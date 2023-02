Tall off-white ceramic vase

If you’re planning on showcasing flowers with a variety of texture and color, simplicity is the name of the game when it comes to your vessel. This tall ceramic vase, in a creamy off-white finish, is the ideal piece for statement bouquets. Thanks to a waterproof finish you can feature fresh-cut, faux or dried flowers. “This [vase] is exactly what I was looking for,” says Kay Kay in a review, adding that “[it’s] heavy and solid so doesn't tip over.” Sturdy construction and a timeless shape will have you reaching for this vase over and over.