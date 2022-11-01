Today, November 1, is World Vegan Day, a day dedicated to teaching people about the benefits of a vegan lifestyle and celebrating businesses that sell vegan products. If you’re a beauty lover, then what better way to observe World Vegan Day than by supporting beauty brands that don’t use animal byproducts in their formulations?
While you may not think of your makeup drawer as a hidden source of animal byproducts, there are unfortunately plenty of them lurking in your products. According to the New York Times, common beauty ingredients like honey, beeswax, lanolin, squalene, carmine, and gelatin are all derived from animals.
However, there are so many high-quality and effective beauty and skin care brands with vegan products in their lineup, so you can get everything from glamorous makeup to creams, serums and hair treatments that are full of powerful active ingredients while remaining free of animal ingredients.
Retailers like Sephora make it easy to shop vegan items, thanks to dedicated landing pages for makeup, skin care, hair care and fragrances that are free of animal-derived ingredients. You can also use apps like Yuka (a scanner that gives you health info on food and cosmetic products) and check for Leaping Bunny certification (a designation for animal-friendly products) when trying to find vegan products.
Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best vegan beauty products around. Update your makeup drawer with some new foundation or lipstick, upgrade your skin care regime with a powerful serum or get the best hair of your life with a cult-fave thickening spray. There are more options available than you might think.
Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser concealer
This popular concealer from Maybelline helps to hide dark circles and give skin a bright, even and naturally smooth look. The long-lasting formula will keep you looking fresh all day long. It's available in 18 different shades.
R+Co Dallas thickening spray
Get your hair bouncy, full and thick with this must-have hair thickening spray from R+Co. It has everything you need for major body and shine that won't dry your hair out or make it look like you just stepped off a pageant stage.
Olaplex Hair Perfector No. 3
If you have bleached, processed or damaged hair, then you need to be using Olaplex. This cult-fave treatment can help to strengthen and repair bonds and damage. Use it a couple of times a week and be amazed at what a difference it makes for your lovely locks.
Biossance squalane hydratoion moisturizer
Nourish your skin with Biossance's beautiful active ingredient-infused cream. Ingredients like ceramides, hyaluronic acid and squalane work together to strengthen and hydrate, plump and heal dry skin.
Merit The Minimalist complexion stick
Enjoy a picture-perfect complexion with Merit's foundation stick. It does double duty as both a foundation and concealer and gives skin a silky smooth, soft and natural glow. Get it in one of 20 shades.
Ceremonia Papaya hair salt scrub
If you have an oily or flaky scalp, then you need to give this scrub shampoo from Ceremonia a shot. It has a whipped consistency that's mixed with Bolivian mountain salt and papaya enzymes that deep clean and exfoliate your hair and scalp.
Dr. Loretta Intense Replenishing Serum
Prime your skin for makeup and drench it in powerful active ingredients that not only give you a lovely glow but help to fight fine lines and wrinkles. It has a rich and silky consistency that feels like a dream.
Herbivore Lapis facial oil
Nourish, soothe and help to balance skin with Herbivore's gorgeous facial oil. It's specially formulated for acne-prone skin, with ingredients like blue tansy, which can calm redness and clarify the complexion, vegan squalane to provide extra moisture, and kukui nut oil to balance and soften skin.
KVD Beauty Tattoo eye liner
If you are looking to up your eye makeup game or simply need to replenish your liner supply, then you can't skip KVD Beauty's classic waterproof liquid liner. Come hell or high water, it just won't budge
. Get it in black or brown in a matte or satin finish.
Drunk Elephant Lala Retro whipped cream
It doesn't get much more luxurious and nourishing than this Drunk Elephant moisturizer. It's a richly hydrating, soothing cream that harnesses the power of ceramides to soothe and drench skin in moisture. This and the rest of Drunk Elephant's lineup are a must for anyone who wants to get into vegan skin care.
Versed Keep The Peace acne-calming cream cleanser
Acne-prone skin has met its match with this calming cleanser. It is formulated with salicylic acid to calm, heal and prevent breakouts. The creamy consistency doesn't strip skin of it's natural moisture barrier and keeps things feeling balanced and smooth.
Chris Appleton + Colorwow Money hair mask
Treat yourself to a hair mask that will leave you looking like you just left the salon. Created by hairstylist Chris Appleton, this treatment is made to deeply hydrate, strengthen and heal damaged hair, leaving it silky smooth and shiny.
Naturium Quadruple hyaluronic acid serum
Hydrate and plump your skin with this rich hyaluronic acid serum. Your skin will thank you for the extra pampering and you can feel good about knowing that it's vegan and cruelty-free.
Reflekt 4 eye and lip cream
Ingredients like sustainably sourced avocado and Arabian jasmine help to depuff, soothe and brighten the delicate skin around your eyes and lips. Use it at night before going to bed and wake up looking bright-eyed and bushy-tailed.
Milk Makeup Lip + Cheek cream blush stick
Perk up your skin with Milk Makeup's multitasking lip and cheek cream stick. It gives your complexion a fresh swipe of color while hydrating and nourishing as well. It's available in eight shades.
Goldie Locks ultra-hydrating leave-in conditioner
This lovely leave-in conditioner looks just as good on your bathroom counter as it does in your hair. This gentle mist locks in moisture and protects your delicate strands while reducing frizz. It's great for all hair types and has a weightless texture that won't flatten your hair or look greasy.
Covergirl Clean Fresh hydrating concealer
If you're a Covergirl fan, check out their popular concealer. It hydrates as it covers dark circles and other imperfections, leaving you with a smoother, more even complexion. It's available in 14 different shades.
Essie Expressie quick-dry vegan nail polish
Pop some color on your claws with Essie's quick-drying vegan formula. It's available in 10 different colors, each of which is vibrant and perfect for every season.