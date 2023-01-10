According to the trendsetting users of TikTok, everyone from workout skeptics to avid gym-goers are stepping into the virtual reality exercise space with the help of VR headsets.
The general consensus seems to be that by creating an immersive and interactive space in the comfort of your home, exercise becomes a lot more fun and, consequently, a lot easier to stick to.
“That... workout ain’t no joke,” said VR TikToker @KeemKong85, who filmed themselves doing a boxing game called Supernatural with a Lizzo soundtrack. A user with the handle @vikingprincessvr used ankle and wrist weights for a full body toning exercise as she played the rhythm game OhShape, bending to “get” coins and moving her body into shapes that corresponded to the game’s instructions.
With most of these devices, users simply put on the padded and lightweight adjustable headset, choose an activity either on the headset’s interface or on their phone, and complete a workout. Headsets like one from Meta allow you to set up a virtual boundary inside your physical space so users don’t kick a table or run into a wall.
If this sounds like an expensive undertaking, know that there are options at almost every budget. The Meta Quest 2 headset is currently the highest rated and most well-known self-contained wireless VR headset with handheld controllers that doesn’t require a smart phone, PC or any other kind of console to operate, and it clocks in at $399, but options like the The Feebz VR headset (third in the list below) offer the same amount of portability for under $50. It just requires your phone to fit into the VR goggles.
If you’re getting the feeling that a VR headset could genuinely supplement your existing fitness routine, or help you get excited about starting one at all, keep keep reading to see the Meta Quest 2 and other headsets at a variety of price points.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
The widely popular Meta Quest 2
Meta outfitted the rechargeable Quest 2 with an incredibly fast processor, a high resolution and three-dimensional positional audio to create an experience that is seamless and ultra-responsive to your real-time movements. The included and expanding Meta universe contains its own free-to-play video game-like exercises, such as cardio activities, boxing simulations, weightlifting and multiplayer scenarios.
A pair of affordable VR goggles with controller
VR headsets that don't have an integrated smart screen, like this option from Amazon, are significantly more affordable than Meta's versions. Compatible with most smartphones, this adjustable HD headset can transform anything from video games to panoramic concerts on YouTube into an experience that feels more interactive and immersive. For exercise, you can kind find workouts on the various VR apps in your Android or Apple store, along with other VR-specific content.
Goggles designed for kids and VR beginners
The Feebz VR headset and controller works with most smartphones and comes with free virtual reality content that includes games and videos as well as a beginner's tutorial for people new to the world of VR. It also has adjustable lenses so glasses-wearers can customize their view to match their prescription strength. As is the case with the option above, VR content, including home workouts, can be accessed from virtual reality apps that are downloaded directly to your phone.
The elite Meta Quest Pro headset
The Meta Quest Pro might just be the Mercedes-Benz of VR headsets. Outfitted with all the bells and whistles, this is Meta's most advanced headset to date, designed with collaborative intentions and a true mixed reality experience. In addition to Meta's super-fast and responsive processing software and immersive visuals, users of the Quest Pro can walk through houses that haven't even been built yet, step into immersive workspaces and share all of these designs and experiences with other project collaborators. This is definitely an investment piece of technology for someone with uses beyond just exercise and play.