These Target Vases Look Like They Cost Hundreds More Than They Do

Along with a bouquet — be it from the bodega or a boutique — a statement-making vase can elevate your arrangement without breaking the bank.

Opalhouse by Jungalow terracotta <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=63f509afe4b0c87f32f3b39a&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fsmall-geo-pattern-vase-yellow-opalhouse-8482-designed-with-jungalow-8482%2F-%2FA-85240063" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="vases" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63f509afe4b0c87f32f3b39a" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=63f509afe4b0c87f32f3b39a&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fsmall-geo-pattern-vase-yellow-opalhouse-8482-designed-with-jungalow-8482%2F-%2FA-85240063" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">vases</a>
Target
Opalhouse by Jungalow terracotta vases

Late winter is tough for many of us. With little sign of the sun, a chill in the air, slush and rain ruling the forecast, the doldrums can really start to take effect.

Sometimes, something as simple as fresh-cut flowers or a splash of colorful dried strems can really cheer things up. (If you’re dealing with more serious seasonal depression issues, a SAD lamp and therapist-recommended decor tips are some of a few tools that may help.)

If you’re solely in search of a quick dose of color, a statement vase (along with a bouquet) can elevate your arrangement and your interior effectively. Target has a bevy of pretty options from minimalist takes to terracotta hand-made gems — all look way more high-end than they actually are.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Target
Small teal geo pattern vase
Cheer up your decor with this small statement vase. Made in black terracotta featuring a teal and yellow geometric pattern, this piece has a one-of-a-kind look. With the charm of an heirloom souvenir or treasured flea-market find this vase is sure to add some character to your home.
$20 at Target
2
Target
Tall off-white ceramic vase
If you’re planning on showcasing flowers with a variety of texture and color, simplicity is the name of the game when it comes to your vessel. This tall ceramic vase, in a creamy off-white finish, is the ideal piece for statement bouquets. Thanks to a waterproof finish you can feature fresh-cut, faux or dried flowers. “This [vase] is exactly what I was looking for,” says Kay Kay in a review, adding that “[it’s] heavy and solid so doesn't tip over.” Sturdy construction and a timeless shape will have you reaching for this vase over and over.
$34.99 at Target
3
Target
Hand-painted terracotta vase
This artisan-made terracotta vase scattered with whimsical hand painted flowers instantly cheers a room up. With a one-of-a-kind look, this vase is a great statement to add to your collection. While not watertight, this vase functions as a cool sculpture or houses trending dried arrangements in style. Standing just under 9 inches tall, the mid-size stature is just right for showing off.
$71.99 at Target
4
Target
Juicy green ceramic vase
The juxtaposition of a high-shine juicy green glaze on a rare dark clay makes for a striking combination. This piece is artisan-made, so no two are alike. Hand carved lines add another layer of visual interest to the classic cylindrical shape. Dipped in lime green, this vase delivers on color — no flowers needed.
$116.59 at Target
5
Target
Handmade terracotta beaded vase
At first glance, this vase looks like an ordinary terracotta pot, but turn it to the side for an unexpected twist: A row of hand-thrown terracotta beads creep down either side of this vessel (which is not watertight and intended for dried flowers only). Juxtaposing timeless material with modern design makes for a fun statement piece to stand alone or show off fresh flowers. Handmade in India, each vase is a one of a kind piece.
$55.50 at Target
6
Target
Large modern ceramic vase
If your taste skews towards minimalism, this earthy statement vase is an ideal pick. It features a classic cylindrical shape with a rounded middle, and is finished in a crackled, off-white glaze. The interplay between a modern whimsical shape and distressed earthenware is a fresh take. “This is a substantial and beautiful piece!” raves Sjess in a review. “I would never have guessed it was from Target — not that being from Target is bad, it just looks and feels way more high end!” With flowers or solo, this vase will look great as an understated accent piece.
$40 at Target
7
Target
Tall geometric embossed stoneware vase
This tall stoneware vase features a molded shape and an embossed triangle print in tonal shades of gray. The oversized stature and solid structure make this an ideal statement piece. Skip the flowers and let this vase speak for itself.
$42 at Target
Sit by the window or hang a mirror to catch the light

Your WFH Setup Can Be One Tool (Of Many) To Combat Seasonal Affective Disorder

