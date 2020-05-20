Food & Drink

The Best Vegan Cookout Recipes For Summer Grilling

Vegan sides, burgers and more dishes that'll help you go meat and dairy free.

Whether you’re cutting back on your meat consumption to fight climate change or you’re temporarily unable to find it in grocery stores because of the coronavirus meat shortage, there’s no shortage of great vegan recipes for your Memorial Day cookout.

You can make a completely vegan feast with recipes for burgers, kebabs, macaroni salad, baked beans, potato salad and even mock pulled pork. Check out the recipes from our favorite vegan bloggers below.

1
Smoky BBQ Black Bean Burger
Minimalist Baker
Get the Smoky BBQ Black Bean Burger recipe from Minimalist Baker.
2
Grilled Tofu with Mango Salsa
Connoisseurus Veg
Get the Grilled Tofu with Mango Salsa recipe from Connoisseurus Veg.
3
Grilled Tofu Gyros
Yup It's Vegan
Get the recipe for Grilled Tofu Gyros from Yup It's Vegan.
4
Vegan Macaroni Salad
I Love Vegan
Get the Vegan Macaroni Salad recipe from I Love Vegan.
5
Mexican Grilled Corn
Connoisseurus Veg
Get the Mexican Grilled Corn recipe from Connoisseurus Veg.
6
Dijon and Herb Potato Salad
Connoisseurus Veg
Get the Dijon and Herb Potato Salad recipe from Connoisseurus Veg.
7
Vegan Jackfruit Pulled 'Pork' Sandwiches
Rootiful
Get the Vegan Jackfruit Pulled 'Pork' Sandwiches recipe from Rootiful.
8
Grilled Veggie Skewers with Chimichurri Sauce
Minimalist Baker
Get the Grilled Veggie Skewers with Chimichurri Sauce recipe from Minimalist Baker.
9
Creamy Vegan Mayo-Free Potato Salad
I Love Vegan
Get the Creamy Vegan Mayo-Free Potato Salad recipe from I Love Vegan.
10
Brown Sugar Barbecue Baked Beans
The Veg Life
Get the Brown Sugar Barbecue Baked Beans recipe from The Veg Life.
11
BBQ Charred Vegan Hot Dog
Healthy Happy Life
Get the BBQ Charred Vegan Hot Dog recipe from Healthy Happy Life.
12
Vegan Macaroni Salad
Minimalist Baker
Get the Vegan Macaroni Salad recipe from Minimalist Baker.
13
Vegan Mushroom and Black Bean Burgers
I Love Vegan
Get the Vegan Mushroom and Black Bean Burgers recipe from I Love Vegan.
14
BBQ Tempeh Bowl
Healthy Happy Life
Get the BBQ Tempeh Bowl recipe from Healthy Happy Life.
15
Colorful Veggie Slaw
Superman Cooks
Get the Colorful Veggie Slaw recipe from Superman Cooks.
16
Cashew Crusted Cauliflower Steak
Minimalist Baker
Get the Cashew Crusted Cauliflower Steak recipe from Minimalist Baker.
17
Vegan Dijon Fingerling Potato Salad
Food By Mars
Get the Vegan Dijon Fingerling Potato Salad recipe from Food By Mars.
18
Smoky Grilled Sweet Potatoes with Cilantro & Lime
Kitchen Treaty
Get the Smoky Grilled Sweet Potatoes with Cilantro & Lime recipe from Chubby Vegetarian.
19
Portobello Steaks with Avocado Chimichurri
Minimalist Baker
Get the Portobello Steaks with Avocado Chimichurri recipe from Minimalist Baker.
20
Balsamic Portobello Burgers with Caramelized Onions & Garlic Aioli
Minimalist Baker
Get the Balsamic Portobello Burgers with Caramelized Onions & Garlic Aioli recipe from Minimalist Baker.
21
Vegan Skewers With Tofu And Pineapple
Food Porn Vegan Style
Get the Vegan Skewers With Tofu And Pineapple recipe from Food Porn Vegan Style.
22
Grilled Artichokes & Polenta With Blistered Tomatoes And Pesto
Feasting At Home
Get the Grilled Artichokes & Polenta With Blistered Tomatoes And Pesto recipe from Feasting At Home.

*Make sure to buy or make a vegan pesto for this one!
23
Sun-Dried Tomato Chickpea Burgers
Minimalist Baker
Get the Sun-Dried Tomato Chickpea Burgers recipe from Minimalist Baker.
24
Vegan Grilled Vegetable Pesto Pizza
Leslie Durso
Get the Vegan Grilled Vegetable Pesto Pizza recipe from Leslie Durso.
25
Black Bean Burgers
Pink Troll Kitchen
Get the Black Bean Burgers recipe from Pink Troll Kitchen.
26
The World's Juiciest Veggie Burger
Lorimer Kitchen
Get the The World's Juiciest Veggie Burger recipe from Lorimer Kitchen.
27
Italian-Style Eggplant Sausages
Chubby Vegetarian
Get the Italian-Style Eggplant Sausages recipe from Chubby Vegetarian.
28
Best Vegan "Pulled Pork" Sandwich
Minimalist Baker
Get the Best Vegan "Pulled Pork" Sandwich recipe from Minimalist Baker.
29
Perfect Vegan Corn Muffins
Connoisseurus Veg
Get the Perfect Vegan Corn Muffins recipe from Connoisseurus Veg.
30
Vegan Biscuits
Minimalist Baker
Get the Vegan Biscuits recipe from Minimalist Baker.
31
Vegan Strawberry Shortcake
I Love Vegan
Get the Vegan Strawberry Shortcake recipe from I Love Vegan.
32
Grilled Peaches With Coconut Ginger Caramel
The PPK
Get the Grilled Peaches With Coconut Ginger Caramel recipe from The PPK.
Easy Vegan Recipes
