Whether you’re cutting back on your meat consumption to fight climate change or you’re temporarily unable to find it in grocery stores because of the coronavirus meat shortage, there’s no shortage of great vegan recipes for your Memorial Day cookout.
You can make a completely vegan feast with recipes for burgers, kebabs, macaroni salad, baked beans, potato salad and even mock pulled pork. Check out the recipes from our favorite vegan bloggers below.
1
Smoky BBQ Black Bean Burger
Minimalist Baker
2
Grilled Tofu with Mango Salsa
Connoisseurus Veg
3
Grilled Tofu Gyros
Yup It's Vegan
4
Vegan Macaroni Salad
I Love Vegan
5
Mexican Grilled Corn
Connoisseurus Veg
6
Dijon and Herb Potato Salad
Connoisseurus Veg
7
Vegan Jackfruit Pulled 'Pork' Sandwiches
Rootiful
8
Grilled Veggie Skewers with Chimichurri Sauce
Minimalist Baker
9
Creamy Vegan Mayo-Free Potato Salad
I Love Vegan
10
Brown Sugar Barbecue Baked Beans
The Veg Life
11
BBQ Charred Vegan Hot Dog
Healthy Happy Life
12
Vegan Macaroni Salad
Minimalist Baker
13
Vegan Mushroom and Black Bean Burgers
I Love Vegan
14
BBQ Tempeh Bowl
Healthy Happy Life
15
Colorful Veggie Slaw
Superman Cooks
16
Cashew Crusted Cauliflower Steak
Minimalist Baker
17
Vegan Dijon Fingerling Potato Salad
Food By Mars
18
Smoky Grilled Sweet Potatoes with Cilantro & Lime
Kitchen Treaty
19
Portobello Steaks with Avocado Chimichurri
Minimalist Baker
20
Balsamic Portobello Burgers with Caramelized Onions & Garlic Aioli
Minimalist Baker
21
Vegan Skewers With Tofu And Pineapple
Food Porn Vegan Style
22
Grilled Artichokes & Polenta With Blistered Tomatoes And Pesto
Feasting At Home
23
Sun-Dried Tomato Chickpea Burgers
Minimalist Baker
24
Vegan Grilled Vegetable Pesto Pizza
Leslie Durso
25
Black Bean Burgers
Pink Troll Kitchen
26
The World's Juiciest Veggie Burger
Lorimer Kitchen
27
Italian-Style Eggplant Sausages
Chubby Vegetarian
28
Best Vegan "Pulled Pork" Sandwich
Minimalist Baker
29
Perfect Vegan Corn Muffins
Connoisseurus Veg
30
Vegan Biscuits
Minimalist Baker
31
Vegan Strawberry Shortcake
I Love Vegan
32
Grilled Peaches With Coconut Ginger Caramel
The PPK
