price points. Best of all, several of their bouquets are available for overnight shipping, in case you really leave it to the last second. Their wide array of choices means you'll find the one that best fits your partner's aesthetic, though I'm particularly struck by The Peony bouquet. Prices start at $35.
If your sweetie is more of a plant person, The Sill has what you need. From a string of hearts to orchids or beaming red anthurium, these plants capture the spirit of the holiday but last much longer. They'll think of you every time they tend to these beauties. (FYI, tomorrow is your last day to get free shipping on Valentine’s Day deliveries.) Prices start at $30.
While Ode a la Rose has a variety of different romantic florals at their disposal, you really can't go wrong with its roses like the Josephine bouquet. They are as lush as they come, can be purchased in a variety of colors and sizes and are deeply evocative of the spirit of the day. You can even spring for preserved roses that will last for long after the holiday has passed. Prices start at $56.
From frilly cut or planted flowers to small gifts, chocolates and plants like heart-shaped bamboo, ProFlowers has a selection that covers everything from the classics to the unexpectedly eccentric. How sweet is this Hey Cupid hyacinth garden? Prices start at $32.
BloomsyBox has a wide array of beautiful, springy flowers like tulips, peonies, roses and more as well as planted options including orchids and anthurium. This cheerful tulip arrangement is extra fresh and springy. They'd make for a surprising, sweet, romantic and thoughtful Valentine's Day unboxing. Price start at $44.99.
When in doubt, 1-800 Flowers is always around to save the day. They've been in business a long time, and won't let you down. They've got some great deals for Valentine's Day, so make sure you peruse their collection thoroughly. From pinks and reds like the Fields of Europe Romance bouquet to soft pastels and all-red bouquets, they've got it all, including gift baskets full of yummy treats and chocolate-dipped strawberries. Prices start at $35.99.
