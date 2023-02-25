Target Opalhouse by Jungalow terracotta vases

Late winter is tough for many of us. With little sign of the sun, a chill in the air, slush and rain ruling the forecast, the doldrums can really start to take effect.

Sometimes, something as simple as fresh-cut flowers or a splash of colorful dried strems can really cheer things up. (If you’re dealing with more serious seasonal depression issues, a SAD lamp and therapist-recommended decor tips are some of a few tools that may help.)

If you’re solely in search of a quick dose of color, a statement vase (along with a bouquet) can elevate your arrangement and your interior effectively. Target has a bevy of pretty options from minimalist takes to terracotta hand-made gems — all look way more high-end than they actually are.

