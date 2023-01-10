Shoppingfitnessexercisevirtual reality

A Virtual Reality Headset Might Be The Workout Tool You Need

According to TikTok, VR headsets can help make exercise more fun and achievable.

Shopping Writer for HuffPost

<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Oculus-Quest-Advanced-All-One-Virtual/dp/B099VMT8VZ?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=63b67d4ee4b0ae9de1bb8f6d%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="The Meta Quest 2" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63b67d4ee4b0ae9de1bb8f6d" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Oculus-Quest-Advanced-All-One-Virtual/dp/B099VMT8VZ?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=63b67d4ee4b0ae9de1bb8f6d%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">The Meta Quest 2</a> is an all-in-one advance virtual reality headset that offers an immersive and wireless experience.
Amazon
The Meta Quest 2 is an all-in-one advance virtual reality headset that offers an immersive and wireless experience.

According to the trendsetting users of TikTok, everyone from workout skeptics to avid gym-goers are stepping into the virtual reality exercise space with the help of VR headsets.

The general consensus seems to be that by creating an immersive and interactive space in the comfort of your home, exercise becomes a lot more fun and, consequently, a lot easier to stick to.

@vikingprincessvr

Do you ever use weights when you work out in VR? Check my YouTube for the full breakdown on how to do it safely! #vrfitness #ohshapevr #oculusquest2

♬ original sound - Tine G - Viking Princess VR

“That... workout ain’t no joke,” said VR TikToker @KeemKong85, who filmed themselves doing a boxing game called Supernatural with a Lizzo soundtrack. A user with the handle @vikingprincessvr used ankle and wrist weights for a full body toning exercise as she played the rhythm game OhShape, bending to “get” coins and moving her body into shapes that corresponded to the game’s instructions.

With most of these devices, users simply put on the padded and lightweight adjustable headset, choose an activity either on the headset’s interface or on their phone, and complete a workout. Headsets like one from Meta allow you to set up a virtual boundary inside your physical space so users don’t kick a table or run into a wall.

If this sounds like an expensive undertaking, know that there are options at almost every budget. The Meta Quest 2 headset is currently the highest rated and most well-known self-contained wireless VR headset with handheld controllers that doesn’t require a smart phone, PC or any other kind of console to operate, and it clocks in at $399, but options like the The Feebz VR headset (third in the list below) offer the same amount of portability for under $50. It just requires your phone to fit into the VR goggles.

If you’re getting the feeling that a VR headset could genuinely supplement your existing fitness routine, or help you get excited about starting one at all, keep keep reading to see the Meta Quest 2 and other headsets at a variety of price points.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
The widely popular Meta Quest 2
Meta outfitted the rechargeable Quest 2 with an incredibly fast processor, a high resolution and three-dimensional positional audio to create an experience that is seamless and ultra-responsive to your real-time movements. The included and expanding Meta universe contains its own free-to-play video game-like exercises, such as cardio activities, boxing simulations, weightlifting and multiplayer scenarios.
$399 at Amazon$399 at Target$399 at Meta
2
Amazon
A pair of affordable VR goggles with controller
VR headsets that don't have an integrated smart screen, like this option from Amazon, are significantly more affordable than Meta's versions. Compatible with most smartphones, this adjustable HD headset can transform anything from video games to panoramic concerts on YouTube into an experience that feels more interactive and immersive. For exercise, you can kind find workouts on the various VR apps in your Android or Apple store, along with other VR-specific content.
$32.99 at Amazon
3
Amazon
Goggles designed for kids and VR beginners
The Feebz VR headset and controller works with most smartphones and comes with free virtual reality content that includes games and videos as well as a beginner's tutorial for people new to the world of VR. It also has adjustable lenses so glasses-wearers can customize their view to match their prescription strength. As is the case with the option above, VR content, including home workouts, can be accessed from virtual reality apps that are downloaded directly to your phone.
$67.99 at Amazon
4
Amazon
The elite Meta Quest Pro headset
The Meta Quest Pro might just be the Mercedes-Benz of VR headsets. Outfitted with all the bells and whistles, this is Meta's most advanced headset to date, designed with collaborative intentions and a true mixed reality experience. In addition to Meta's super-fast and responsive processing software and immersive visuals, users of the Quest Pro can walk through houses that haven't even been built yet, step into immersive workspaces and share all of these designs and experiences with other project collaborators. This is definitely an investment piece of technology for someone with uses beyond just exercise and play.
$1,499.99 at Amazon$1,499.99 at Best Buy$1,499.99 at Meta
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Apple AirPods (second generation)

Best Wireless Earbuds And Headphones For Working Out

MORE IN LIFE

Wellness

This Is Your Body On A 10-Minute Walk

Food & Drink

Most Bartenders ‘F’ing Hate’ The Word ‘Mocktail.’ Here’s Why.

Relationships

Freudenfreude Might Be Just What Your Friendships Are Missing

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Work/Life

January Is One Of The Most Notorious Months For Layoffs. Here’s What You Need To Know.

Parenting

This New Federal Legislation Protects Pregnant Workers — And It’s About Time

Wellness

The Symptoms Of COVID Variant XBB That Doctors Are Seeing Right Now

Parenting

What Is Child Endangerment? When Leaving Your Child Alone Becomes A Crime.

Home & Living

This New Mystery Thriller Is The Top Movie On Netflix

Home & Living

This Mother-Daughter Comedy-Drama Is The Most Popular Show On Netflix

Shopping

Spice Up Your Winter Wardrobe With The Help Of Anthropologie's Sale

Wellness

23 Tiny Ways To Improve Your Mental Health In 2023

Shopping

Some of Etsy’s Best Valentine’s Day Gifts Are Under $25

Shopping

33 Things That’ll Help Take The Stress Out Of The Busiest Travel Days

Shopping

37 Beauty Products Under $15 If You're Low-Maintenance But Want High-Maintenance Results

Shopping

29 Splurge-Worthy Things Homebodies Will Love To Have This Winter

Shopping

These Target Home Goods Will Help You Forget It's Cold Outside

Shopping

32 Very Pretty, Very Practical Things You Should Probably Buy

Shopping

10 Affordable Winter Skin Care Products You Can Get At Walmart

Shopping

These 34 Products Will Solve So Many Everyday Parenting Problems

Style & Beauty

Are You Over-Applying Skin Care Products? Here's How To Tell If You're Using Too Much.

Wellness

6 Sneaky Signs You Have An Unhealthy Relationship With Money

Shopping

These TikTok-Famous Arts And Crafts Are Boredom Busters For Kids

Shopping

Ease Your TMJ Pain With These Expert Recommended Products

Shopping

This Perfect Turtleneck Is A Forever Bestseller

Food & Drink

Protein Isn't Just For Weightlifters. Here's How Much Everyone Should Eat.

Wellness

5 Signs Your 'Dry January' Should Be Permanent

Shopping

Reviewers Say These Are The Best Messenger Bags For Work And Travel

Shopping

Wish You Had A Dishwasher? Reviewers Swear By This Small Countertop Version

Shopping

See Tabitha Brown's New Target Line That Focuses On Food And Kitchenware

Food & Drink

5 Ingredients Experts Say To Avoid In Store-Bought Salad Dressings

Shopping

7 Affordable Sectional Sofas That You Can Buy On Amazon

Shopping

Just 39 Really Useful Products For Every Day

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Wellness

Here's The Difference Between A Heart Attack And Cardiac Arrest

Parenting

Crayola Creativity Week Will Inspire Kids Worldwide To Learn, Dream and Create

Paid for by Crayola
Parenting

Crayola Creativity Week Features Inspiring Personalities — Here’s The Celeb Lineup

PAID FOR BY CRAYOLA
Shopping

Meet The Affordable Sex Toys That You Can Get at Amazon and Target

Food & Drink

'It's Never Been A Better Time To Be Someone Who Doesn't Drink'

Wellness

What Not To Say To Someone Doing Dry January