The Best Vegetarian Instant Pot Recipes

Veggie-friendly soups, pastas and dinner recipes that can be made in no time, with no meat.

Instant Pot recipes are everywhere, whether they come from the myriad cookbooks dedicated to the multicooker, the active community of “Potheads” on Facebook, or the food bloggers and chefs who agree that certain foods are just plain better in the Instant Pot. There’s just one problem.

The Instant Pot works miracles on meat, turning it into tender, juicy, melt-in-your-mouth hunks of goodness. And because of that, the Instant Pot recipe space is crowded with ideas for Instant pot ribs, bolognese, pot roasts and briskets. But what about vegetarians?

We’ve rounded up some of our favorite vegetarian recipes for the Instant Pot, because it’s not just for meat ― it works wonders on beans, soups and other veggie-friendly dishes too. We’ve got mac and cheese, mujadara, lentil curry, vegetarian chili, creamy rice soups and so much more.

1
Instant Pot Cauliflower Curry
Pinch of Yum
Get the recipe for Instant Pot Cauliflower Curry from Pinch of Yum
2
Instant Pot Creamy Broccoli Mac And Cheese
Damn Delicious
Get the recipe for Instant Pot Creamy Broccoli Mac And Cheese from Damn Delicious
3
Instant Pot Mujadara
Feasting at Home
Mujadara is a fragrant dish of lentils, rice and Moroccan spices served with caramelized shallots and fresh vegetables.

Get the recipe for Instant Pot Mujadara from Feasting at Home
4
Instant Pot Cacio e Pepe with Crispy Garlic Basil Chickpeas
Half Baked Harvest
Get the recipe for Instant Pot Cacio e Pepe with Crispy Garlic Basil Chickpeas from Half Baked Harvest
5
Instant Pot Split Pea Soup With Harissa
Feasting At Home
Get the recipe for Instant Pot Split Pea Soup With Harissa from Feasting at Home
6
Vegan Instant Pot Chili
I Love Vegan
Get the recipe for Vegan Instant Pot Chili from I Love Vegan
7
Instant Pot Broccoli Cheddar and Zucchini Soup
Half Baked Harvest
Get the recipe for Instant Pot Broccoli Cheddar and Zucchini Soup from Half Baked Harvest
8
Instant Pot Red Curry Lentils
Pinch of Yum
Get the recipe for Instant Pot Red Curry Lentils from Pinch of Yum
9
Instant Pot Minestrone Soup
Feasting at Home
Get the recipe for Minestrone Soup from Feasting at Home
10
Instant Pot Mushroom Risotto
Damn Delicious
Just make sure you substitute vegetable stock for the chicken stock in this recipe.


Get the recipe for Instant Pot Mushroom Risotto from Damn Delicious
11
Instant Pot Pasta e Fagioli
Half Baked Harvest
Skip the optional bacon and use vegetable stock for this recipe.

Get the recipe for Instant Pot Pasta e Fagioli from Half Baked Harvest
12
Instant Pot Creamy Mushroom Wild Rice Soup
Pinch of Yum
Get the recipe for Instant Pot Creamy Mushroom Wild Rice Soup from Pinch of Yum
13
Instant Pot Chili Recipe
Feasting at Home
Get the Instant Pot Chili Recipe from Feasting at Home
14
Smoked Gouda Instant Pot Mac and Cheese
The Pig and Quill
Get the recipe for Smoked Gouda Instant Pot Mac and Cheese from The Pig and Quill
15
Instant Pot Mushroom Stroganoff
Feasting at Home
Get the recipe for Instant Pot Mushroom Stroganoff from Feasting at Home
16
Instant Pot Sweet Potato Tortilla Soup
Pinch of Yum
Get the recipe for Instant Pot Sweet Potato Tortilla Soup from Pinch of Yum
17
Instant Pot Red Beans and Rice
Damn Delicious
Replace the andouille sausage in this recipe with your favorite vegetarian sausage.

Get the recipe for Instant Pot Red Beans and Rice from Damn Delicious
18
Instant Pot Chana Masala
Feasting at Home
Get the recipe for Instant Pot Chana Masala from Feasting at Home
19
Instant Pot Pumpkin Walnut Chili
Pinch of Yum
Get the recipe for Instant Pot Pumpkin Walnut Chili from Pinch of Yum
20
Instant Pot Miso Red Bean Stew
The Pig and Quill
Get the recipe for Instant Pot Miso Red Bean Stew from The Pig and Quill
21
Spicy Instant Pot Carrot Soup
Pinch of Yum
Get the recipe for Spicy Instant Pot Carrot Soup from Pinch of Yum
22
Instant Pot Tomato Basil Spaghetti Squash
The Gunny Sack
Get the recipe for Instant Pot Tomato Basil Spaghetti Squash from The Gunny Sack
23
Vegan Instant Pot Little Potato and Corn Chowder
I Love Vegan
Get the recipe for Vegan Instant Pot Little Potato and Corn Chowder from I Love Vegan
24
Instant Pot Baked Potatoes
Damn Delicious
Get the recipe for Instant Pot Baked Potatoes from Damn Delicious
