The Instant Pot works miracles on meat, turning it into tender, juicy, melt-in-your-mouth hunks of goodness. And because of that, the Instant Pot recipe space is crowded with ideas for Instant pot ribs, bolognese, pot roasts and briskets. But what about vegetarians?

We’ve rounded up some of our favorite vegetarian recipes for the Instant Pot, because it’s not just for meat ― it works wonders on beans, soups and other veggie-friendly dishes too. We’ve got mac and cheese, mujadara, lentil curry, vegetarian chili, creamy rice soups and so much more.